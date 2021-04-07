 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Woman looking to buy her boyfriend a fridge during Facebook Marketplace sale stabbed to death. Man, that's cold   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Johnstown woman, Heavy metal music, Facebook Marketplace sale, death, Investigators  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




RIP Denise Williams.

At least she's finally Free.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have taken the boyfriend along.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reefer madness?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iced him!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.somethingawful.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF. This is some sick shiat. I hope the mofo gets shanked in prison.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my entire extended family wonders why I wont come back to that area after getting the hell out the moment I graduated high school.

/Chose to be homeless in the winter of 2001/2002 when I got evicted after my business folded in the economic crash after 9/11 rather than to go back to the Johnstown suburbs and live with them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys need to chill out with the jokes. An innocent person died, and you all are making fun.  That's really cold. Try being ice to people for once.

/but seriously, fark that guy with a crushed glass dildo.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Fark is for snark, but this story really got to me. What a senseless farking thing to kill a person over. And he just let her body lie there. She was reported missing on Monday, they found her body in his apartment on Tuesday.

That poor woman, her poor boyfriend, her poor family. What a horrible thing.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally you don't see that kind of behavior in a major appliance.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when so-called poor people can afford refrigerators.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abmoraz: And my entire extended family wonders why I wont come back to that area after getting the hell out the moment I graduated high school.

/Chose to be homeless in the winter of 2001/2002 when I got evicted after my business folded in the economic crash after 9/11 rather than to go back to the Johnstown suburbs and live with them.


Indiana, Altoona, Ebensburg or Windber?  LOL
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's why the local PD has a space for meeting the potential psychos you're buying stuff from online.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm currently building an online marketplace and this has inspired a new tagline for me.

"Flog NZ: You probably won't get stabbed to death during a trade, unlike those OTHER marketplaces"
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Spaceballer: Generally you don't see that kind of behavior in a major appliance.


More likely than you think. 
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That's why the local PD has a space for meeting the potential psychos you're buying stuff from online.


Holy shiat that's a good idea. I'm going to message the Police here right now.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You guys need to chill out with the jokes. An innocent person died, and you all are making fun.  That's really cold. Try being ice to people for once.

/but seriously, fark that guy with a crushed glass dildo.


On the case...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dyhchong: El_Dan: That's why the local PD has a space for meeting the potential psychos you're buying stuff from online.

Holy shiat that's a good idea. I'm going to message the Police here right now.


They don't have these in NZ already? You guys really need to get over that hobbit good will toward all stuff.
 
basicstock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've sold things on Marketplace and refuse to give my address and phone number.  If you want the item, we meet in a mall 5 minutes away.  If you need to contact me message me on the app.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus.  How much cash could she have been carrying to buy a used fridge?  A couple hundred bucks?  So he killed her for a week's rent.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: Jesus.  How much cash could she have been carrying to buy a used fridge?  A couple hundred bucks?  So he killed her for a week's rent.


You think he killed her to pay rent?
 
basicstock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El_Dan: dyhchong: El_Dan: That's why the local PD has a space for meeting the potential psychos you're buying stuff from online.

Holy shiat that's a good idea. I'm going to message the Police here right now.

They don't have these in NZ already? You guys really need to get over that hobbit good will toward all stuff.


I don't know about the rest of Canada, but here in Montreal, we aren't able to meet at a police station.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is the suspect freon bail?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: jtown: Jesus.  How much cash could she have been carrying to buy a used fridge?  A couple hundred bucks?  So he killed her for a week's rent.

You think he killed her to pay rent?


Yes.  Don't change my mind, goddamnit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: jtown: Jesus.  How much cash could she have been carrying to buy a used fridge?  A couple hundred bucks?  So he killed her for a week's rent.

You think he killed her to pay rent?


I'm guess he was crazy. The mugshot screams schizophrenic.

/or maybe that's the voices again
 
abmoraz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mactheknife: abmoraz: And my entire extended family wonders why I wont come back to that area after getting the hell out the moment I graduated high school.

/Chose to be homeless in the winter of 2001/2002 when I got evicted after my business folded in the economic crash after 9/11 rather than to go back to the Johnstown suburbs and live with them.

Indiana, Altoona, Ebensburg or Windber?  LOL


Halfway between Johnstown and Ebensburg
 
abmoraz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Resident Muslim: jtown: Jesus.  How much cash could she have been carrying to buy a used fridge?  A couple hundred bucks?  So he killed her for a week's rent.

You think he killed her to pay rent?

I'm guess he was crazy. The mugshot screams schizophrenic.

/or maybe that's the voices again


Given the location, I'd be shocked if it wasn't drugs.  Lots and lots of drugs.
 
penguinopus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does this kind of thing happen to men and I'm just not remembering those stories? If it doesn't, is that just because we're generally bigger and stronger? (But then you'd expect to see short, wimpy men getting murdered a lot more.) It seems like there's something sexual and misogynistic behind this, or am I reading into it?
 
Lillya
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Williams was found Tuesday with multiple stab wounds in Gorgone's apartment located at 206 Old Scalp Ave.

Street name checks out
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

penguinopus: Does this kind of thing happen to men and I'm just not remembering those stories? If it doesn't, is that just because we're generally bigger and stronger? (But then you'd expect to see short, wimpy men getting murdered a lot more.) It seems like there's something sexual and misogynistic behind this, or am I reading into it?

following an argument over the cost of the refrigerator, according to charging documents.


My experience dealing with men during used goods sales is establishment of the price early on, and to not view for lower cost goods, to minimise hassle and time wastage. Viewing first is usually only reserved for highly specialised equipment, or big ticket items like cars and property.

It's the standard trope of, "In and out" when shopping. Undoubtedly a lot of women will do this as well, but they don't get stabbed so you don't hear about them.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abmoraz: And my entire extended family wonders why I wont come back to that area after getting the hell out the moment I graduated high school.

/Chose to be homeless in the winter of 2001/2002 when I got evicted after my business folded in the economic crash after 9/11 rather than to go back to the Johnstown suburbs and live with them.


Hope things have picked up again for you.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not sure on the size of the refrigerator (or of there was one to begin with). But any selling or buying I do, is in public.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's sad.

Also, that's a stupid picture but a really good 54.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
