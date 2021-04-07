 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Do you have a moment to discuss our lord and savior, Godzilla   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 10:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before anyone starts goofing on Thailand, remember that Florida is a real place.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, I was born a snake handler, I'll die a snake handler.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise the lizard!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Nope, I was born a snake handler, I'll die a snake handler.


You sound bad at your job.

/handle checks out?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not searching for food on the shelves. It's panicking and trying to get to high ground.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The situation is being monitored carefully.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#TeamKong
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome our new giant reptilian overlords.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't giving you no tree fiddy you godamn lockness monster.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: #TeamKong


If only all the gorillas hadn't frozen to death in the winter.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would've took that in as a pet
 
JeffMD
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hands off that lizard you swine! That is my medical assistance companion pet and it is perfectly legal to have him with me! I know my rights!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: [Fark user image image 576x493]


Username checks out?
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
humoar.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.