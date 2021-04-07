 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Man charged with manslaughter, endangering child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after giving kiddie rides with John Deere backhoe   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, Assault, Denton County, Texas, Injury, Crimes, Murder, Physical trauma, 11-year-old boy  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 2 kids died, two more were invilved, but only three charges of child endangerment, but two manslaughters and an assualt with a deadly weapon. That's the one that gets me, is it in refference to the backhoe, what this intentional? Manslaughter would imply the death was not intentional, so was the dumping the people out?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A former coworker of mine's nephew was killed when he was about 6. He was riding on the tractor with his dad while his dad bushogged the pasture and fell off. It was about 25 years ago

Tractors are not playtoys. Keep your kids off of them and away from them.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least he didn't have a gun..or did he?  That's what everyone wants to know!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JK8Fan: A former coworker of mine's nephew was killed when he was about 6. He was riding on the tractor with his dad while his dad bushogged the pasture and fell off. It was about 25 years ago

Tractors are not playtoys. Keep your kids off of them and away from them.


This. It pisses me off when I see somebody on a riding mower carrying a kid in one arm. Usually without eye protection. I get it that it keeps you from wondering where the kid is when you're backing up but you're just teaching the kid that the mower is a giant toy.
 
