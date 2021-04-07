 Skip to content
(CNN)   Southerners: "My, what wonderful weather we're having." Weather: "Hold my beer"   (cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 7:34 PM



SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, this reminds me that it's spring time in Oklahoma.  Where April tornadoes bring May tornadoes.

This means it's time to chase the spiders out of the see-mint hidey-hole.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, just take a sharpie and move the threat.
 
fang06554
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up at 4 am with thunder loud enough to make the house shake. Then promptly fell back asleep and dreamed of everything outside being a smoking wreck.
/Was kind of surprised when I woke up and nothing was smoldering
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, I know. Global warming.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and...?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, twice this spring we've had 80 degree days followed by snow. Of course, it's common for spring in these parts.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like threaten to mug me
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Severe weather in the deep south?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boss just went on a trip to New Orleans; he will be in a casino there from today until Sunday. I wonder if he will even notice?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't this happen like every other week from March through June?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: My boss just went on a trip to New Orleans; he will be in a casino there from today until Sunday. I wonder if he will even notice?


Has he got your paycheck down there with him?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some baker must have been forced to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Some baker must have been forced to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.


I hate when that happens.  God always rolls His Eyes and then places the Gulf of Mexico south of those states and the Arctic up north of them.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holeesheeeet, a big avocado is comin' for ALL y'all!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice? It was 90 frickin degrees with 70% humidity today. It's April and it's already nutsack degrees outside.
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One model has it hitting 103 in Austin on Friday. Should be upper 90s regardless.

/could break the record for earliest 100 degree day by a month
//but global warming is a hoax
///3rd slashy stayed at home because it's too hot
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Joshudan: My boss just went on a trip to New Orleans; he will be in a casino there from today until Sunday. I wonder if he will even notice?


Depends what it looks like when he finally leaves the casino.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Nice? It was 90 frickin degrees with 70% humidity today. It's April and it's already nutsack degrees outside.


Ya, more than one day of spring weather would have been nice.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Nice? It was 90 frickin degrees with 70% humidity today. It's April and it's already nutsack degrees outside.


I grew up in the South, moved away for the Navy, grew to thinking maybe I overestimated how bad humidity was in making the heat hellish, then I came back.

I underestimated.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I know, I know. Global warming.


Global warming, local climate change. More severe weather.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Finally a real rain will wash the streets clean in Memphis
 
liberaltrucker [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Joshudan: My boss just went on a trip to New Orleans; he will be in a casino there from today until Sunday. I wonder if he will even notice?


Nope. Underground walkway between the hotel and casino.

/so I've been told
 
