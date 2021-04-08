 Skip to content
(Some Broke Guy)   Turns out all those new habits and hobbies we took on during the pandemic had a direct hit on our wallets, at least according to the researchers at the Ric Romero Institute For The Blindingly Obvious   (lendingtree.com) divider line
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guitar collectors...heed this warning.

Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.

Check your local pawn store for good deals. You never know what you might find.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unless that hobby is cooking.

// well, depends on how fancy you get, maybe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I spent $80 on bird food in February cause I was getting cabin fever and needed entertainment, so I took up the hobby of bird feeding. On the plus side I spent $0 in March since I bought so much in February. On the negative side: Bird sh*t, bird sh*t everywhere.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I already had hobbies.  All I've done is save a lot of money by not travelling.
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Unless that hobby is cooking.


Well if they went out and got bead makers, or Kitchen Aid mixers and or good knives, good pots/pans and stuff those items are expensive. It's a small loan to get a Kitchen Aid mixer ya know.
 
wild9
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All my hobbies involve the use of wood.

Wood is really expensive still so I'm paying a premium on it which sucks.
 
baorao
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's true. I spent $3,000 on a sourdough bread machine last April, and I guess we're just NOT doing that anymore?
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I already had hobbies.  All I've done is save a lot of money by not travelling.


Last year? I wrote over 74 songs and recorded them in my bedroom recording studio.

So yeah, thank goodness for hobbies...

I should've made sex a hobby...but nooooo I spent it with my guitars...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's weird. My hobby of jer....meditating costs me nothing.

/technically you can pay for both
//but why?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I spent almost zilch, although I did splash out for Tabletop Simulator and I have a few Kickstarters coming in. Frankly the pandemic was the lull in spending that my finances needed.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spent roughly the same amount on board games that I would have spent on gas for my daily commute.
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is reading a hobby?
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.


I like to think that I am an OK guitar player but....yeah.  that $900 Les Paul I bought in October?  I haven't touched it in 2 months.
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: steklo: Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.

I like to think that I am an OK guitar player but....yeah.  that $900 Les Paul I bought in October?  I haven't touched it in 2 months.


That saddens me to no avail my friend. You've known me quite a while and I've about 12 guitars in my rack that I haven't touched in a month. (carpal tunnel) I should at least wipe the dust off them.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Huh, I actually have significantly more money in my (virtual) pocket than I ever had before. No plays, concerts, museums, or dinners out at fancy restaurants with the wife mean that my leisure spending is way down. Add in that I'm not paying for fuel to commute and not paying for a parking space near the office and my available takehome pay for savings beyond retirement skyrocketed. I actually have the 6+ months of savings that everyone recommends in liquid form for the first time in my career.

Oh, and I've been making donates to the local food bank and paying for several months food and rent for my sister-in-law. Despite all that I'm ready to get back to my hobbies just as soon as it is safe, I miss cultural events, mosh pits, and meals prepared by great chefs.
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: steklo: Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.

I like to think that I am an OK guitar player but....yeah.  that $900 Les Paul I bought in October?  I haven't touched it in 2 months.


There's always air guitar.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Guitar collectors...heed this warning.

Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.

Check your local pawn store for good deals. You never know what you might find.


Does that work for Guns? 
/Asking for a fren
//one with a boat
///I'm going to visit soon
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

6nome: There's always air guitar.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I bought less boardgames last year. I'm not sure, I'm not the best at tracking that sort of thing. I did save by not getting to any conventions though.
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Does that work for Guns?


Here in GA?  It's the main item in pawn shops.

The issue is trying to find ammo...
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I really should have spent more time in the pandemic getting my musical chops back.  Played too many video games.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well it ain't cheap, I'll tell you that.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wild9: All my hobbies involve the use of wood.

Wood is really expensive still so I'm paying a premium on it which sucks.


Yeah, that's partly my fault. Started planning our long-delayed home renovation in January 2020, and work began last October. Our architect was stunned by the materials cost, from a contractor she's worked with for years.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I compulsive pornography watching a hobby?

At least its free.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I wasn't spending $300 a month at the local taproom either
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Played too many video games.


Guitar sales have plummeted over the past decade because of this reason. Kids today have no will power or ambition to get through the first year of learning guitar. It's all "instant gratification" and its frustrating to them that it does not come quickly enough  and cell phones and video games are what gives them the instant gratification.

Plus I don't think today's pop music even has guitars anymore. It's all keyboard/PC now-a-days. So with no new guitar heroes today to influence the kids, guitars will be like owning a harpsichord.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I bought my guitar because my wife left, not because of the pandemic.

The weight set in the garage though, I bought because the gyms are closed and I missed my workouts (and I put on the COVID-20 in my post wife departure depression).
 
drtgb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I spent $100 on grow lights and a small greenhouse. Now I have 50 tomato plants, 30 pepper plants and some rosemary and basil growing in my office. I was guessing that half of them wouldn't actually grow but they are all coming up and doing great.

Now I need to get some sort of planter for the deck.

I will eat the most expensive tomatoes in the world come August.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Random weird hobbies I've taken up in the last year:

1) Cooking.  Cost is fairly negligible, since you have to eat anyways.  I did buy around $200 in 'tools', a food processor and mixer.

2) Soap making.  Really cheap, A $10 bottle of lye and some palm oil.  I already had coconut oil and olive oil in the cupboard.  And now I have a few years worth of soap.  Works well too.

3) Rock tumbling.  $130 for a tumbler and some extra grit.  I live near a lot of rivers so its nice to get out and see what I can find.  While everything was covered in snow I did buy a $50 box of agates to work on.

4) Keyboard playing.  I bought a cheap keyboard ($120) in my millionth attempt to get better at music.  My guitar sits idle, and my neighbors are probably appreciative at that.

5) I also bought a raspberry pi, ~$120 with accessories.  I've been playing around with the features and its quite neat.  I have it set up as an emulation machine right now. 

So I spent an extra ~$1000 to keep myself entertained this year.  Since I saved thousands on gas, travel, eating out, and other expenses, I have way more savings this year than usual.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JRoo: Is reading a hobby?


Not a hobby. Like golf isn't a sport.

/ducks
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Guitar collectors...heed this warning.

Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.

Check your local pawn store for good deals. You never know what you might find.


I'm good without someone's Mitchell or Chinese Ibanez.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drtgb: I spent $100 on grow lights and a small greenhouse. Now I have 50 tomato plants, 30 pepper plants and some rosemary and basil growing in my office. I was guessing that half of them wouldn't actually grow but they are all coming up and doing great.

Now I need to get some sort of planter for the deck.

I will eat the most expensive tomatoes in the world come August.


You ever read this book?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
PC simracing. It's a massive black hole of gear upgrades. I'm up to the (initial) cost of a cheap track car in motion/g-force/ffb/display/rig stuff. Still, I would have blown 10k in tires in the last month if it was real and I drove this much. It's practically saving money!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: I compulsive pornography watching a hobby?

At least its free.


I've been meaning to mention to you for a long time now that your username always makes me think "do the meth" which then makes me think of the pictures of those unfortunate folk who did the meth and then I reflexively think "no, don't" which has nothing to do with this thread.

Although I guess a meth habit would in fact drain a wallet. So maybe it is appropriate.

Anyway, stop using meth.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The article doesn't do enough to explain which hobbies were incurring debt, just that people were investing in ones that could make them money. Since only coders and photographers were doing side gigs, I can only assume that all the debt went into new cameras.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meat0918: Well, I bought my guitar because my wife left


CSB  Fredneck, MD circa 1995

Divorced my second wife for cheating on me. She hated guitars and hated that I was in a band...so right after the last lawyers office visit, I drove directly to my nearest guitar store. Picked up a brand new Fender USA Telecaster and put it next to my first Fender USA Telecaster. What I needed a 2nd Tele for?  The first one was so good that I didn't want to take it out of the house to gigs in fear it would get damaged or stolen.

BTY, I am up to owning 3 Telecasters now....
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: steklo: Lots of folks tried learning guitar last year and failed.

I like to think that I am an OK guitar player but....yeah.  that $900 Les Paul I bought in October?  I haven't touched it in 2 months.


That's criminal ricky, it's a beautiful instrument. I challenge you to come up with a new SNF theme by preseason!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No big changes for me. Baking bread doesn't require a lot of fancy equipment, and I already had a large stash of needlework supplies to keep my hands busy. I put in a lot of extra hours last spring due to the pandemic, and I used some of the overtime pay to splurge on a few wooden jigsaw puzzles. Now, those are nice enough to put a good-sized dent in my bank account if I don't stay strong.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I'm good without someone's Mitchell or Chinese Ibanez.


Fark user imageView Full Size



I knew someone would mention finding the cheap or poorly made guitars when I posted my remark.

As with all things in pawn stores..."you never know what you mind find"

plus some players might like those brands or models. Beauty is in the eyes and ears of the beholder....
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

casual disregard: That's weird. My hobby of jer....meditating costs me nothing.

/technically you can pay for both
//but why?


Build a jack-shack.  I mean... meditation lounge.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Build a jack-shack.  I mean... meditation lounge.


and leave a hole in the ceiling for the cat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inaditch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

meat0918: Well, I bought my guitar because my wife left, not because of the pandemic.

The weight set in the garage though, I bought because the gyms are closed and I missed my workouts (and I put on the COVID-20 in my post wife departure depression).


My post wife departure depression lasted 3 years. Here's hoping yours doesn't.

Here's a partial list of my hobbies this past year:

-Hand tool wood working
-Firearms - I'm now the somewhat embarrassed owner of 2 AR-15s that I built myself and a 9mm pistol
-Politically themed TikTok videos starring a puppet frog I made by hand
-Various improvements to my house
-Podcasting - this one didn't get very far
-More puppets - two puppets that I made by hand are set to appear on PBS in the near future, and I now have an official IMDB entry

All while running an IT business full time - my day job - and caring for my mother while she's dealing with terminal cancer.

Finance wise, that all cost less than my wife did.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gardening - old hobby, new property.  Greenhouse, raised beds, two loads of sandy compost, thirteen fruit and nut trees, six blueberry bushes. More to come.

Forgot to mention to taking out 13 Douglas firs and one oak, that was expensive.
 
Chevello
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drwiki: PC simracing. It's a massive black hole of gear upgrades. I'm up to the (initial) cost of a cheap track car in motion/g-force/ffb/display/rig stuff. Still, I would have blown 10k in tires in the last month if it was real and I drove this much. It's practically saving money!


Plus all the trips all over the world to the different tracks.

/Honest, the big monitor was for WFH, but I can USE it for the simracing too.
//The rest of the rig I haven't come up with a good excuse for yet.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: No big changes for me. Baking bread doesn't require a lot of fancy equipment, and I already had a large stash of needlework supplies to keep my hands busy. I put in a lot of extra hours last spring due to the pandemic, and I used some of the overtime pay to splurge on a few wooden jigsaw puzzles. Now, those are nice enough to put a good-sized dent in my bank account if I don't stay strong.


Bread only requires an oven. All the rest can be done by hand. I like it that way.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Took up several hobbies, including lego.

Between savings on gas, new clothes, live entertainment, hosting and preschool, we came out waaaaay in the Black.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Anyway, stop using meth.


Oh trust me, im not a guy who needs any kind of upper. I, in the words of our great poet Joey Ramone, just need something to slow me down.
 
steklo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Inaditch: two puppets that I made by hand are set to appear on PBS in the near future


That's cool.  Its not easy to get on PBS these days. My friend sold them a documentary on Joan Rivers and he told me it was like pulling teeth...

Congrats.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Inaditch: meat0918: Well, I bought my guitar because my wife left, not because of the pandemic.

The weight set in the garage though, I bought because the gyms are closed and I missed my workouts (and I put on the COVID-20 in my post wife departure depression).

My post wife departure depression lasted 3 years. Here's hoping yours doesn't.

Here's a partial list of my hobbies this past year:

-Hand tool wood working
-Firearms - I'm now the somewhat embarrassed owner of 2 AR-15s that I built myself and a 9mm pistol
-Politically themed TikTok videos starring a puppet frog I made by hand
-Various improvements to my house
-Podcasting - this one didn't get very far
-More puppets - two puppets that I made by hand are set to appear on PBS in the near future, and I now have an official IMDB entry

All while running an IT business full time - my day job - and caring for my mother while she's dealing with terminal cancer.

Finance wise, that all cost less than my wife did.


I forgot a big one! I also ran a bunch of Pathfinder and Delta Green for some nerd friends.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

natazha: Gardening - old hobby, new property.  Greenhouse, raised beds, two loads of sandy compost, thirteen fruit and nut trees, six blueberry bushes. More to come.

Forgot to mention to taking out 13 Douglas firs and one oak, that was expensive.


Depending on their size, doug fir is very merchantable timber. That should offset the cost of felling them.
 
