(Some Bogan)   The Bill Gates vaccine microchips will not support internet access in Australia   (health.gov.au) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man I can't wait to get the second shot 2.5g is pretty good but I want the whole 5g experience
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I work with this guy who hasn't met a conspiracy theory he hasn't loved yet.  Somehow someone talked him into to getting the Covid vaccine two weeks ago.  Two days later he is in the hospital with double pneumonia.  The test him either that day, or a couple of days later, and he is positive for Covid.  Due to company policy and him having double pneumonia, he hasn't come back to work yet.

I am not looking forward to the lunacy he spews when he does.  But this question, about connecting to the internet, that would be right up his alley.  In the middle of his "vaccines are the debil" tirade, I'm going to ask him to check the stock price on Gamestop.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Man I can't wait to get the second shot 2.5g is pretty good but I want the whole 5g experience


My first shot was 5G, my second will be WiFi 6
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated. 'Coincidentally' AT&T contacted my wife about switching to their phone plan. She went for it because we have 6 lines and their plan was a great deal for us. Suddenly, I have "5G" on my phone - within a few weeks of my second dose. You just can't explain that.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not surprising - the internet spins the wrong way down under.
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm fully vaccinated. 'Coincidentally' AT&T contacted my wife about switching to their phone plan. She went for it because we have 6 lines and their plan was a great deal for us. Suddenly, I have "5G" on my phone - within a few weeks of my second dose. You just can't explain that.


I started shopping for my new phone the weekend I got my first vaccine shot.

/ended up not getting the 5G model
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But the phone you carry around 24/7 filming you doing illegal shiat will
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man, I got the bum deal. I got some vaccinations in the 70's and I've got all these giant Z80's floating around in my system :(
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
PAH! Good luck reading my brain, interwab! I live in the backwoods on the wrong side of the digital divide.
*rips into a stunning banjo solo*
 
rw98
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I dunno whether to be proud or not that Australia made it onto FARK for something other than a deadly lifeform.
 
