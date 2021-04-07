 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The pandemic has led to a lot of people getting into new outdoor activities like hiking. The pandemic has also led to a lot of people getting lost ... and it's really annoying rescue crews   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Wyoming, Wind River Range, Sublette County, Wyoming, Bridger-Teton National Forest  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get good or get lost.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These halfwits are everywhere around here, and Virginia's Blue Ridge are nothing like the terrain being described in the article. Just recently a trio of unprepared idiots had to be guided down a local mountain; they'd gone up a fairly strenuous, lengthy hike/rock scramble in late winter on what started out as a warmish day without accounting for the nature of sudden weather changes and had on nothing but flip-flops and light weather clothing. No water, no other supplies, and they started the hike late enough in the day that it would be dark by the time they started down. One twisted ankle later, they were stuck near the top as the sun was setting and snow was moving in.

Of course these people shouldn't be left to die, but what needs to happen is the groups that rescue them need to start making a "grossly unprepared" determination on certain rescues. And if that determination is made and found to be accurate, the people rescued should be held legally financially responsible for every penny it cost to save them, using a calculation for the rescuer's hours that allows all volunteers to be paid what would equal full-time wages for their work. There should be a significant penalty for stupidity that puts others at risk.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they didnt want to spend their days saving idiots from themselves they shoulda picked a different job
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"But my phone has Google maps."
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
With apps like All Trails that rate trails and can map your way back, it's kinda hard to get lost.  You'll want to carry a portable phone charger and cable as a backup.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

There needs to be a hefty community service portion of that too.  The money isn't going to be enough of a disincentive.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: If they didnt want to spend their days saving idiots from themselves they shoulda picked a different job


I do wilderness S&R the only people that get paid are the state emergency management staff people.  All the different search teams are volunteers
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My aunt is a ranger at Mt. Rainier and deals specifically with emergency events. She's always telling stories about the idiots who are wearing shorts in the snow, not carrying anything more than a water bottle and a granola bar and walk off the trail and then fall in a crevasse.
 
Headso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: but what needs to happen is the groups that rescue them need to start making a "grossly unprepared" determination on certain rescues. And if that determination is made and found to be accurate, the people rescued should be held legally financially responsible for every penny it cost to save them


Yes, we need another way to extract more money out of people via fines, that way the poorest people who get lost will suffer the most and it will also make it so the poor and lower middle class refuse to call for help when they need it. Also the authorities making the decision can abuse the subjective nature what it means to be 'grossly unprepared' so it can not only target poor people in general but certain minority groups specifically.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NH charges idiots for their rescue, which can be mitigated if they purchase a Hikesafe card (insurance) and show that they were remotely prepared.  It's a good program as it collects some money, and teaches about preparedness, in that there are terms and conditions that you have to pay attention to to get proper value from the card, and those terms and conditions teach you what to bring with you...

It's also time to start charging/fining the idiot hikers, destroying NHs alpine environment.  Camping, letting their dogs run free in such environments, hiking in the mud, and widening the trail because they didn't want to step in a puddle.

I hike myself, and I want to encourage people to hike, it's great.  But just maybe treat the mountains with some respect, both for your own safety, and so everyone can enjoy the trails.  When millions of people are doing an activity, it's really easy for trails to erode through misuse, and then that beauty is gone forever, for everyone.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: With apps like All Trails that rate trails and can map your way back, it's kinda hard to get lost.  You'll want to carry a portable phone charger and cable as a backup.


Most people don't know how to use a map.  The areas that they get lost in has no cell coverage so phones don't work.  I have found many people lost with the appropriate map but didn't have a compass or know how to orient it.

Regardless of where you live there are plenty of out and back or simple loop hikes to enjoy.  Stay out of the backcountry.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: lifeslammer: If they didnt want to spend their days saving idiots from themselves they shoulda picked a different job

I do wilderness S&R the only people that get paid are the state emergency management staff people.  All the different search teams are volunteers


Same applies, if you don't want to rescue idiots, don't sign up to rescue idiots.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: lifeslammer: If they didnt want to spend their days saving idiots from themselves they shoulda picked a different job

I do wilderness S&R the only people that get paid are the state emergency management staff people.  All the different search teams are volunteers


You do get to go out and romp in the woods with a bunch of other well prepared people so it's not all bad.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: With apps like All Trails that rate trails and can map your way back, it's kinda hard to get lost.  You'll want to carry a portable phone charger and cable as a backup.


If only there was some kind of national organization that taught kids about orienteering and map reading, first aid, and how to safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors. But you know, without any molestation.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: lifeslammer: If they didnt want to spend their days saving idiots from themselves they shoulda picked a different job

I do wilderness S&R the only people that get paid are the state emergency management staff people.  All the different search teams are volunteers

Same applies, if you don't want to rescue idiots, don't sign up to rescue idiots.


you can say that literally about any job.  If you didn't want to _____ idiots you don't sign up to _____ idiots

insert your job description
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: If they didnt want to spend their days saving idiots from themselves they shoulda picked a different job


Well...to a point.
I mean if I take a job making burgers, I should expect burger rushes sometimes.  But if all of a sudden, a line of 20,000 people show up and I was supposed to go home at 10, and now it's 3 am and I'm still making burgers for all the assholes still waiting in line, I might say "fark this" and go home.
I think it's fair to say "guys...seriously." when you've gone well past your job expectations because of idiots.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The next day, Mr. Hayes said, he received a phone call: A ranger had found the man, huddled in his car at the trailhead, unable to turn on his camp stove. Having spent the frigid night in his vehicle, the man had finally been persuaded to return home."

Good thing the ranger didn't have to deal with a carbon monoxide poisoned corpse

/are you cold?  No gear?   Start your car, turn on the heater.  Drive home
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Called it. People are very dumb when it comes to nature. I'm a wilderness first responder and I've taken classes for hiking, camping etc. The amount of people who don't know the basics is disturbing.  No a 16oz water bottle will not be enough for you and your flip flops on a 10 mile hike in the middle of the desert.  I love that people are going outdoors but they really need to be smart and learn before they go.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry to the rescuers for interrupting your xbox game to go do your job.  I know you are used to doing mostly nothing. Halfwits, here is the bill for your rescue, other people may have been dying while rescuers were on a dumbass hunt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark you all. You all had plenty of time to learn how to read a topo map, and use a compass in lock down.

this is your final exam, fail and die.

succeed and post pics.

THAT IS ALL.
 
comrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People caught in avalanches are 70% above average this ear in Switzerland.

Having rescue "insurance" is totally worth it. Insurance in quotes because they can't use the word insurance because they're not an insurance company. Instead you pay a yearly membership. It applies worldwide - they picked up a neighbor via small jet when she got sick in the USA.

Titlis heli rescue
Youtube HnGq3x9pcXc
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's happening in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: Hi guys, what's happening in this thread?

[Fark user image 660x881]


Oh, you know. The usual. What's happening with you?
 
