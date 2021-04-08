 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Ft Lauderdale cop being sued for excessive force after mistaking Star Trek memorabilia for real weapons has previously been investigated for use of force SEVENTY NINE times....though he's been on the force only 4 years   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Randall Purcell, officers Steven Pohorence, Pleading, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Miami, excessive force, Raymond Purcell  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some wackos waving lightsabers around in a park could be the prelude to something dangerous. Better safe than sorry.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine who was working for Walmart decided to dress like the killer from my bloody valentine for Halloween one year, off duty cop told him if he had his gun on him he would have shot him.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The fark apologist's spin on this should be interesting.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Some wackos waving lightsabers around in a park could be the prelude to something dangerous. Better safe than sorry.


A student of Frank Drebin, I see:
Naked Gun - That's My Policy
Youtube kFEK0Sbq4o8
 
FlameDuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess the cop just wanted to play along and used the force
 
