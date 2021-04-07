 Skip to content
(Centers for Disease Control)   Canukistan is now at level 4 warning against travel per CDC. The several covid variants out front should have told ya   (wwwnc.cdc.gov) divider line
79
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

79 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Canada wasn't allowing entrance, anyway.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian provinces are moving up the list but the top 16 slots for per-capita case rates are still held by American states.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kay. Continue staying away unless it's absolutely necessary.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...


Comparatively speaking the US is handling COVID better than most of the world.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...


Perhaps you're confused, but the story is about Canada.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sprgrss: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...

Comparatively speaking the US is handling COVID better than most of the world.


What kind of nonsense is that?  Maybe with vaccine rollout.  and when the rest of the world catches up and reaches regional herd immunity, we won't be there because of anti-vaxxers.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tell that to the politicians and commentators on both sides of the border who are agitating to reopen.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank you very much Ford and Kenny.
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only people traveling to Canada from the US at the moment are those bypassing Canada's own restrictions of travelers from the US. Does anyone think those people would be bothered by a mere CDC recommendation?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Canada calling in favors to keep Americans out?

Whatever the cost, worth it
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I thought Canada wasn't allowing entrance, anyway.


They're not allowing entry for leisure purposes, like going to visit Niagara falls, but you can still go for business purposes and stuff like that.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trialpha: The only people traveling to Canada from the US at the moment are those bypassing Canada's own restrictions of travelers from the US. Does anyone think those people would be bothered by a mere CDC recommendation?


Their travel insurance will care. Hopefully nothing bad happens while they're up here because our healthcare is shockingly expensive to uninsured non-residents.
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.


Nice attitude a-hole.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

trialpha: The only people traveling to Canada from the US at the moment are those bypassing Canada's own restrictions of travelers from the US. Does anyone think those people would be bothered by a mere CDC recommendation?


Didn't bother me when I held those all night underground raves in Toronto. Shiat was packed, the wall were dripping with condensation for all the sweat and perspiration.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...

Perhaps you're confused, but the story is about Canada.


Perhaps you're confused, but the story is a tweet saying that the US government is advising against travel to Canada because of the situation in Canada.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.


Nice. Best of luck to you.
 
Headso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.


based on this link:

Ivo Shandor: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033


We need to keep away from people in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Subtonic: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...

Perhaps you're confused, but the story is about Canada.

Perhaps you're confused, but the story is a tweet saying that the US government is advising against travel to Canada because of the situation in Canada.


Perhaps your mom.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Canadian provinces are moving up the list but the top 16 slots for per-capita case rates are still held by American states.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavi​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033


Original: Original Tweet:

DrEricDing: BREAKING-wow, @CDCgov has just issued a Level 4 "Very high" warning against all travel to Canada 🇨🇦. "Travellers should avoid all travel to 🇨🇦. Because of the current situation in Canada even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" https://t.co/9nXLY0ksLq


LOfarkingL. Just more proof that Americans, including Democrats, are farking delusional. A travel advisory for Canada, but America has higher numbers and is forcing schools back open. farking cult of America.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.


It must suck not being able to taste that bacon and maple syrup.
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.


Jeez what kinda farked up worldview
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It'll find it's way into Montana and then Right Wing weekend warriors will drag it back on the four winds.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Canada is learning the hard way that just because you have things like "contracts" and "treaties", they mean jack shiat when countries decide to go full vaccine nationalism to protect their own citizens first.

And I can't even blame them. If the tables were turned, I'd be screaming that Canada look after their own citizens first before giving away vaccines.

Also especially annoying is the number of people blaming Trudeau and saying "WHAR DOMESTIC VACCINE PRODUCTION? WHAR?"  As if Trudeau could borrow Obama's time machine to go back and stop the Mulroney government from privatizing that shiat.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.


*sigh* look, no matter how bad you want to, we can't just declare Texas and Florida no longer members of the union. We've been over this.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.


You might want to check the article shared a couple of comments down there chief. Florida doesn't break the top ten in states with upticks, which reads like a who's who in blue states. Texas is #37. But, it must be those dirty hillbillies right?
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: Ivo Shandor: Canadian provinces are moving up the list but the top 16 slots for per-capita case rates are still held by American states.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavi​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033

Original: Original Tweet:

DrEricDing: BREAKING-wow, @CDCgov has just issued a Level 4 "Very high" warning against all travel to Canada 🇨🇦. "Travellers should avoid all travel to 🇨🇦. Because of the current situation in Canada even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" https://t.co/9nXLY0ksLq

LOfarkingL. Just more proof that Americans, including Democrats, are farking delusional. A travel advisory for Canada, but America has higher numbers and is forcing schools back open. farking cult of America.


Is it more per capita? Genuinely asking.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Also especially annoying is the number of people blaming Trudeau and saying "WHAR DOMESTIC VACCINE PRODUCTION? WHAR?"  As if Trudeau could borrow Obama's time machine to go back and stop the Mulroney government from privatizing that shiat.


Oh come on, they can whip up meth in a farking double-wide with some cough syrup and sudafed. Can't be that much harder to make a vaccine can it?

/sarcasm
 
sprgrss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5: What kind of nonsense is that?  Maybe with vaccine rollout.  and when the rest of the world catches up and reaches regional herd immunity, we won't be there because of anti-vaxxers.


Oh you mean when the world gets to where the US is at this present time a few years down the road because outside of the US, Israel, and the UK the rest of the world has farked up its vaccination efforts?
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah... there are about 9 cases within 500 km of where I live.     EVERYBODY PANIC!

But do stay South of the 49th.  It's where most of the 9 cases we have came from in the first place.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valenumr: WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.

Nice attitude a-hole.


Why do you believe I should be anything other than hostile to a population whose government is pursuing policies that put my life at risk for no purpose other than enriching said population's own oligarchs?

Would you be generous in the same situation? I doubt that.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've gone on a fishing trip to Canada every year for 20 years; except for 2020. Now it looks like 2021 is suspect as well.

We cross the border by car between midnight and 4am. We don't come within 6 feet of anyone that's not in our group. However, our group is 20ish people from multiple areas of the States, so we're all 'at risk' from each other. Within our group, everyone will be fully vaccinated by the time of our trip.

That seems pretty safe to me, but, I guess even safer would be to not go.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Canada is learning the hard way that just because you have things like "contracts" and "treaties", they mean jack shiat when countries decide to go full vaccine nationalism to protect their own citizens first.

And I can't even blame them. If the tables were turned, I'd be screaming that Canada look after their own citizens first before giving away vaccines.

Also especially annoying is the number of people blaming Trudeau and saying "WHAR DOMESTIC VACCINE PRODUCTION? WHAR?"  As if Trudeau could borrow Obama's time machine to go back and stop the Mulroney government from privatizing that shiat.


I've mentioned before that Trudeau's government did kick in some funding for a couple of domestic vaccine production projects in 2018. They anticipated the need, if not the urgency.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.


You might want to take a look at the numbers champ.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: valenumr: WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.

Nice attitude a-hole.

Why do you believe I should be anything other than hostile to a population whose government is pursuing policies that put my life at risk for no purpose other than enriching said population's own oligarchs?

Would you be generous in the same situation? I doubt that.


As a Canadian, I must respectfully ask you to kindly fark off.  You're not helping.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: LOfarkingL. Just more proof that Americans, including Democrats, are farking delusional. A travel advisory for Canada, but America has higher numbers and is forcing schools back open. farking cult of America.


I guess my question is whether it's based on cases, or whether it's based on number of cases of new strains of COVID-19?

For example, if Canada has overall lower numbers of the C-virus, but have much much higher rates of infection by variants of if (some of which have been shown to re-infect people who have already had the original disease, and to be somewhat unaffected by the vaccines), then even if Canada has lower overall numbers, we probably don't want to have people traveling there and risk bringing home new strains of the virus while we're still stuck up shiat creek.

No different than if some country had a typhoid or ebola outbreak -- sure it may not be wide spread, but I'm pretty sure I would want to keep travel there to a minimum so as to not bring that shiat back...
 
sprgrss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Why do you believe I should be anything other than hostile to a population whose government is pursuing policies that put my life at risk for no purpose other than enriching said population's own oligarchs?


It was your government that decided to invest in European production.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Canada is learning the hard way that just because you have things like "contracts" and "treaties", they mean jack shiat when countries decide to go full vaccine nationalism to protect their own citizens first.

And I can't even blame them. If the tables were turned, I'd be screaming that Canada look after their own citizens first before giving away vaccines.


I mean, that's literally the government's #1 job.

In about 2 months when US vaccine production comfortably exceeds demand, we'll see if Canada turns their noses up at the surplus doses. I bet a crate of Tim Bits they don't.
 
valenumr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: valenumr: WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.

Nice attitude a-hole.

Why do you believe I should be anything other than hostile to a population whose government is pursuing policies that put my life at risk for no purpose other than enriching said population's own oligarchs?

Would you be generous in the same situation? I doubt that.


As someone who lives in the covid cesspool, I totally agree that vaccinating here needs to happen first so we can reign this thing in before we start worrying about others. And when the time comes, we should bend over backwards to distribute vaccines internationally.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ whidbey: That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.

You might want to check the article shared a couple of comments down there chief. Florida doesn't break the top ten in states with upticks, which reads like a who's who in blue states. Texas is #37. But, it must be those dirty hillbillies right?

#1 is held by the bluest of blue states Michigan, which voted for noted Marxist icon Donald Trump in 2016.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Gee, who could have imagined that blocking Canada's access to vaccines just might result in the country turning into a breeding ground for dangerous variants?

Here's hoping they spread south as quickly as possible. May you reap what you've sown.


The USA got Mulroney to shut down our production, on the promise that the USA could do it better and WOULD do it better. So yes, the USA has betrayed us. Under Trump. Biden was supposed to send us 1.5 million doses this week or something like that.

Our own provinces are screwing up. Well, that and maybe Biden sent the AZ that we can't use? I forget which he sent.

The real problem is that Trump destroyed the USA's credibility and all of the treaties the USA had going. Worse, McConnell is totally alright with it, as are the congressional Republicans. We are betrayed and Biden can't make promises to repair the treaties if the GOP is just going to betray us again.

Anyhow, regarding the spreading. Clearly Covid is already spreading in the USA and the Fourth Horseman is on another cross-country road trip. Your wish is just as powerful as a rock that keeps tigers away.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Oh you mean when the world gets to where the US is at this present time a few years down the road because outside of the US, Israel, and the UK the rest of the world has farked up its vaccination efforts?


Leave Bahrain and Chile alone!!
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Is it more per capita? Genuinely asking.


Nothing genuine about this question, because you wouldn't ask if you followed the provided links.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sprgrss: whidbey: That needs to happen here. No derpers from Texas or Florida until further notice.

You might want to take a look at the numbers champ.


Meanwhile, where is it that Canadians like to spend winters?  Where was it again?....
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All this could be solved by welcoming our 51 through 61 states
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: trialpha: The only people traveling to Canada from the US at the moment are those bypassing Canada's own restrictions of travelers from the US. Does anyone think those people would be bothered by a mere CDC recommendation?

Didn't bother me when I held those all night underground raves in Toronto. Shiat was packed, the wall were dripping with condensation for all the sweat and perspiration.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sprgrss: AdmirableSnackbar: Yeah, because the US is handling COVID so very well...

Comparatively speaking the US is handling COVID better than most of the world.


Comparatively speaking the rest of the world didn't get a massive number of cases cleared out by an ice storm which effectively locked down over half the country for two weeks.

Ironically, the ice storm proved that lockdowns work extremely well, especially in America.
 
