 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   ʎoq pnoɹd   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: News  
•       •       •

1129 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Apr 2021 at 8:57 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of course they are, was there any doubt that they would flip? Once they figure out this is real and they're not going to be able to whine or buy their way out of it they're all going to be going by Flipper.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, proud boys about to all become bottoms?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so will the PBs flip on the 3%ers? Will those guys then flip on the Alt-Right? Will the alt-right flip on Stone? Will Stone flip on Donald?

Confused? You won't be on the next episode of "DOPE"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sǝıɟısuǝʇuı ʇno ƃuıpuıℲ
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
desereejoson.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud Boys, Proud Boys
Whatcha gonna do?
Whatcha gonna do when they flip on you?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is someone afraid of being locked up with "those people"? I hope even the flippers still do a few years in max security so they can get a front row look at the hell they are so eager to impose on others.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't that how the operate?  if they get caught they turn everyone they know it, and then the Judge slaps them on the wrist and lets them out

they call this: popping their proud cherry
 
inner ted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

somedude210: so will the PBs flip on the 3%ers? Will those guys then flip on the Alt-Right? Will the alt-right flip on Stone? Will Stone flip on Donald?

Confused? You won't be on the next episode of "DOPE"


Can they all just stand in a circle and start shooting
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Being a hardened criminal goes right out the window when you realize you're going to get kicked out of your guild, never get hot pockets from mom again, and those will be the least of your problems.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Jon Schaffer, a guitarist with the heavy metal band Iced Earth"

Hadn't heard this before.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The insurrectionists are like the polar opposite of omerta. They won't shut up about their crimes.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PaulRB: So, proud boys about to all become bottoms?


"Become"? Always were.

Why do you think they call FailedOneTermer "Daddy"
 
dracos31
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: PaulRB: So, proud boys about to all become bottoms?

"Become"? Always were.

Why do you think they call FailedOneTermer "Daddy"


Same reason they do everything.

They think it triggers someone.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: The insurrectionists are like the polar opposite of omerta. They won't shut up about their crimes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lock up this gang.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.