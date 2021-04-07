 Skip to content
(Slate)   "In any case, my headline from May of last year ... it was wrong, and by extension, I was wrong. It can be very good to be wrong. Mea culpa-and hooray, let's plan a wild summer"   (slate.com) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IT WAS A GODDAMN MIRACLE (with fortuitous research from by-gone days).

This is as close to a miracle most people will have experienced.
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully I'll be over the side effects from shot #2 in 12-18 months
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be, when someone realized they were wrong, they'd shut up for a bit and listen.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no need to apologize here. This is without question our generation's moonshot. I was getting my second shot last week and was really struck that ~12 months had passed. Early on in the pandemic, the idea that we'd have a vaccine actually being delivered in the late Winter / early Spring of 2021 was laughable. It's an unmitigated triumph of science.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes. Thank Bill Gates and Soros.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You write for Slate. Everything you've ever written, said or thought is wrong by default.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, could that article have contained any more hyperlinks? Every third word was underlined.

As for the vaccine, our state and county will no longer have a mask mandate as of Saturday because people with money have decided that "almost there" is close enough. Farking morons. But at least the household is getting the vaccine. My wife got her second dose yesterday(and her side effects today), and my stepsons got their first ones yesterday afternoon. I still have to wait, but I see the doc next week and will hopefully get the all clear to get mine. Can't come soon enough if they're gonna start opening shiat up.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: IT WAS A GODDAMN MIRACLE (with fortuitous research from by-gone days).

This is as close to a miracle most people will have experienced.


Shots and pears.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at Fox News, they are  still convinced that Obama is from Kenya, and that Trump will become President again on Memorial Day.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh dear FSM, she's a writer/researcher for Popular Science... lol a whole lot closer to OMNI magazine speculative trash than it is to the likes of Nature.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Which is to say that no shiat she got it wrong
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

6nome: Yes, yes. Thank Bill Gates and Soros.


FFS we could've just raised taxes a wee bit and could've outspent both of them by an order of magnitude.

Quit smoking billionaire "philanthropists" poles.
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I for one was tormented by the lack of an apology from this writer.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

6nome: Yes, yes. Thank Bill Gates and Soros.


Charity is not justice nor is it science.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got my first Pfizer yesterday. Packed considerably more wallop than I expected. Didn't feel anything but the pharmacist's gloves when I got stuck but I felt weird all day yesterday and part of today, dude.

First couple of hours, my mouth didn't work right. It wasn't numb, it was just like I forgot how to talk. I've been absolutely starving for ~30hrs. Been exhausted (yet somehow also wired) and confused. I put some chicken in the oven earlier and set the timer and an hour and a half later, discovered that I never turned the goddamn oven on.

And of course my arm has been pretty stiff and sore. Not painful, just like it's atrophied. That's gotten a lot better in the last few hours though. Had a bit of the shivers off and on, but my temperature's been nowhere near feverish. Between the shivers and this really odd extreme relaxation/euphoria, it kinda felt like being on X.

I dunno how much truth there is to this but I read that if you have a more significant reaction to the first shot, it's possible that you'd had an asymptomatic infection recently and already had antibodies, so the first shot feels like the second. I hope that doesn't mean the second shot will annihilate me.

Don't get it twisted - I'm totally fine, and you will be too if you get the vaccine.

It's just been VERY weird.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, if it makes her feel any better about her prognostication skills, it'll likely be over 18 months from the date I caught Covid (March '20) to the time I get the second dose of the vaccine (target date for my age group in BC is currently Nov '21).

So maybe she was wrong, or maybe she just misread the alignment of the space-time thingamajig.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Which is to say that no shiat she got it wrong


Do you knuckleheads even bother to read before commenting? (This is a rhetorical question.)

She didn't get it wrong. She reported on what experts told her was most likely, as the piece makes clear over and over and over again. Literally the third damn line of the story makes that it wasn't some guess she made, it was experts (including Fauci) who initially predicted it would take longer than it did. And her original piece reads the same. It's not her guessing, it's her reporting what those in the field were predicting.

And she's far from alone. LOTS of reporting last year suggested it would still be a while before we had a vaccine. I mean, hell, one of the common sentiments in recent months is that having the vaccine right now was a remarkable feat.

If anyone was wrong, and it was the experts - and understandably so, since developing this vaccine is widely acknowledged to be a fantastic feat of modern medical science. All she's doing is taking ownership of her own headlines while celebrating what was accomplished with the vaccine.

Which is a good thing.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh also I haven't had ANY kind of vaccine or injection other than carbocaine at the dentist (can't have lidocaine because I'm extremely sensitive to epinephrine) in almost 25 years, and I haven't been any kind of sick in over 4 years, so that could have something to do with it.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: IT WAS A GODDAMN MIRACLE (with fortuitous research from by-gone days).

This is as close to a miracle most people will have experienced.


It's amazing what we can do when we all work together. IMHO the cooperation across the globe is the miracle here.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I got my first Pfizer yesterday. Packed considerably more wallop than I expected. Didn't feel anything but the pharmacist's gloves when I got stuck but I felt weird all day yesterday and part of today, dude.

First couple of hours, my mouth didn't work right. It wasn't numb, it was just like I forgot how to talk. I've been absolutely starving for ~30hrs. Been exhausted (yet somehow also wired) and confused. I put some chicken in the oven earlier and set the timer and an hour and a half later, discovered that I never turned the goddamn oven on.

And of course my arm has been pretty stiff and sore. Not painful, just like it's atrophied. That's gotten a lot better in the last few hours though. Had a bit of the shivers off and on, but my temperature's been nowhere near feverish. Between the shivers and this really odd extreme relaxation/euphoria, it kinda felt like being on X.

I dunno how much truth there is to this but I read that if you have a more significant reaction to the first shot, it's possible that you'd had an asymptomatic infection recently and already had antibodies, so the first shot feels like the second. I hope that doesn't mean the second shot will annihilate me.

Don't get it twisted - I'm totally fine, and you will be too if you get the vaccine.

It's just been VERY weird.


Yikes. Hope you feel better. Just know that this means it's working. Your body made the spike thingies and your immune system is going into overdrive. You're getting healthier overall, unless you ate that chicken.

/had a runny nose the night of my second Pfizer shot, but didn't feel too bad overall
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: gameshowhost: Which is to say that no shiat she got it wrong

Do you knuckleheads even bother to read before commenting? (This is a rhetorical question.)

She didn't get it wrong. She reported on what experts told her was most likely, as the piece makes clear over and over and over again. Literally the third damn line of the story makes that it wasn't some guess she made, it was experts (including Fauci) who initially predicted it would take longer than it did. And her original piece reads the same. It's not her guessing, it's her reporting what those in the field were predicting.

And she's far from alone. LOTS of reporting last year suggested it would still be a while before we had a vaccine. I mean, hell, one of the common sentiments in recent months is that having the vaccine right now was a remarkable feat.

If anyone was wrong, and it was the experts - and understandably so, since developing this vaccine is widely acknowledged to be a fantastic feat of modern medical science. All she's doing is taking ownership of her own headlines while celebrating what was accomplished with the vaccine.

Which is a good thing.


When we set our sights nice and low, if anything decent happens we can call it miraculous instead of actually working hard enough so that "this should be the norm".

/money. pays. for. faster. results. in. everything. that. isn't. 100%. temporal.
//our shiat-tier taxation as % of GDP holds us back more than anything
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: gameshowhost: Which is to say that no shiat she got it wrong

Do you knuckleheads even bother to read before commenting? (This is a rhetorical question.)

She didn't get it wrong. She reported on what experts told her was most likely, as the piece makes clear over and over and over again. Literally the third damn line of the story makes that it wasn't some guess she made, it was experts (including Fauci) who initially predicted it would take longer than it did. And her original piece reads the same. It's not her guessing, it's her reporting what those in the field were predicting.

And she's far from alone. LOTS of reporting last year suggested it would still be a while before we had a vaccine. I mean, hell, one of the common sentiments in recent months is that having the vaccine right now was a remarkable feat.

If anyone was wrong, and it was the experts - and understandably so, since developing this vaccine is widely acknowledged to be a fantastic feat of modern medical science. All she's doing is taking ownership of her own headlines while celebrating what was accomplished with the vaccine.

Which is a good thing.


The groundbreaking new technology of building a vaccine tailor made from the bottom up helped a lot with that, and opens the door to all kinds of new treatments for incurable diseases in the future using the same tech.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Skeleton Man: I got my first Pfizer yesterday. Packed considerably more wallop than I expected. Didn't feel anything but the pharmacist's gloves when I got stuck but I felt weird all day yesterday and part of today, dude.

First couple of hours, my mouth didn't work right. It wasn't numb, it was just like I forgot how to talk. I've been absolutely starving for ~30hrs. Been exhausted (yet somehow also wired) and confused. I put some chicken in the oven earlier and set the timer and an hour and a half later, discovered that I never turned the goddamn oven on.

And of course my arm has been pretty stiff and sore. Not painful, just like it's atrophied. That's gotten a lot better in the last few hours though. Had a bit of the shivers off and on, but my temperature's been nowhere near feverish. Between the shivers and this really odd extreme relaxation/euphoria, it kinda felt like being on X.

I dunno how much truth there is to this but I read that if you have a more significant reaction to the first shot, it's possible that you'd had an asymptomatic infection recently and already had antibodies, so the first shot feels like the second. I hope that doesn't mean the second shot will annihilate me.

Don't get it twisted - I'm totally fine, and you will be too if you get the vaccine.

It's just been VERY weird.

Yikes. Hope you feel better. Just know that this means it's working. Your body made the spike thingies and your immune system is going into overdrive. You're getting healthier overall, unless you ate that chicken.

/had a runny nose the night of my second Pfizer shot, but didn't feel too bad overall


Welp. Guess now OP has an idea how his body would react to having Covid, only if it were a real emergency instead of just a readiness drill it would last for weeks and be much worse.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Got the Pfizer Saturday. Felt like a zombie until I started to drink. Be advised farkers. But yeah, Sunday morning I woke up in a city I never been to in a cheap hotel with some fat woman feeling like shiat.

...maybe it wasn't all the vaccine.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, could that article have contained any more hyperlinks? Every third word was underlined.

As for the vaccine, our state and county will no longer have a mask mandate as of Saturday because people with money have decided that "almost there" is close enough. Farking morons. But at least the household is getting the vaccine. My wife got her second dose yesterday(and her side effects today), and my stepsons got their first ones yesterday afternoon. I still have to wait, but I see the doc next week and will hopefully get the all clear to get mine. Can't come soon enough if they're gonna start opening shiat up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Based on past events concretes normally takes anywhere from 6 to 38 hours to cure, depending on all kinds of events out of our control. Then the one guy who pours it takes about 12 hours himself. So we all should reasonably expect this to take 18 to 50 hours."

"Yeahhhh, but we need to get this done as quickly as possible. FFS this is mission critical. Why the hell can we not pay a bunch of people and get the concrete poured in an hour? Then we're reasonably looking at anywhere from *13 to 39* hours instead of 18 to 50!"

"ok but bill gates hasn't offered yet"

"WE CAN POOL OUR EXISTING RESOURCES AND IT WON'T COST EACH OF US MUCH PER INDIVIDUAL"

"but rich people and philanthropy"

"WE HAVE ZERO REASON TO RELY ON THEM FOR ANYTHING"

"billionaires are our only hope"

"GAAAAH"
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, could that article have contained any more hyperlinks? Every third word was underlined.

As for the vaccine, our state and county will no longer have a mask mandate as of Saturday because people with money have decided that "almost there" is close enough. Farking morons. But at least the household is getting the vaccine. My wife got her second dose yesterday(and her side effects today), and my stepsons got their first ones yesterday afternoon. I still have to wait, but I see the doc next week and will hopefully get the all clear to get mine. Can't come soon enough if they're gonna start opening shiat up.


The great part is that the virus gets to try itself over and over again against vaccinated people while circulating in a reservoir of unvaccinated people. It's so kind of them to give the vaccine a chance to level up before we've wiped it out.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hey, you know if we pay more research laboratories to get a vaccine, it's more likely that the vaccine gets completed earlier."

"but.. .but... Bill Gates and Elon Musk haven't said anything about doing that much..."

"Right. But society needs this to be done as soon a possible. Which is why we increase taxes on the ones who have run away with so much wealth that we're in the second gilded age now, so we can more easily afford to put a lot of money into this, essentially ensuring a quicker result."

"you're a jealous pedophile"

"GAAAH"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 6nome: Yes, yes. Thank Bill Gates and Soros.

FFS we could've just raised taxes a wee bit and could've outspent both of them by an order of magnitude.

Quit smoking billionaire "philanthropists" poles.


The previous administration raising taxes to fund vaccine research?  Are you high?  That was even less likely to happen than the pandemic just magically going away when summer arrived.

I don't disagree with the sentiment of your post, but let's be real.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Bill Gates. So dreamy."

"You're... seriously.... hindering society with your bizarre worship of those who have set up a system where they take half of your money from you before you're even subjected to taxes, then trying to tell you that they're your saviors. You're like a dog who got thrown into a river and are wagging your tail because the guy who threw you into the river is extending a hand."

"You're a communist."

"GAAAAH"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: gameshowhost: 6nome: Yes, yes. Thank Bill Gates and Soros.

FFS we could've just raised taxes a wee bit and could've outspent both of them by an order of magnitude.

Quit smoking billionaire "philanthropists" poles.

The previous administration raising taxes to fund vaccine research?  Are you high?  That was even less likely to happen than the pandemic just magically going away when summer arrived.

I don't disagree with the sentiment of your post, but let's be real.


Who says the increase has to magically be a retroactive event?
 
