(Stuff.co.nz)   We'll call that a fail then
17
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How tough was that fitness test? It must have been killer.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Will there still be cake?
I was told there would be cake when the testing was done.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like the fitness test is working as intended.
 
6nome
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.


He died doing what he loved.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
61?

Even if he wasn't fat, I'm pretty sure that's too old to be a CO. Dunno about other states, but my friend in Nevada had to retire when he hit 58, regardless. They dont let anyone drop in their tracks out there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.


We all do
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.

We all do


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

No one expects toilet from space.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.

We all do


Why do you hate corrections officers?
cdn1.ykso.coView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.

We all do

Why do you hate corrections officers?
[cdn1.ykso.co image 544x316]


Why is 'hate' the conclusion you jump to?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Why do you hate corrections officers?
[cdn1.ykso.co image 544x316]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 61?

Even if he wasn't fat, I'm pretty sure that's too old to be a CO. Dunno about other states, but my friend in Nevada had to retire when he hit 58, regardless. They dont let anyone drop in their tracks out there.


Probably in management. If he didn't want to retire, he would carry on an institutional continuity and memory. It's not exactly San Quinten.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

6nome: We Ate the Necco Wafers: chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.

We all do

Why do you hate corrections officers?
[cdn1.ykso.co image 544x316]

Why is 'hate' the conclusion you jump to?


Minimizing the danger that corrections officers are in is pretty damning evidence.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What they're saying is the test works. Mofos gonna start jogging before the next one.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.

We all do


And I work from home.


/mental note, schedule physical
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 61? Even if he wasn't fat, I'm pretty sure that's too old to be a CO


Friggin' Kiwis ran this poor guy into the ground, just as he was entering his Golden Years.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: 6nome: We Ate the Necco Wafers: chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Corrections officers wake up everyday and go to work without the assurance of making it home alive.

We all do

Why do you hate corrections officers?
[cdn1.ykso.co image 544x316]

Why is 'hate' the conclusion you jump to?

Minimizing the danger that corrections officers are in is pretty damning evidence.


Murderers should go to prison, even if they're cops. ESPECIALLY if they're cops. Don't piss down someone's back and tell them it's raining.
 
