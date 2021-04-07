 Skip to content
 
This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Non-Fungible edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all honesty, I would have no idea how to actually create a Non-Fungible Token for a work, nor would I actually look up how to do so unless someone waved a lot of money at me.  I understand that it's an Etherium blockchain token which ensures uniqueness and references an external property, and it has nothing to do with whatever it is that's growing in the back of my vegetable crisper.  Yeah, I need to clean out the fridge.

NFTs are however a new addition to the tech space for marketing creative properties and the fact that I don't quite understand them doesn't mean they don't have value.  Hell, there are huge swathes of self-publishing I still don't quite grok. The technology does represent a growth in some direction or other, as others can analyze.  Since the publishing industry as a whole still seems to be grappling with Amazon in general already, it suggests there are still nooks and crannies in the writing business that people can exploit.  What tricks have the writers here on Fark found to improve self-publishing?

In the meantime, I'm gonna go fight whatever that thing is in my vegetable crisper.  Wish me luck!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're up to almost 90K worth of submissions so far, and there's still a couple sitting in the editor's inbox that I haven't gotten to yet (sorry!  As soon as I can!) so we're looking pretty good for submissions so far.  Keep 'em coming!
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Before asking how, we should ask why. What is the purpose of this being an NFT vs any other type of entity? There are too many things now being turned into an NFT that shouldn't be, just to be sold for a profit during a repetition of the Beanie Baby madness.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I use a special spray to remove fungibles.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I use a special spray to remove fungibles.


Windex?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://www.rifftrax.com/fungicide
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Artificial scarcity, which should be fought against, unless you're a grifter.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wendigogo: AstroJesus: I use a special spray to remove fungibles.

Windex?


No, a special blend of water, bleach, flamin' hot funyuns, fundies and fun sizes Snicker bars.
 
