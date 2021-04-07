 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Remember the Black guy arrested taking out his trash after the white woman called the police on her white boyfriend? LAPD finally released the video ( NSFW due to the nekked girlfriend )   (twitter.com) divider line
80
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 08 Apr 2021 at 8:30 AM



80 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The cops zeroed in on him because he was black from the conversation they had as they pulled up and before they opened their vehicle doors.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

AirForceVet: The cops zeroed in on him because he was black from the conversation they had as they pulled up and before they opened their vehicle doors.


Fixed for accuracy and brevity.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?


It seems like a west coast thing TBH.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Farking ACAB.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
A story about it: https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2021-04-06/lapd-bodycam-video-shows​-officers-grabbing-and-arrest-innocent​-black-man-as-they-searched-for-a-susp​ect
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

blastoh: lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?

It seems like a west coast thing TBH.


NYPD are just as bad, possibly worse.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
But ACAB
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dr_blasto: blastoh: lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?

It seems like a west coast thing TBH.

NYPD are just as bad, possibly worse.


Small town cops are worse, fwiw.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So many comments and nobody yet has commented out how hot the girlfriend was. I'm so proud of you Farkers.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: So many comments and nobody yet has commented out how hot the girlfriend was. I'm so proud of you Farkers.


You must be new to Fark if you assume we watched the video before commenting.

Anyway, she's not that great.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

blastoh: lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?

It seems like a west coast thing TBH.


California cops in general. Incredibly high pay, the most protective laws and contracts, and the strongest culture of "cops don't write cops" in the country.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fnordfocus: blastoh: lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?

It seems like a west coast thing TBH.

California cops in general. Incredibly high pay, the most protective laws and contracts, and the strongest culture of "cops don't write cops" in the country.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


This show was pretty on-point.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MrBallou: Anyway, she's not that great.


She came out swinging at cops who were arresting a black guy. Naked.
Dafuq you mean "not that great?"
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sorceror: A story about it: https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2021-04-06/lapd-bodycam-video-shows​-officers-grabbing-and-arrest-innocent​-black-man-as-they-searched-for-a-susp​ect


"It is racial profiling. They had no description of the suspect - a completely blank slate," said attorney Faisal Gill, who represents both of them in the civil rights lawsuit. "They literally saw the first Black man, and they arrested him."
The LAPD declined Tuesday to comment on the video's release, citing ongoing litigation. The L.A. city attorney's office, in court papers, has sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Austin and Michlewicz are to blame for the force used against them and that the police should be immune from liability.

/The beatings will continue until morale improves...
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why was he resisting?

/s
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We should boycott the winter Olympics in China because of this.........Oh wait
/Moral high ground my ass. The US is just as scummy.
//I had to worry about shiat like this my whole life, and what's really farked, is that I will have to worry about this till I'm farking dead
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Literally, they reached for the cuffs before talking with the fella. They'd decided that this was "probably" the guy, based on...garbage bags? Walking on the street? A marked lack of a screaming woman who was supposed to be in a domestic assault situation? Put a white kid in the same shirt, and the same pants and they would have simply asked, "do you know where 30 Rosemont is, sir" because they didn't seem to have a good idea where they were going.

Cannot blame the kid for getting scared, real fast, because if I was taking out my trash, and two cops just jumped me looking to pin a domestic incident against a white woman...well, yeah, this is what black fathers warn their sons about.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sickening
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If had taken the garbage out the first time his girlfriend asked he would have been back inside before they showed up.

Seriously, though this is farked up. This is the sort of thing that makes all other cops job harder.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Literally, they reached for the cuffs before talking with the fella. They'd decided that this was "probably" the guy, based on...garbage bags? Walking on the street? A marked lack of a screaming woman who was supposed to be in a domestic assault situation? Put a white kid in the same shirt, and the same pants and they would have simply asked, "do you know where 30 Rosemont is, sir" because they didn't seem to have a good idea where they were going.

Cannot blame the kid for getting scared, real fast, because if I was taking out my trash, and two cops just jumped me looking to pin a domestic incident against a white woman...well, yeah, this is what black fathers warn their sons about.


I came to say something similar, so thank you for saving me some time. Am so tired of this BS. Where I live it is still dark (about 6am), and I do need to take out the trash. Thing is, I'm all sorts of white. Not even the NOPD is gonna f*ck with me.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: MrBallou: Anyway, she's not that great.

She came out swinging at cops who were arresting a black guy. Naked.
Dafuq you mean "not that great?"


good point. She's a keeper.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the cops wanted to keep those videos private so they could keep the upskirt shots all to themselves.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There Must Be More To The Story!
 
cleek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But The Law Applies TO Everyone Equally, Regardless Of Race!
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well on the plus side he can pay someone to take the trash out of his new house on the LA county's dime.
 
fargin a
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mmmm nekkedness!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
once a day these cops need to be grabbed up from their homes, cuffed, and knocked around the street for 20 minutes.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I assume the woman who actually needed help was still wondering if her boyfriend was going to kill her for calling the cops.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sorceror: A story about it: https://www.latimes.com/california/sto​ry/2021-04-06/lapd-bodycam-video-shows​-officers-grabbing-and-arrest-innocent​-black-man-as-they-searched-for-a-susp​ect


Those officers need to be put away for a long time.

\ain'tnothinggoingtohappen.jpg
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?


I mean, they didn't shoot him or the dog...
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meh, not enough nudity.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe someone should snipe a few prominent bad apples.  You know, like William Tell.
 
August11
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those two cops need to have their badges and sidearms removed and never allowed to be cops again.
 
Happyclam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Why was he resisting?

/s


Because they were detaining him unlawfully.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Jesus McSordid: So many comments and nobody yet has commented out how hot the girlfriend was. I'm so proud of you Farkers.

You must be new to Fark if you assume we watched the video before commenting.

Anyway, she's not that great.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Both cops should be immediately fired, and subject to prosecution.  It would have been super simple to walk up and ask the guy, "hey, have you heard a disturbance in the area?"

It takes a special kind of racist coward to have your default mode be "let's put the black man in handcuffs before asking a single damned question."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There Must Be More To The Story!


Of course there is. How dare a black man not immediately drop to his knees and kiss the cops boots while they were arresting him for being black?
 
eKonk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Salmon: Meh, not enough nudity.


I don't know, it took me back to about 1993 or so when I used to flip on the scrambled channel...

/BRB
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: We should boycott the winter Olympics in China because of this.........Oh wait
/Moral high ground my ass. The US is just as scummy.
//I had to worry about shiat like this my whole life, and what's really farked, is that I will have to worry about this till I'm farking dead


No, China is worse. But Republicans are trying their best to catch up.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Maybe someone should snipe a few prominent bad apples.  You know, like William Tell.


No...they shouldn't and your post just shows that you're a bad person.
 
turboke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: The cops zeroed in on him because he was black from the conversation they had as they pulled up and before they opened their vehicle doors.


Just posted this in another thread about the police:

They should be rebuilt from the ground up. This time without institutionalised racism as the core tenet.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There Must Be More To The Story!


Tucker's working on the counterfactuals as we speak.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Is it me or the LAPD are the most violent, most corrupt cops in the US?


larger cities = greater levels of corruption?
That and larger cities means larger police forces, which leads to more misdeeds, and more gaining the spotlight.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

turboke: AirForceVet: The cops zeroed in on him because he was black from the conversation they had as they pulled up and before they opened their vehicle doors.

Just posted this in another thread about the police:

They should be rebuilt from the ground up. This time without institutionalised racism as the core tenet.


To prevent crime and disorder, as an alternative to their repression by military force and severity of legal punishment.
To recognise always that the power of the police to fulfill their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions and behaviour, and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect.
To recognise always that to secure and maintain the respect and approval of the public means also the securing of the willing co-operation of the public in the task of securing observance of laws.
To recognise always that the extent to which the co-operation of the public can be secured diminishes proportionately the necessity of the use of physical force and compulsion for achieving police objectives.
To seek and preserve public favour, not by pandering to public opinion, but by constantly demonstrating absolutely impartial service to law, in complete independence of policy, and without regard to the justice or injustice of the substance of individual laws, by ready offering of individual service and friendship to all members of the public without regard to their wealth or social standing, by ready exercise of courtesy and friendly good humour, and by ready offering of individual sacrifice in protecting and preserving life.
To use physical force only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient to obtain public co-operation to an extent necessary to secure observance of law or to restore order, and to use only the minimum degree of physical force which is necessary on any particular occasion for achieving a police objective.
To maintain at all times a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.
To recognise always the need for strict adherence to police-executive functions, and to refrain from even seeming to usurp the powers of the judiciary of avenging individuals or the State, and of authoritatively judging guilt and punishing the guilty.
To recognise always that the test of police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, and not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with them.
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Why was he resisting?

/s


Two reasons.  First he probably wanted to get back inside as quickly as possible if you know what I mean wink wink.  Second he probably hasn't been paying attention and thought that was the quickest way back inside wink wink.

/seriously for a random naked chick she was well-structured. Shot from below while fighting, not a forgiving pose or angle.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MrBallou: You must be new to Fark if you assume we watched the video before commenting.


Are YOU new to Fark? The headline mentioned nekkedness. Most Farkers were off to watch before the end of the headline.
 
