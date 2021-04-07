 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Departing CNN anchor missed Festivus, airs grievances anyway   (foxnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, Fox Broadcasting Company, CNN anchorBrooke Baldwin, Fox News Channel, United States cable news, United States presidential election, 2008, Female, CNN, The Network  
•       •       •

935 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 9:53 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone should tell Faux Newz that CNN is The Liberal Network. Because I don't think they implied it enough in the headline and opening sentence.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, CNN a "liberal" network?  Or did someone try spelling MSNBC while high?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She can go get a job at Fox. They hire lots of women that look just like her:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So liberal that they gave the cohost duties of their flagship morning show to  fox News bimbo who only left because she refused to suck Ailes cock.


So liberal  that they ran with buttery-males enough to have helped sway the 2016 election

So liberal that they launched Kayleigh mcenanys career

So liberal that they give Mary K Scam airtime to lie everyday

So liberal that they give Maggie Duranty airtime every day.


fark off.
 
animal color
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fark this kind of clickbait nonsense. Fox criticizing CNN is like the earth criticizing the sun for coming up. The planet just looks a blonde crazy person with short skirts and a complete and utter lack of self-respect.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
CNN could only be 'liberal' in the 'generous' sense, as in it liberally provides airtime to right-wing windbags and complete horseshiat
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The bottom line is Brooke couldn't function as a "moderator" for their guest Yellfests..... see that Parris Dennard meltdown from a few years ago.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is she mad has hell and not going to take it any more?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Wait, CNN a "liberal" network?  Or did someone try spelling MSNBC while high?
[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


If you're all the way to the right then everything else looks like the left.
 
ansius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In an American context, CNN is viewed as Liberal. E.g.,

allsides.comView Full Size
https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/​me​dia-bias-ratings


But from an international spectrum, it's pretty centre.

It's just that all American media and politics is shifted right.

And CNN is critical of the batshiat insane idiot balls of the day that the American right keeps popping out each week as a distraction.

Most of the 'centre' organisations above just report what is said - Reuters, AP, NPR, etc.

Just to give you an idea of how far to the right the GOP has become, look at this story:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

The Democratic Party does somewhat better than the global average on metrics of respect for norms and support for ethnic minority rights. The GOP does not.
Pippa Norris/Global Parties Survey

see for full background - https://www.vox.com/policy-and-poli​tic​s/21449634/republicans-supreme-court-g​op-trump-authoritarian
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: So liberal that they gave the cohost duties of their flagship morning show to  fox News bimbo who only left because she refused to suck Ailes cock.


So liberal  that they ran with buttery-males enough to have helped sway the 2016 election

So liberal that they launched Kayleigh mcenanys career

So liberal that they give Mary K Scam airtime to lie everyday

So liberal that they give Maggie Duranty airtime every day.


fark off.


Mostly it is Fox comparing against themselves where everything but newsmax and oan is super liberal. It'd be like if I stood next to Trump and everyone only had that as a comparison point. I'd be the second coming of John Holmes in that frame of reference.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: CNN could only be 'liberal' in the 'generous' sense, as in it liberally provides airtime to right-wing windbags and complete horseshiat


I am not going to bother reading the article, but I assume this is about Geraldo Rivera talking about troop deployments during a ground offensive in Canada.
 
teabaggingforjesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This would be more impactful if Fox was a tad bit less disingenous.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I was surrounded by a lot of dudes," she said.

Hey now.   Bros don't like it when you call them dudes.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: bimbo who only left because she refused to suck Ailes cock.


So this is how a liberal talks about women?

Let me guess, you're a Bernie Bro.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Leader O'Cola: bimbo who only left because she refused to suck Ailes cock.

So this is how a liberal talks about women?

Let me guess, you're a Bernie Bro.


Nope.

Fail harder troll.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fox is sticking up for women?
/am I drunk
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: gar1013: Leader O'Cola: bimbo who only left because she refused to suck Ailes cock.

So this is how a liberal talks about women?

Let me guess, you're a Bernie Bro.

Nope.

Fail harder troll.


Funny you calling anyone troll. Lol.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Leader O'Cola: gar1013: Leader O'Cola: bimbo who only left because she refused to suck Ailes cock.

So this is how a liberal talks about women?

Let me guess, you're a Bernie Bro.

Nope.

Fail harder troll.

Funny you calling anyone troll. Lol.


So you "know me" yet missed my 100s of posts condemning Bernie and the bros?

Seems quite legit.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ansius: In an American context, CNN is viewed as Liberal. E.g.,

[allsides.com image 850x960]https://www.allsides.com/media​-bias/media-bias-ratings


But from an international spectrum, it's pretty centre.

It's just that all American media and politics is shifted right.

And CNN is critical of the batshiat insane idiot balls of the day that the American right keeps popping out each week as a distraction.

Most of the 'centre' organisations above just report what is said - Reuters, AP, NPR, etc.

Just to give you an idea of how far to the right the GOP has become, look at this story:

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x491]
The Democratic Party does somewhat better than the global average on metrics of respect for norms and support for ethnic minority rights. The GOP does not.
Pippa Norris/Global Parties Survey

see for full background - https://www.vox.com/policy-and-polit​ics/21449634/republicans-supreme-court​-gop-trump-authoritarian


Lol, so CNN is "left" but FOX only "leans right"? Let me laugh even harder.jpg
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: She can go get a job at Fox. They hire lots of women that look just like her:
[Fark user image 425x335]


Aren't there still several men employed at Fox that get a little too handsy around attractive women?

She might be in danger of unwanted advances from sleazebags if she works there, you know what those Fox people are like!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ansius: In an American context, CNN is viewed as Liberal. E.g.,

[allsides.com image 850x960]https://www.allsides.com/media​-bias/media-bias-ratings


But from an international spectrum, it's pretty centre.

It's just that all American media and politics is shifted right.

And CNN is critical of the batshiat insane idiot balls of the day that the American right keeps popping out each week as a distraction.

Most of the 'centre' organisations above just report what is said - Reuters, AP, NPR, etc.

Just to give you an idea of how far to the right the GOP has become, look at this story:

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x491]
The Democratic Party does somewhat better than the global average on metrics of respect for norms and support for ethnic minority rights. The GOP does not.
Pippa Norris/Global Parties Survey

see for full background - https://www.vox.com/policy-and-polit​ics/21449634/republicans-supreme-court​-gop-trump-authoritarian


RealClearPolitics is center?  Yeah, sure, just like Fox News is "Fair and Balanced."
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ansius: In an American context, CNN is viewed as Liberal. E.g.,

[allsides.com image 850x960]https://www.allsides.com/media​-bias/media-bias-ratings


But from an international spectrum, it's pretty centre.

It's just that all American media and politics is shifted right.

And CNN is critical of the batshiat insane idiot balls of the day that the American right keeps popping out each week as a distraction.

Most of the 'centre' organisations above just report what is said - Reuters, AP, NPR, etc.

Just to give you an idea of how far to the right the GOP has become, look at this story:

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x491]
The Democratic Party does somewhat better than the global average on metrics of respect for norms and support for ethnic minority rights. The GOP does not.
Pippa Norris/Global Parties Survey

see for full background - https://www.vox.com/policy-and-polit​ics/21449634/republicans-supreme-court​-gop-trump-authoritarian


this is the dumbest farking chart i've ever seen and everyone is dumber for having seen it

Jacobin? You put CNN next to Jacobin? and Democracy Now?! left of the Guardian? the fark? Politico "leans left?"

//and the convenient "online news and opinion thing" which means... what? you think Anderson Cooper is a farking socialist? Brian Stelter would probably throw up if he rubbed elbows with Amy Goodman
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.