(My San Antonio)   Remember the Texas strip club that had its electricity and water turned off by the city? Remember the strip club got a big generator and water tank, and kept on twerking? Guess who doesn't have a generator and water tank anymore? Guess who stole it?   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chastity?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"stole"
Someone is triggered.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby does not understand the definition of 'stole.'
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They are doing God's work.

The club, not the city.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The ghost of kooli creek, who was just old man Prendergast in disguise trying to consolidate his real estate holdings? Zoinks!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Desiree?
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next step for the city: Bulldoze the building.
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Subby does not understand the definition of 'stole.'


Well...the article does not seem to explain the authority they used to take the generator away so, stole is a valid option.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Strip clubs shouldn't be operating unless all their employees (including "independent" strippers) and customers have been fully vaccinated against Covid.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The cable guy?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How hard can it be to close a strip joint in a southern state?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Members of the NCO Wives Club of Lackland AFB?  Total destruction.   Only the buffet was spared and the wives demanded it to be refilled... twice.
 
Dagrin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: Next step for the city: Bulldoze the building.


Preferably while occupied.
 
wage0048
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sleze: Badmoodman: Subby does not understand the definition of 'stole.'

Well...the article does not seem to explain the authority they used to take the generator away so, stole is a valid option.


Use a tool to commit a crime, the city gets to seize the tool and hold it as evidence.
 
6nome
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So it was
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
stripped from them?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wage0048: Next step for the city: Bulldoze the building.


Followed by: Salt the earth.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, is this a strip club where the naughty bits are covered as per San Antonio's laws or a Gentleman's club where you have to buy a pass and then get hit on by dancers working between sets.  And the sets are three songs:  Fully clothed, underwear and blanket dance with flashing.

Or, uh, so I heard.  Big kids told me about it.  Big kids.

1985 experience.  Laws might have changed but maybe not because Texas.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: How hard can it be to close a strip joint in a southern state?


Usually the Sheriff and Mayor are on the payroll, financially or otherwise, so it could be quite hard.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The very first sentence begins..."The beef between"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"the city has been called to the club 300 times in the past two years"

someone seems obsessed
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, is this a strip club where the naughty bits are covered as per San Antonio's laws or a Gentleman's club where you have to buy a pass and then get hit on by dancers working between sets.  And the sets are three songs:  Fully clothed, underwear and blanket dance with flashing.

Or, uh, so I heard.  Big kids told me about it.  Big kids.

1985 experience.  Laws might have changed but maybe not because Texas.


Here they are allowed to, like, dress up their buttholes and put on little historical reenactment if they want.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You guessed it. Frank Stallone.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: How hard can it be to close a strip joint in a southern state?


Over yours and several dozen other people's bodies. Do as we say, not as we do while in a place where women-folk get nekkid and also there's alcohol and a buffet and also more nekkid wemmins.
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The strip club opens windows for ventilation, right?
Oh, wait.
There's probably some regular with deep pockets that's helping to pay for the fight.
Cops there almost every 3 days on average? That's probably on the strip club's tab too.
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to reporting by Taylor Pettaway of the Express-News, the city has been called to the club 300 times in the past two years.

Clubs like that get shut down all the time for being a major nuisance to the community.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
usually, I am proboobies.  But they were flaunting Covid restrictions, so fark off.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wage0048: Next step for the city: Bulldoze the building.


Work up a "Number 6" on 'em.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like the local police are going to have all the power and water they need at their weekly state funded bbq.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If all that theft thru taxes wasn't bad enough!!!!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: They are doing God's work.
The club, not the city.



There's pathetic and then there's "Willing to prolong a pandemic and kill people to see a naked girl pathetic"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe XTC Nightclub should call the Mayor of Simpleton for help. I know, it's a Complicated Game, but if they ever want to get back to Respectable Street again they'll need some help from Sgt, Rock or somebody. Dear God, what a mess.
 
