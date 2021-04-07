 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   If we continue to use trichloroethylene medical researchers are expecting a whole lot more shaking going on   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, United States Environmental Protection Agency, future of Parkinson, risk of TCE, National Priorities List Superfund sites, researcher Briana de Miranda, author of Ending Parkinson, Dr Ray Dorsey, TCE  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Apr 2021 at 1:17 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Another reason for the EPA to have teeth. Real teeth.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used TCE daily during my military service, what could possibly go wrong?  


/csb
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why I never clean or polish anything.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My first experience with TCE? I was going to clean some metal parts in a bucket of the stuff. Not being completely stupid, I put on latex gloves. In ten seconds, the gloves dissolved, and my hands began to really burn. I washed them off, but it was already too late. I could actually watch welts rising on the backs of my hands from the mix of TCE and dissolved latex.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iToad: My first experience with TCE? I was going to clean some metal parts in a bucket of the stuff. Not being completely stupid, I put on latex gloves. In ten seconds, the gloves dissolved, and my hands began to really burn. I washed them off, but it was already too late. I could actually watch welts rising on the backs of my hands from the mix of TCE and dissolved latex.


For that deep clean feeling and belached white bones. :(
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every spring for the past 20 years I've considered doing a thorough carpet cleaning. Glad I've decided no every year. Just buy another throw rug to cover the new stain. I'll buy all new carpet eventually. Maybe dark brown with a subtle pattern.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: iToad: My first experience with TCE? I was going to clean some metal parts in a bucket of the stuff. Not being completely stupid, I put on latex gloves. In ten seconds, the gloves dissolved, and my hands began to really burn. I washed them off, but it was already too late. I could actually watch welts rising on the backs of my hands from the mix of TCE and dissolved latex.

For that deep clean feeling and belached white bones. :(


Don't forget: If you're using the stuff regularly, as part of your job, then you probably work for minimum wage. You can BARELY afford a place to live and a vehicle, if you eat nothing but ramen.
But if you really want to change that, you should spend several hundred thousand dollars on college courses. Sleep in your car; if you don't sleep in your car, in front of your school/place of employment, then you're not REALLY serious about getting ahead.

Also, those farkers who laugh at you because of it? They rule, you suck. Deal with it, loser.

/Some people unironically think that last sentence is truth
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
a chemical compound used in industrial degreasing, dry-cleaning and household products such as some shoe polishes and carpet cleaners

Oh no, what will I use to polish my shoes now.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iToad: My first experience with TCE? I was going to clean some metal parts in a bucket of the stuff. Not being completely stupid, I put on latex gloves. In ten seconds, the gloves dissolved, and my hands began to really burn. I washed them off, but it was already too late. I could actually watch welts rising on the backs of my hands from the mix of TCE and dissolved latex.


I once cleaned the starter on my riding mower by spraying the shiat out of it with chlorinated brake cleaner (TCE-based). I got it all over my forearm. I didn't feel anything at first, but after half an hour or so, my arm started burning.

/Luckily, it never progressed beyond slight burning.
//Probably gave myself arm cancer, though.
///Starter worked fine.
 
lincoln65
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They have plenty of alternatives to TCE now. If you're still using it you're part of the dark ages.

Switch to something new and safe that we don't know the side effects of yet.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.