(WMUR New Hampshire)   If a stranger messages you asking you for nudes to help him do reverse image searches to remove other alleged nudes of you on the internet, what would you do?   (wmur.com) divider line
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would send them pictures of my cats butt with lipstick on it.  It worked for figuring out where my cat sits, why wouldn't it work on the internet?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EIP!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Send nudes of course. Duh.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Send an image of Peter North.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't Google try to pull that a year or so ago?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Tricked"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a hotline at Mar Lago for that. It's like the Playboy Mansion East for retired horn dogs according the Matt Gaetz.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would I want them removed? Maybe I like others suffering.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
give them the url where some are posted
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh I see, well Brer Rabbit, you're about to get more than you can handle
 
Tman144
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A wise woman once said:
He told 'em send me a pic 'cause he miss me
I told him send me a stack if he really
I don't be trusting these tricks 'cause they tricky
Send him a pic of somebody else titties
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
funnymemes.netView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 418x407]


YOU WIN!!!!!


LOLOLOLOL!
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When this happens theres no time to think, ladies.

Just get naked and start filming.
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone tries something creepy like that, I send the nudes. I figure it's a just punishment.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to see this tiny thing
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But this is worse than a stranger. This is a former coach who was trying to see students naked.

What is it with sports program leaders and coaches all being sicko stalkers, molesters, rapists, and peepers?
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would go find him in the Alps and fix the cable.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 I fast run but I no so smart!
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd send a tasteful pic of my sack.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is where those pics of kwame can really be helpful.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Send him pictures of the worst nudes I can find on the internet with safe search turned off. See if I can brain burn him.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I feel like all ladies should keep at least one peen photo to send in circumstances like this...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only people more gullible than seniors are jocks.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I once had a guy send me a sad sad message on Instagram saying that he was struggling after leaving his law firm to help start a business with his friend removing invasive bamboo from rich peoples yards in Pennsylvania.

He said if I sent him some nudes, it would really help him out with stress and get  him through his difficult day.

Jesus men. Porn is free and damn easy to access. Plus the chicks in porn are much better looking.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reply, "Dad, stop asking me or I'll tell mom."
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Scar them without mercy?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ng2810: I once had a guy send me a sad sad message on Instagram saying that he was struggling after leaving his law firm to help start a business with his friend removing invasive bamboo from rich peoples yards in Pennsylvania.

He said if I sent him some nudes, it would really help him out with stress and get  him through his difficult day.

Jesus men. Porn is free and damn easy to access. Plus the chicks in porn are much better looking.


Did you send pictures?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Send a picture of my pasty, hairy ass. Why should my wife be the only one who suffers?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Reply, "Dad, stop asking me or I'll tell mom."


Melania has gone numb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, I don't need much of an excuse to send out pictures of my dick.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Didn't Google try to pull that a year or so ago?


No.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: But this is worse than a stranger. This is a former coach who was trying to see students naked.

What is it with sports program leaders and coaches all being sicko stalkers, molesters, rapists, and peepers?


Why else would anyone take the job?

Send 'em that goat guy.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Moniker o' Shame: Didn't Google try to pull that a year or so ago?

No.


Username checks out.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like all ladies should keep at least one peen photo to send in circumstances like this...


And if you don't have one handy ...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It'd be goatse time. Maybe some tubgirl, meatspin, and lemonparty next. Write a script to scrape /b/ for rekt threads, extract the photos, and automatically email to them. Burn that farker's eyes right out of their sockets.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: [Fark user image 425x549]


Nope, still sexy. A well-made bed, hell yeah!

/don't like cleaning, but I hate a mess
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image 418x407]


Kitty porn is not OK. Wait, no...That's kiddie porn. Nevermind.
 
