(Washington Post)   Good news, everybody. The Air Force has a new missile, the ARRW, a hypersonic super weapon that moves at 5 times the speed of sound. And once they figure out why it doesn't detach from the airplane's wing when fired, it's gonna really kick some ass   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
67
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The launcher has to give a missile a good shove to get it away from the plane before the rocket starts or Bad Things happen.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ARRW?

Does it come with a zip line?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon on Fast & Furious 17... When an F-22 straps an ARRW to both wings, sh*t gonna really get real.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of missile is that? It can't miss if it doesn't fly!
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The ARRW?

Does it come with a zip line?


This did.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIR-2​_​Genie
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone told me I was going to jump out of a plane and all of a sudden be going 5 times the speed of sound I wouldn't want to leave the plane either.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?


Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes things don't work as planned
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bluenosed Baker: BizarreMan: The ARRW?

Does it come with a zip line?

This did.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/AIR-2_​Genie


Ah yes, one of those nuclear tests of the 50s where actual people stood under the blast to prove it was save, and others flew through the cloud.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as technical problems go, this really isn't a bad one to have.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Remove before flight"
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glass half full version: Their plane now has really fast engines!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me up when it's 18 times the speed of light, like the Space Shuttle.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: The ARRW?

Does it come with a zip line?


Leaving satisfied...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?


It's a good time to remind you that more than half the country voted for a reality show star to lead them because they were afraid anyone else would take away their guns.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could this be the Super Duper(tm) missile?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.


I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?


This isn't about having a working weapon as much as having nice marketing material to use against the chinese and also to move funds to a (most likely Republican) congressman's district.
 
soj4life
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
West Wing - Charlie Brown of missile defence
Youtube S9eVIk-fqac


Seems relevant
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The ARRW is everyone's problem.  That's because every time it goes up in the air it's unsafe.  I don't like the ARRW because it's dangerous.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


It worked out fine in the movies.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ERRW
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.

I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe they can shoot Covid 19 with it.

IN ORDER TO SAVE HUMAITIY.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.

I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.


It's smrt to prepare.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ERRR
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.

I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.


The Pentagon employs lots of people to sit around and think of worst-case scenarios, and then devise plans for dealing with them.

The ROI of the defense budget is either 0, or the entire wealth and populace of the US, depending on whether the enemy in Schrodinger's Box attacks or not.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

It's a good time to remind you that more than half the country voted for a reality show star to lead them because they were afraid anyone else would take away their guns.


Oh, I know...

"what would you give up first? You soul or your guns?" or however the lyrics go.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Major Kong with wire clippers: "Yeaaaaaaa hooooooooooo!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?


Yes because this test program is the reason we don't have all those things.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jurodan: [media1.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

It worked out fine in the movies.


Excellent typecasting on having an actual crazed drifter who used to be competent play the crazed drifter who used to be competent.
 
batlock666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.

I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.


Mmmmm ... Samantha Mathis ...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.

I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.


It's my personal conspiracy theory that most "missing" nukes were actually secretly given to allied countries. A la Israel's "secret" nukes that everyone knows about. I bet there's other countries out there that got a similar deal and the U.S. just marks those nukes as "missing."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ARRW  --  I'd like to buy a vowel, unless it's in Welsh, then it's very cool sounding.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

Yes because this test program is the reason we don't have all those things.

[media1.giphy.com image 262x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


"One symptom of the problem isn't the entirety of the problem, therefore it's not a problem at all!"

- idiots who think they're smart
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

Yes because this test program is the reason we don't have all those things.

[media1.giphy.com image 262x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh, you've worked on Gov weapons testing and development? You know what it costs to run these programs?
Oh yes, they are very cheap... ffs.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yore welcome
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moose out front: sinner4ever: Merltech: AdmirableSnackbar: I guess the "O" was an additional couple tens of trillions?

Probably to keep from being confused with Broken Arrow. Which could describe a missing nuke.

I don't know what's scarier.
A missing nuke or knowing is happens so often enough we have a term for it.

It's my personal conspiracy theory that most "missing" nukes were actually secretly given to allied countries. A la Israel's "secret" nukes that everyone knows about. I bet there's other countries out there that got a similar deal and the U.S. just marks those nukes as "missing."


They just dropped them off...
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?


If the US doesn't keep up its military superiority it literally endangers the rest of the world. The fact that we exist, with the defenses we have in place, keep all of the smaller, vulnerable countries from being invaded by their neighbors. Would you have us damn them all to whatever winds of fate might be in store for them? You are simplifying a serious and complex issue down to a meaningless sound bite. We have fallen behind in some key areas that we have to catch up on to just maintain the status quo. And supersonic missiles are one of those key areas.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Coming soon on Fast & Furious 17... When an F-22 straps an ARRW to both wings, sh*t gonna really get real.


But if you point the plane towards the target and then eject!

Japan has the money out already.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

If the US doesn't keep up its military superiority it literally endangers the rest of the world. The fact that we exist, with the defenses we have in place, keep all of the smaller, vulnerable countries from being invaded by their neighbors. Would you have us damn them all to whatever winds of fate might be in store for them? You are simplifying a serious and complex issue down to a meaningless sound bite. We have fallen behind in some key areas that we have to catch up on to just maintain the status quo. And supersonic missiles are one of those key areas.


The propaganda is strong with this one.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

If the US doesn't keep up its military superiority it literally endangers the rest of the world. The fact that we exist, with the defenses we have in place, keep all of the smaller, vulnerable countries from being invaded by their neighbors. Would you have us damn them all to whatever winds of fate might be in store for them? You are simplifying a serious and complex issue down to a meaningless sound bite. We have fallen behind in some key areas that we have to catch up on to just maintain the status quo. And supersonic missiles are one of those key areas.


You mean the issue we caused after WW2? The arms race we started? When did we become the "World Police" and why are you arrogant to the rest of the nations on this dirtball? 
We are leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the World.

"You are simplifying a serious and complex issue down to a meaningless sound bite."
Am I? Sorry that simple lyric got them panties is a ruffle. I'll stick to vidoes from here on out.

But go on, Rambo... tell us more!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: cew-smoke: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

If the US doesn't keep up its military superiority it literally endangers the rest of the world. The fact that we exist, with the defenses we have in place, keep all of the smaller, vulnerable countries from being invaded by their neighbors. Would you have us damn them all to whatever winds of fate might be in store for them? You are simplifying a serious and complex issue down to a meaningless sound bite. We have fallen behind in some key areas that we have to catch up on to just maintain the status quo. And supersonic missiles are one of those key areas.

The propaganda is strong with this one.


Dudes from Colorado Springs. Where they Jesus harder then anyone and swallow the Military Industrial Complex like a Hoover on crack.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: cew-smoke: Jelly Bean Raider: Well boy howdy am I glad to hear of this!!!

Having solved all the hunger, homelessness and health care issues in this Country, self refereed to as the 'Greatest Nation on the Planet'...

When will this Country get over this "Gotta have the biggest dick on the block and I don't care what it cost" mentality?

If the US doesn't keep up its military superiority it literally endangers the rest of the world. The fact that we exist, with the defenses we have in place, keep all of the smaller, vulnerable countries from being invaded by their neighbors. Would you have us damn them all to whatever winds of fate might be in store for them? You are simplifying a serious and complex issue down to a meaningless sound bite. We have fallen behind in some key areas that we have to catch up on to just maintain the status quo. And supersonic missiles are one of those key areas.

The propaganda is strong with this one.


We do it for freedom.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If someone told me I was going to jump out of a plane and all of a sudden be going 5 times the speed of sound I wouldn't want to leave the plane either.


https://youtu.be/Hz4vKMsUvpE

I saw a 1 hour documentary the other day about a Danish F16 pilot who had to do a controlled eject, and had a few hours to contemplate it.

Since it's his narrative he obviously didn't loose any limbs, or face. But yeah, that's bad, very bad.

I guess they could recover the black box, since there's fottaage from the "wingman" as well as from the plane.
 
