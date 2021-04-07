 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Derek Chauvin's defense team: George Floyd saying "I can't breathe" was a form of resisting arrest that entitled our client to continue restraining him. No, really, that's his defense. No, really   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<assumes subby is exaggerating... heads off tfa>

Son of a biatch.

I understand that defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense but it sure seems like this defense is crossing some line somewhere.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammit

heads off to READ tfa
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah you can use that as a defense. Its still a shiat defense and worthless. GUILTY. LIFE IN PRISON.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So existing while black in the US is a crime. I guess we will see if this defense works.

If it does, I side with the criminals.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: So existing while black in the US is a crime. I guess we will see if this defense works.

If it does, I side with the criminals.


Hell - I already do in most cases.

ACAB.  And they're getting worse, because - and I didn't think this was possible - they're being held even less accountable.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nadie_AZ: So existing while black in the US is a crime. I guess we will see if this defense works.

If it does, I side with the criminals.

Hell - I already do in most cases.

ACAB.  And they're getting worse, because - and I didn't think this was possible - they're being held even less accountable.


And it will get worse as we see more and more people struggling for their basic needs.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Defense attorney is just mailing it in at this point isn't he?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Their defense could be "breathing is a furtive movement and we were afraid for our safety" and there's still nothing we can do about it as long as cops are legally protected from their actions.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can almost hear the prison cell door slam shut at this point.
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Defense attorney is just mailing it in at this point isn't he?


There's only so much you can do when you're defending a client who murdered a guy on video in front of a hundred witnesses.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah you can use that as a defense. Its still a shiat defense and worthless. GUILTY. LIFE IN PRISON.


It's a perfectly good defence if it persuades the jury.  Any defence is a good defence if it persuades the jury.  It's really the only criterion.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
JFC.

Did this guy go to an actual law school? Like one that will claim him?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The defense also tried to claim that George Floyd yelled, "I ate all of the drugs!" No one says that. But then the prosecution clears it up by playing the whole context of the clip and it's clear he says, "I ain't taken no drugs!" which, while terrible English ( harumph ), makes a lot more sense than chowing down all the marijuanas and cracks.

/ Weak defense is weak but cop will get off, they always do.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: <assumes subby is exaggerating... heads off tfa>

Son of a biatch.

I understand that defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense but it sure seems like this defense is crossing some line somewhere.


The jury may not buy it but they gotta try pitching it.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Defense attorney is just mailing it in at this point isn't he?


He's already looking toward their inevitable appeal of the judge's refusal to move the trial out of Minneapolis and the announcement of the settlement that they'll say made it impossible to find an impartial jury.
 
boozehat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude is obviously a fan of South Park.

"they're runnin' right towards us!"
 
clawsoon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder if stuff like this is the lawyers saying, "We know he's guilty, and we're trying to tell that to you jury members by using this completely ridiculous defense."
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When the laws are unjust, the laws must be changed.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

clawsoon: Sometimes I wonder if stuff like this is the lawyers saying, "We know he's guilty, and we're trying to tell that to you jury members by using this completely ridiculous defense."


If the glove doesn't fit, you must acquit.

CHEWBACCA!
 
Mcavity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe the lawyer is tanking the case?
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wasn't the defense also stating that Chauvin was distracted by a mob, and he wasn't paying attention to Floyd dying? Chauvin will probably be found not guilty, or guilty of manslaughter. I will be surprised if he gets convicted or 2nd or 3rd degree murder. At least he will probably be going to prison for his taxes.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Maybe the lawyer is tanking the case?


He seems to be but whether or not it's on purpose is up for debate.
 
ophus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
George floyd also swallowed drugs during an arrest and almost died to overdose previously.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

COVID19: while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?


A repeat of last summer at best.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: <assumes subby is exaggerating... heads off tfa>

Son of a biatch.

I understand that defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense but it sure seems like this defense is crossing some line somewhere.


They gotta do something to justify the billable hours.  The defense can't just stand up, say "I got nothing" and then rest.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah you can use that as a defense. Its still a shiat defense and worthless. GUILTY. LIFE IN PRISON.


The defense is going to muddy this to manslaughter at best and acquittal or hung jury at worst.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: COVID19: while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?

A repeat of last summer at best.


If we're lucky, with the oafkeepers and boogieboys riled up it could be a lot worse.
 
parasol
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ophus: George floyd also swallowed drugs during an arrest and almost died to overdose previously.


That doesn't mean Chauvin gets to kill him or even help him die.
Quite the opposite, in fact.
 
parasol
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bootleg: COVID19: while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?

A repeat of last summer at best.


Last summer I didn't have bail money socked away.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 407x252]


Didn't that sketch also predict a Trump re-election?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: <assumes subby is exaggerating... heads off tfa>

Son of a biatch.

I understand that defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense but it sure seems like this defense is crossing some line somewhere.


It's.....I can't understand it.

"Resisting Arrest" should amount to actively doing things to effect the resist. You can't just toss that on anything!

Is there no justice at all?

/BLACK LIVES MATTER
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ophus: George floyd also swallowed drugs during an arrest and almost died to overdose previously.


And Chauvin made arrests before without murdering anybody. Case closed!!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Defense attorney is just mailing it in at this point isn't he?


Possibly because he thinks at least one juror will refuse to convict Chauvin, letting him get off scot free.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Might as well go with the Chewbacca Defense
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

COVID19: while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?


The George Floyd protests were the biggest in the entire nation. Whatever happens, the answer is "not good."
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paywall. Sigh.Refuse to give WaPo money.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fry him.  Turn off all power to the State of Minnesota, redirect that energy into the chair, remove the 1991 World Series trophy while the power's out and place it in Atlanta, and flip the switch.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

COVID19: while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?


I don't know about the earlier contingencies, but I expect mass rioting if he's found not guilty. I may temporarily relocate out of the city on the day it will be announced.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

COVID19: while i'm no legal scholar, I have seen multiple videos presented in this case, and I did stay at a Holiday Inn once.. and this strikes me as a murder 2nd degree or 3rd degree, depending on the (former) officer's mindset... certainly not manslaughter.

the question I have for Farkers is: What will happen if the (former) officer is found guilty of manslaughter (not murder?)... and, what will happen if the officer is found not guilty?


In either case, hopefully you'll infect Chauvin and turn him into a long hauler. Just please don't kill him quickly; he deserves to suffer a bit.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the Twinkie defense of the modern era. It's basically their way of saying, "We can come up with the most blatantly bullshiat defense and still get off because we're the ones in control and we always will be."
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everybody is focusing on this case but theres dozens of cases of crazy murdering cops and all the others will get zero attention, will not get arrested or convicted because there arent nationwide riots for weeks for those victims.

Just yesterday : off duty cop murders 2 people who he thought were stealing a car. They ignored him and got shot and died at the hospital. Has the cop been arrested? No. Do we know his name? No.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Mcavity: Maybe the lawyer is tanking the case?

He seems to be but whether or not it's on purpose is up for debate.


Turns out you murder someone over the space of 10 minutes live on TV for everyone to see it is hard to defend it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casual disregard: "Resisting Arrest" should amount to actively doing things to effect the resist. You can't just toss that on anything!


"And then someone said, 'Resisting arrest should amount to actively resisting and you can't just toss that charge on!' "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casual disregard: SpectroBoy: <assumes subby is exaggerating... heads off tfa>

Son of a biatch.

I understand that defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense but it sure seems like this defense is crossing some line somewhere.

It's.....I can't understand it.

"Resisting Arrest" should amount to actively doing things to effect the resist. You can't just toss that on anything!

Is there no justice at all?

/BLACK LIVES MATTER


Both sides have spent time on continuum of force, including the defense
Once a person stops responding they are no longer resisting.

The defense has no case that doesn't ultimately contradict itself.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: <assumes subby is exaggerating... heads off tfa>

Son of a biatch.

I understand that defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense but it sure seems like this defense is crossing some line somewhere.


You're not new to the United States... are you?

/this is just how our system rolls
 
SidFishious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I understand he's a cop so nothin' gonna happen probably, and I'm extremely opposed to the death penalty. This is an absolute joke. And he found a lawyer willing to say this? Seriously, he needs the worst punishment Fark can dish out. His lawyer can enjoy the punishment that gets slightly less votes.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Everybody is focusing on this case but theres dozens of cases of crazy murdering cops and all the others will get zero attention, will not get arrested or convicted because there arent nationwide riots for weeks for those victims.

Just yesterday : off duty cop murders 2 people who he thought were stealing a car. They ignored him and got shot and died at the hospital. Has the cop been arrested? No. Do we know his name? No.


One innocent death is a tragedy. 10,000 deaths are a statistic.
 
