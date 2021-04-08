 Skip to content
(NBC Washington) WV Wal-Mart worker who stole $124,000 in gift cards is now facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of 3 counts of wire fraud. Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin is about to walk free on murder charges (nbcwashington.com)
60
    West Virginia, Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio River, Wheeling, West Virginia, Walmart worker, Moundsville, West Virginia, gift cards, federal court  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counseling helps, Subby
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it has to do with Money, the punishment seems to be always stricter.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stole from rich people, the unforgivable sin in the US.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs to go outside.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if Chauvin doesn't get convicted, we should just let everyone go free, subby!!!!

You're one of those idiotic 'Still no cure for cancer' people, aren't you?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work on Wall Street and steal $100,000,000 you get to retire with benefits.

Poor white trash working at Walmart gets prison.

We seriously fu*king hate poor people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be an 80/20 rule in justice.  Or, instead of a rule, a quota.  Once 80% of the docket by type is done as guilty, the rest go free.  It's the law.   You need to plan your crime by the court calendar.
 
donnielove
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


Only takes one bootlicker to hang a jury.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, were they specifically trained not to steal $124,000 in gift cards?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: If it has to do with Money, the punishment seems to be always stricter.


Yes, we all know how they lower the boom on those white collar criminals.
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: If it has to do with Money, the punishment seems to be always stricter.


No it doesn't. It's only if it has to do with the poor taking from the wealthy. 
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Work on Wall Street and steal $100,000,000 you get to retire with benefits.

Poor white trash working at Walmart gets prison.

We seriously fu*king hate poor people.


The Trump campaign automatically signed donors up for recurring donations and they will face zero consequences.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


We have these things called juries that are composed of 12 people who were too stupid to get out of jury duty.

A lot of jury members, though I don't know about this one, are old retired white people.  

I don't think he is going to get off, but I would not be surprised if the Jury is hung, or compromises on a lesser manslaughter charge, even though it is clearly a murder 2, and possibly a murder 1 because Chauvin had plenty of time to realize he was killing Floyd, and kept going.
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what subby's point is, but I'm pretty sure I know where it is...  smh..
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: If it has to do with Money, the punishment seems to be always stricter.


Unless you're a rich white male
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy would have been better off robbing a bank, he'd be looking at less fines and jail.
How does one steal gift cards? Doesn't it have to be activated with a transaction? Was he saying it was paid in cash and shorting the register then somehow deleting that transaction?
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone know when we should expect a verdict in the Chauvin case?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's walmarts fault for leaving the cards where they could be stolen
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: We have these things called juries that are composed of 12 people who were too stupid to get out of jury duty.


They're pretty strict in some states.

/got out of the last one because covid closed the county court.
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Walmart worker stole as much as I make in three years, and it is suggested that I should feel appalled that he faces prison time.

I don't.
 
BakaDono
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


Yah, MPD is basically throwing Chauvin under the bus to preserve the status quo for everyone else...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Work on Wall Street and steal $100,000,000 you get to retire with benefits.

Poor white trash working at Walmart gets prison.

We seriously fu*king hate poor people.


The CDC figured out how you "catch the poor" and a good prophylaxis against getting the disease.  Wear a mask, wash your hands, don't touch them, move to a part of town where the poors don't live, don't date their daughters, basically ignore them and be cruel at least enough to drive them away.  Launder any money you harvest from them.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But not the manslaughter charge.  The murder charge was to placate the angry activists.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That guy would have been better off robbing a bank, he'd be looking at less fines and jail.
How does one steal gift cards? Doesn't it have to be activated with a transaction? Was he saying it was paid in cash and shorting the register then somehow deleting that transaction?


FTA:  Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


Yeah, MPD and the city government has all but volunteered to build the gallows.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"if you are found innocent, then you walk free"*


*OJ Simpson
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also:  "Is facing" rarely equals "Sentenced to."
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That most heinous of crimes: theft of money! String him up!
morbotron.comView Full Size

/Poe's Law enabled.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Work on Wall Street and steal $100,000,000 you get to retire with benefits.

Poor white trash working at Walmart gets prison.

We seriously fu*king hate poor people.


Well, what have they done for me?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: FTA: Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.


Right, but how do you do that as an associate not a store manager since they have to be activated with a transaction and the register would be short? Seems like a big flaw that no one noticed on day one.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing gift cards is a crime of opportunity.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: A Walmart worker stole as much as I make in three years, and it is suggested that I should feel appalled that he faces prison time.

I don't.


If that's your takeaway your reading comprehension needs help. The point is that rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:

artsjournal.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to make ends meet somehow. Sure can't do it on what WalMart pays.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


😂 he's going to get suspended sentence. If that. Yeah. Not guilt is in the air
 
perigee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neapoi: perigee: A Walmart worker stole as much as I make in three years, and it is suggested that I should feel appalled that he faces prison time.

I don't.

If that's your takeaway your reading comprehension needs help. The point is that rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences


Let's test READING COMPREHENSION.

The link goes to : "West Virginia Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards: Feds"

Would you please - with your better comprehension - quote where in that article anything says "rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences?"

OR, do you mean that I don't especially care that the subby has the opinion that "WV Wal-Mart worker who stole $124,000 in gift cards is now facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of 3 counts of wire fraud. Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin is about to walk free on murder charges.", especially when it has already been pointed out Chauvin is screwed.

So - Even In The Subbys Headline - Mr. Astute Comprension - Where does it say ANYTHING ANYWHERE about "rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences?"

Amaze me...
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


"The sound of things" is the problem. The media is basically covering only the prosecution's arguments.  The defense put a huge hole in the prosecution's case this week on cross examination of the use of force expert but 95% of people have no idea it even happened. Beyond reasonable doubt on murder now is likely beyond reach, but riots will be good for ratings so most of the media by all appearances are busily setting the stage for for them.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


Almost all of recorded US history?

/hopeful this time, tho
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Work on Wall Street and steal $100,000,000 you get to retire with benefits.

Poor white trash working at Walmart gets prison.

We seriously fu*king hate poor people.


Depends on who you steal the 100 million from.

Ripoff the rich and famous you will get screwed hard.

Ask bernie madoff.
If he had been swindling the unwashed masses, he would have skated.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Merltech: If it has to do with Money, the punishment seems to be always stricter.


As Marx wrote, 150 years ago.
 
Meez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WTF ? That Headline makes no sense at all, they are going to make an example of him, will get life with no parole
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?

😂 he's going to get suspended sentence. If that. Yeah. Not guilt is in the air


Man if he gets suspended sentence or NG the rioting is going to be off the charts.

Average sentence for Murder 3 in MN is 12.5 years.  Looks like the Court COULD sentence him to probation only though if the Judge wants to.

I suspect we will see a guilty to Murder 3 as a compromise between those that want to hit him with Murder 2 and those that want NG.  Honestly not sure why they did not charge him with Murder 1.
 
neapoi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

perigee: neapoi: perigee: A Walmart worker stole as much as I make in three years, and it is suggested that I should feel appalled that he faces prison time.

I don't.

If that's your takeaway your reading comprehension needs help. The point is that rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences

Let's test READING COMPREHENSION.

The link goes to : "West Virginia Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards: Feds"

Would you please - with your better comprehension - quote where in that article anything says "rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences?"

OR, do you mean that I don't especially care that the subby has the opinion that "WV Wal-Mart worker who stole $124,000 in gift cards is now facing 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of 3 counts of wire fraud. Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin is about to walk free on murder charges.", especially when it has already been pointed out Chauvin is screwed.

So - Even In The Subbys Headline - Mr. Astute Comprension - Where does it say ANYTHING ANYWHERE about "rich people who do way worse don't face any consequences?"

Amaze me...


Congrats. I'm not talking about the headline - I'm talking about the comments in the comment section about how rich people don't get charged for crimes. A tangent from the headline - I know.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?


Had to mark that funny because he won't see a day of real prison time.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

donnielove: BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?

Only takes one bootlicker to hang a jury.


Wouldn't the "bootlickers" prefer to side with the overwhelming majority of the police force, rather than the guy the police force has flipped on?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: BigNumber12: From the sound of things, basically the entire police force has flipped on Chauvin. What's this "about to walk free" prediction?

"The sound of things" is the problem. The media is basically covering only the prosecution's arguments.  The defense put a huge hole in the prosecution's case this week on cross examination of the use of force expert but 95% of people have no idea it even happened. Beyond reasonable doubt on murder now is likely beyond reach, but riots will be good for ratings so most of the media by all appearances are busily setting the stage for for them.


This is what I was looking for, hints that what's being widely covered doesn't necessarily reflecting the way things are shaking out in the courtroom. I've had farkall for time to follow the case, so I'm mainly catching headlines at this point.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they check his receipts on the way out the door?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
