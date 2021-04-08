 Skip to content
Back in 2019, someone created a people map of the US, where city names are replaced by their most Wikipedia'ed resident - someone who was born in, lived in, or connected to that place
29
29 Comments
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty cool. My old home town and current town results were obvious.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, Hornswoggle.  I saw him at a local bar, he was frickin' trashed.
 
imapirate
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tom Cruise for Louisville? He lived here for like a minute. Muhammad Ali much? Anyway, I went to same HS as Tom Cruise, but he only went there briefly and way before me.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$6 million resident.

Fark user image
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Laramie is sad.
(Matthew Shepard)

Kansas is mostly Wyatt Earp.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Spouse: Laurene Powell Jobs (m. 1991 - 2011) · Laurene Powell Jobs (m. 1991 - 2011) · Laurene Powell Jobs (m. 1991 - 2011)

Steve Jobs, Polygamist


- from Wikipedia profile
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what a dumb idea

/waste everyones time
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't know Ryan Seacrest was from Dunwoody.  That makes sense as he's bland and inoffensive, but pretty good, I guess.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ha! The person from two towns over from me is a guy from my high school. Not terribly surprising, he was a professional baseball player for a while and the town has nothing else going on.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live in Eminem.  It's next to Madonna.
 
LL316
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ugh.  Come on, Clarence Thomas.  Be better.
 
LL316
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I live in Eminem.  It's next to Madonna.


I grew up in Madonna.  Still have no idea where her accent came from.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Expand it, and Oregon has some legit ones....Linus Pauling, Ken Kesey, Steve Prefontaine
(although in high school, Pre had a decent reputation as a stoner who could run.  Dying young and being a movie star later kind of cleaned that up)
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LL316: SirEattonHogg: I live in Eminem.  It's next to Madonna.

I grew up in Madonna.  Still have no idea where her accent came from.


She probably picked it up when she moved to Pontiac.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Illinois is the land of Ronald Reagan, apparently. I count 3 of them.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love the fact that my city's most searched is Nikola Tesla. And it comes as no suprise.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live in the city of Steve Jobs!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mark Twain lived here for 3 years, that's it. No one else has done anything here, it appears.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tioga TX should be on there, if only to be renamed Gene Autry.

/Autry, OK is named after him because Tioga said "Naw, we like it as is."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Figures both the cities I grew up in would be represented by a Manson.

Others from Ohio:
Cleveland - Halle Berry
Akron - LeBron James
Toledo - Katie Holmes
Warren - Dave Grohl
Ravenna - Maynard James Keenan
Columbus - twenty one pilots (Huh, didn't know duos were eligible for this)
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

imapirate: Tom Cruise for Louisville? He lived here for like a minute. Muhammad Ali much? Anyway, I went to same HS as Tom Cruise, but he only went there briefly and way before me.


Mooresville, NC for some reason is some Vine star instead of any number of Nascar drivers and team owners.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was born just south of Colonel Sanders and North of Mike farking Pence.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*Looks up Boston*. John Cena?  Who the hell is that?
Not Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Edgar Allen Poe, Leonard Nimoy?  Not James Taylor, Ram Dass, Oliver Wendell Holmes?  Not Sam Adams, John Singleton Copley, Ted Kennedy, John L Sullivan, Donna Summer?  John Cena???  FOAD!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
New Mexico seems to be mostly people who retired there, or lived there briefly.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I live in Eminem.  It's next to Madonna.


I live in Riley Voelkel, just outside of Brie Larson

/giggity
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Michael Jordan. I'll accept that result, at least it's not Jesse Helms or Richard Petty
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The uk version is equally amusing. Though my current home is represented by someone from a Netflix show everyone hates, hence why she's being searched so much.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you look at Argyle, NY, you'll see the name David S. Sheridan.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_S​.​_Sheridan

He invented the disposable plastic catheter, making medical care much more sanitary than it was before when re-usable rubber-based catheters were used.

He started 3 different companies in that town to manufacture those products.  Two of the factories are just past "The Hook", and across the road from his old house and the barn he started his first company in, and one is down by where Route 44 and Route 40 meet, about 2 miles or so from his old house.

All three businesses were thriving in the early 1990's, and all of them employed 3 shifts of workers.  Decent paying factory jobs in an area that really needed decent paying jobs.

Then there came that "giant sucking sound" of NAFTA.  NAFTA came into force at the beginning of 1994.

In 1995, Mallinckrodt Anesthesia Products closed down its plant in Argyle and moved 400 jobs to Mexico.

In 2003, Hudson RCI closed down its plant in Argyle and moved 120 jobs to Mexico.

Also in 2003, Tyco shut down its Kendall-Sherwood plant in Argyle and moved 335 jobs to Mexico.

In all cases, the companies gave the reason as cheaper labor costs in Mexico.

Nice job, politician assholes.

/Literally BSAB on this one.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought this would be Black Panther.
 
