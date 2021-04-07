 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press) Weeners Tickle My Pickle Elmo   (freep.com) divider line
15
    More: Weeners, Mike Bouchard, Kevin WayneVanLuven, news release, personal attacks, 22-year-old homeowner, charges stem, next court appearance, new level  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 11:36 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have invested in a Harry Potter broom
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pleasuring himself with Elmo doll faces

My brain shorted out here. Seriously, are we not doing phrasing?
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And that's how you go from being a home inspector to a sketchy day-labor roofer.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the homeowner checked her phone and caught VanLuven in the act ... After he finished pleasuring himself he returned the doll to its original place.


No harm. no foul.
.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Better than the previous version:

MADtv - Tickle Me Emo
Youtube qMaRFSsW6Sk
 
omg bbq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who the hell owns a house at 22???
Well done whoever you are.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
runt-of-the-web.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
offensivehumour.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [runt-of-the-web.com image 600x459]


kdawg7736: [pm1.narvii.com image 500x530]


kdawg7736: [runt-of-the-web.com image 600x459]


kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x612]


Don't be that guy with the elmo image collection.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Who the hell owns a house at 22???



Fark user imageView Full Size


They co-owned one for a time.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.