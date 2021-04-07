 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   "What do you do for a living?" "I'm a bridesmaid"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Wedding, Date, Renting, past year, Wedding reception, first person Jen, past relationships, Apartment  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 07 Apr 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who are you and how did you get in this wedding??"

"I'm a bridesmaid...and I'm a bridesmaid."
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could not read the story. I don't understand the headline. Was she paid? You are usually asked to be a bridesmaid. Then you have to shell out money for the ugliest dress the bride can find.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been a groomsman in a few green card weddings to lend some credibility. Most were for friends, but I admit to proffering services for $100, an open bar, and partying with Eastern Europeans.
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

daffy: I could not read the story. I don't understand the headline. Was she paid? You are usually asked to be a bridesmaid. Then you have to shell out money for the ugliest dress the bride can find.


She's a wedding planner that calls herself a "Bridesmaid/Wedding Planner" to give it that intimate touch. It's bullshiat.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The article doesn't make it clear but she's clearly a 'day of wedding coordinator.'

The 2nd article (a link embedded in this article) makes it clearer:

The work rarely involves accompanying a bride down the aisle or planning a bachelorette party

Calling herself a bridesmaid for hire is pure marketing.  It lets her sell herself as a friend, an ally.  Which is smart.  I did something similar though not nearly as brazen or confusing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

daffy: I could not read the story.


It's available on Amazon Prime.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Professional bridesmaids are a thing and have been for a long time.  Just ask the cast of "Ruddigore".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coming this fall to Showtime, she's a travelling, for hire bridesmaid who moonlights as a hitwoman, but juggling two jobs and a dating life is harder than it looks. The Professional, only on Showtime.
 
drayno76
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
weddingsinger: Calling herself a bridesmaid for hire is pure marketing.  It lets her sell herself as a friend, an ally.  Which is smart.  I did something similar though not nearly as brazen or confusing.

Username checks... to hell with it, that was too obvious. Just get up and sing us Paradise by the Dashboard Lights; you marital minstrel; the caterers forgot the meatloaf.

/Completely teasing.
//Played cello for weddings for 15 years
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: daffy: I could not read the story. I don't understand the headline. Was she paid? You are usually asked to be a bridesmaid. Then you have to shell out money for the ugliest dress the bride can find.

She's a wedding planner that calls herself a "Bridesmaid/Wedding Planner" to give it that intimate touch. It's bullshiat.


Well that is just stupid. They are two totally different things. Don't lie for the sake of a cute headline.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jen Glantz

Always a bridesmaid, never a second Glantz.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drayno76: //Played cello for weddings for 15 years


"Can you play Canon in D?"

"I would rather kill myself."
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.