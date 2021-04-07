 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Pickle's Pub hopes to reopen after a year lost to the pandemic. Assuming, of course, he ever gets that damn lawn mowed   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Bar, Public house, Alcoholic beverage, bar stools, Bar stool, Tavern, Half of Pickles Pub, beloved Baltimore sports bar  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 6:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew COVID was dragging out forever: I forgot he was just a kid when this all started.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, it has been over 19 years since the Pickle Incident (possibly NSFW these days)
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I spent way too much time there when I lived nearby.  Had many a good time.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The best video of the Baltimore riots a few years back was the dumbasses standing outside the pub watching it charge towards them
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Could we please not dwell on the fact that tens of thousands of mom-and-pop businesses were tortured.

Could we please not dwell on the fact then millions of low income people lost their jobs.

Could we please not dwell on the fact that trillions of dollars were diverted from Social Security to corporations.

The important thing to remember is that Dems were able to pull off a single win for their party.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Meanwhile, it has been over 19 years since the Pickle Incident (possibly NSFW these days)


Here's a magazine you won't see these days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
edmo:

Here's a magazine you won't see these days.

Best $6.95 I ever spent
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pickle's Pub... that reminds me of the Pickle Barrel in Bozeman, Montana. It's a really good sandwich shop. Ate there with my dad back when I was 8 and it was a wonderful memory that brought me years of comfort.

Then my high school was going on a field trip to Helena, stopped at The Pickle Barrel on the way back (at my suggestion)... I didn't get to sit and give my order because none of those redneck sons of biatches would let me sit at a booth. Now my favorite restaurant is a traumatic experience.

/stares off
//into the distance
///High school SUCKS for everyone
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x212]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lipo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Surprise!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.