(YouTube)   Click for the dude flipping off the cops, stay for the multiple PIT maneuver failures, and of course the mugshot. Tag says it all   (youtube.com) divider line
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That was quite entertaining.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you boys like Mexico?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiger Woods is getting around.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?

Why?

Why am I NOT surprised this was Florida?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
k1600forum.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Further investigation revealed that Richardson was a suspect in an identical incident in Marion County earlier in the day"

Wow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn, son, if you don't know how to do a PIT, this is not the time to start practicing.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
(chases make good TV, so this will be an unpopular opinion)

Several civilians could have been killed and the whole thing could have been avoided. Not good policing.

At the beginning the guy is pulling into a parking lot. If the cop had just waited for the guy to park, and then pulled up that would have been it.  But no, the cop races up sirens blaring, and the drunk guy panics and runs.

We have developed a predator-prey relationship between the police and the citizens. So the fight-flight mechanism kicks in every time a cop approaches a person.

Its happened to me, I was being pulled over for speeding once (I think my only speeding ticket ever), but I had to fight back this very strong instinct I had to just punch the gas and flee.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NRA sticker on the fleeing vehicle is a nice touch
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: (chases make good TV, so this will be an unpopular opinion)

Several civilians could have been killed and the whole thing could have been avoided. Not good policing.

At the beginning the guy is pulling into a parking lot. If the cop had just waited for the guy to park, and then pulled up that would have been it.  But no, the cop races up sirens blaring, and the drunk guy panics and runs.

We have developed a predator-prey relationship between the police and the citizens. So the fight-flight mechanism kicks in every time a cop approaches a person.

Its happened to me, I was being pulled over for speeding once (I think my only speeding ticket ever), but I had to fight back this very strong instinct I had to just punch the gas and flee.


That car wasn't going into that parking lot to park ...
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to teach incarcerated adults.  At least three guys told me that they knew they were going to be arrested and convicted, so they figured they would have some fun by running from the cops.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now shoot that motherfarker
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I used to teach incarcerated adults.  At least three guys told me that they knew they were going to be arrested and convicted, so they figured they would have some fun by running from the cops.


I'm sure giving in to the fight-flight mechanism feels good at the time.
 
suze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: At the beginning the guy is pulling into a parking lot. If the cop had just waited for the guy to park, and then pulled up that would have been it.  But no, the cop races up sirens blaring, and the drunk guy panics and runs.


I don't think he had any plans to park in that lot. About the same time the cop saw the guy and said "what the..." the guy saw the cop and realized he had just done some wildly stupid driving right in front of a cop while drunk and on probation with a suspended license, and having already had one police chase that day. He was trying to dodge the cop from the beginning. He just started by turning off the road in case the cop hadn't already taken an interest.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like the radio call of "he rammed me"...it sounded like a child yelling "Sally pinched me mom".

He didn't actually ram you, he was fleeing (you know, specifically avoiding you) and you tried to place yourself in front of him.

The suspect was in the wrong, no doubt.... but I guess "he hit me!" helps to pile on the assault charges...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Now shoot that motherfarker


You need to calm down.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, it's a rental.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: (chases make good TV, so this will be an unpopular opinion)

Several civilians could have been killed and the whole thing could have been avoided. Not good policing.

At the beginning the guy is pulling into a parking lot. If the cop had just waited for the guy to park, and then pulled up that would have been it.  But no, the cop races up sirens blaring, and the drunk guy panics and runs.

We have developed a predator-prey relationship between the police and the citizens. So the fight-flight mechanism kicks in every time a cop approaches a person.

Its happened to me, I was being pulled over for speeding once (I think my only speeding ticket ever), but I had to fight back this very strong instinct I had to just punch the gas and flee.


This.

The cops did so much wrong in this video, I have no idea where to begin.

In the end, however, they managed to wreck two police cars, (probably totaling one), and put countless innocent lives at stake, all for one piece of shiat guy that will never pay restitution for any of it. He'll get a trial (at taxpayer expense), go to the can for a while (at taxpayer expense), the cops get two new cruisers (at taxpayer expense), and get to brag up their story. Congrats, everyone loses.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just saw a whole bunch of times they should have called off the chase.  There were construction workers in the roads, going through residential.

It was amusing that so many other drivers seemed to expect what was happening and pulled out of the way immediately.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: I used to teach incarcerated adults.  At least three guys told me that they knew they were going to be arrested and convicted, so they figured they would have some fun by running from the cops.


user name checks out
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: brainlordmesomorph: (chases make good TV, so this will be an unpopular opinion)

Several civilians could have been killed and the whole thing could have been avoided. Not good policing.

At the beginning the guy is pulling into a parking lot. If the cop had just waited for the guy to park, and then pulled up that would have been it.  But no, the cop races up sirens blaring, and the drunk guy panics and runs.

We have developed a predator-prey relationship between the police and the citizens. So the fight-flight mechanism kicks in every time a cop approaches a person.

Its happened to me, I was being pulled over for speeding once (I think my only speeding ticket ever), but I had to fight back this very strong instinct I had to just punch the gas and flee.

This.

The cops did so much wrong in this video, I have no idea where to begin.

In the end, however, they managed to wreck two police cars, (probably totaling one), and put countless innocent lives at stake, all for one piece of shiat guy that will never pay restitution for any of it. He'll get a trial (at taxpayer expense), go to the can for a while (at taxpayer expense), the cops get two new cruisers (at taxpayer expense), and get to brag up their story. Congrats, everyone loses.


I was thinking about the construction workers. It might have taken them an hour to put up all those traffic cones, so they had to watch them being flung around, damaged, not once, but twice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That was a better car chase than in most movies these days.

I was disappointed that they didn't transform into robots and start fighting, though.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: brainlordmesomorph: At the beginning the guy is pulling into a parking lot. If the cop had just waited for the guy to park, and then pulled up that would have been it.  But no, the cop races up sirens blaring, and the drunk guy panics and runs.

I don't think he had any plans to park in that lot. About the same time the cop saw the guy and said "what the..." the guy saw the cop and realized he had just done some wildly stupid driving right in front of a cop while drunk and on probation with a suspended license, and having already had one police chase that day. He was trying to dodge the cop from the beginning. He just started by turning off the road in case the cop hadn't already taken an interest.


Follow that logic through, you whip into a parking lot hoping to avoid a cop, and he doesn't follow you in, what do you do then?

Park.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Attention all units ... suspect is reported to have a job, prospects, and be bonafide.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CatRevenge: I just saw a whole bunch of times they should have called off the chase.  There were construction workers in the roads, going through residential.

It was amusing that so many other drivers seemed to expect what was happening and pulled out of the way immediately.


he did slow down some for the paving crew, gotta respect the people making your escape route nice and smooth.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Intense High Speed Sheriff Pursuit Ends With PIT Maneuver in Marion County, Florida
Youtube 9KO7IaGOnWQ

That video doesn't add up at the end.

I've set the video at the time mark for ease of view.

8:50 they finally get him off the road and t-bone on the passenger door. Curtain bags deploy in truck, smoke from truck's hood. Other police vehicles seen in camera surrounding the truck obliquely.

9:10 new footage of truck from drivers side. Driver side curtain bag deployed. Remnants of air bag on ground to rear passenger side of truck. Police vehicle seen in previous time stamp no longer on passenger side. Police vehicle rams rear end of truck from drivers side, second police vehicle does same to front end. Third police vehicle rams t-bone on driver door where airbag already deployed.

I think the cops pulled him out after the 8:50 encounter and then went back later to play demolition derby with the suspect vehicle and hundreds of thousands of dollars in public property.
 
Zipf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also: "He rammed me twice now."
 
BeatrixK
‘’ less than a minute ago  

duckpoopy: Now shoot that motherfarker


I feel like, given the dash cam footage -- these cops would have been justified in delivering a strong cockpunch to this asshole.
 
