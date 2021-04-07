 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Texas man becomes the first person to run from Disneyland to Disney World, a journey of about 2,761 miles. Probably the last, too   (upi.com) divider line
    Weird, Walt Disney World Resort, Don Muchow, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, original plan, Disneyland Park, Walt Disney, The Walt Disney Company  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (Official Music Video)
Did he play this all the time?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they at least have him a free shirt.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin - Rich Guys In Hot Air Balloons
Youtube EmMEvCTvW6c
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known people that go to a multiplex and watch one movie after another, but that's just silly for an adult to have a Disney fetish like that. How long are their passes good for anyway?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the course of 14 months? That's an average of about 6.5 miles a day. Lots of people jog for an hour a day, which is the same thing if they have the discipline to do every day for 14 months.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everywhere is within walking/running distance if you have enough time on your hands.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Muchow

much ow
so running
wow
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he just thought he was in line for a ride
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iamskibibitz:

an average of about 6.5 miles a day. Lots of people jog for an hour a day,

Looks like we've got a Barry Allen here.

Jim's Big Ego - The Ballad of Barry Allen
Youtube YMe1qlyuMXQ
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's remarkable he didn't give up right away waiting in the line for Space Mountain.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
run from Disneyland to Disney World

...but, why?

/dnrtfa
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a small world after all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is one dedicated child molester.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: That is one dedicated child molester.


I'm not giving you a funny but I did laugh.
 
