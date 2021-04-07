 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Guy builds an 'AI robot woman' out of junk for £500, no explanation of what the other £499 went on (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Silly, Robotics, Computer science teacher Dinesh Patel, Robot, Artificial intelligence, waste materials, Bollywood, spare time, Indian village of Rajmalpur of Uttar Pradesh  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 4:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pen15 goes wh--GAH!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nowhere.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I could have made a better robot with 500 dollars.  Maybe not have made it look so terrifying.  Wonder how much his Terrifying budget was.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500 for the robot lady and 500,000 for therapy.

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Directive 1: "Kill all humans"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Oh great, a robotic Indian. Now it'll take jobs away from all those people in "Cardmembers Services," "The Car Warranty Department," "Microsoft Security," and "The Internal Revenues Department."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: I think I could have made a better robot with 500 dollars.  Maybe not have made it look so terrifying.  Wonder how much his Terrifying budget was.


Most of the budget went into making it looks exactly like his mother, so you be the judge
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [img.wattpad.com image 540x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Lisa was the Mary Poppins of my generation.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nightmare fuel there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the red spot on the forehead the reset button?
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath:

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.

I'm pretty sure (unfortunately) that this has already been done. Ugh.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that mark is a bindi, and not a 'power on' indicator.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THIS story is why I come to Fark!

Look at this shiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Caption contest material!

Linked article!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sad there is no better pics kicking around the net
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

retrobruce: dothemath:

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.

I'm pretty sure (unfortunately) that this has already been done. Ugh.


Probably.
I guess its better than Gene the pervert throwing a shot into one of the kids at Chuck E Cheese.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:similar robot named Sophia has been developed by Hong Kong-based engineering company - Hanson Robotics.

Well somebody's stock value is about to plunge.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: 500 for the robot lady and 500,000 for therapy.

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.


I'd rather they fark a robot kid than a real one.

/Double checked to make sure I used than and not the.
//Bigdifference.
///Seriously, hopefully they might just stick to farking the robot
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: dothemath: 500 for the robot lady and 500,000 for therapy.

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.

I'd rather they fark a robot kid than a real one.

/Double checked to make sure I used than and not the.
//Bigdifference.
///Seriously, hopefully they might just stick to farking the robot


*then. Damn phone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: dothemath: 500 for the robot lady and 500,000 for therapy.

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.

I'd rather they fark a robot kid than a real one.

/Double checked to make sure I used than and not the.
//Bigdifference.
///Seriously, hopefully they might just stick to farking the robot


I dont have a problem with it.
Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel but the city council shut it down.
I wouldnt have gone (probably) but I thought it was cool. It was the first thing ive seen that made me feel like I was living in the future.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's made of cardboard?  What happens when the front falls off?

Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel


Texas Robot Brothel is the name of my cybermetal band.

/LOL, WTF even was a Texas robot brothel? Someone stuck a sex doll on a Roomba?
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KILL IT! KILL IT WITH FIRE!
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Is the red spot on the forehead the reset button?


Her lazor. She's charging it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel

Texas Robot Brothel is the name of my cybermetal band.

/LOL, WTF even was a Texas robot brothel? Someone stuck a sex doll on a Roomba?


He had a whole stable of high end life size sex dolls. I think they cost a few grand.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Vern: dothemath: 500 for the robot lady and 500,000 for therapy.

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.

I'd rather they fark a robot kid than a real one.

/Double checked to make sure I used than and not the.
//Bigdifference.
///Seriously, hopefully they might just stick to farking the robot

I dont have a problem with it.
Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel but the city council shut it down.
I wouldnt have gone (probably) but I thought it was cool. It was the first thing ive seen that made me feel like I was living in the future.


I have no doubt that would creep the hell out of me live so to speak - and I'm not that easy to creep usually.
 
Vern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel

Texas Robot Brothel is the name of my cybermetal band.

/LOL, WTF even was a Texas robot brothel? Someone stuck a sex doll on a Roomba?

He had a whole stable of high end life size sex dolls. I think they cost a few grand.


I really wouldn't expect them to do a thorough cleaning after each client. So for that reason, I'm out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: dothemath: Vern: dothemath: 500 for the robot lady and 500,000 for therapy.

Its only a matter of time before somebody builds a little robot kid to fu*k.

I'd rather they fark a robot kid than a real one.

/Double checked to make sure I used than and not the.
//Bigdifference.
///Seriously, hopefully they might just stick to farking the robot

I dont have a problem with it.
Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel but the city council shut it down.
I wouldnt have gone (probably) but I thought it was cool. It was the first thing ive seen that made me feel like I was living in the future.

I have no doubt that would creep the hell out of me live so to speak - and I'm not that easy to creep usually.


Those sex robots are inching closer and closer to looking legit almost human. When that day comes its going to change shiat up real hard between men and women.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can hear it now..." I'm sorry but we dont have a code for a robot hand grasping a man's penis."
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Best prom ever -still love this commercial

Citi Identity Theft, Geek
Youtube OjrxDDWhGUs
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Oh great, a robotic Indian. Now it'll take jobs away from all those people in "Cardmembers Services," "The Car Warranty Department," "Microsoft Security," and "The Internal Revenues Department."


Bridget Fondle?
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That robot looks like it already wants to kill itself.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vern: dothemath: Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel

Texas Robot Brothel is the name of my cybermetal band.

/LOL, WTF even was a Texas robot brothel? Someone stuck a sex doll on a Roomba?

He had a whole stable of high end life size sex dolls. I think they cost a few grand.

I really wouldn't expect them to do a thorough cleaning after each client. So for that reason, I'm out.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Whitney Cummings had a sex robot made of herself and brought it on stage.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Come one, come all for the prophet of night city! 50 years of soul prison was worth it for this moment right here.
 
Vern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And I'm just laughing right now because I think I found the best example of the importance of correct spelling. Everyone always uses the "your and you're" example.

Try this:

I'd rather they fark a robot kid than a real one.
I'd rather they fark a robot kid then a real one.

The second one makes it sound like I feel they need to practice on a robot before being ready for the main event. Oh the internet is fun.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have to admit, that looks better than I expected. I wonder, does it nag you to help with the dishes?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Salmon: Now THIS story is why I come to Fark!

Look at this shiat:

[Fark user image 615x346]

Caption contest material!

Linked article!

[Fark user image 615x409]


news.toyark.comView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]
Oh great, a robotic Indian. Now it'll take jobs away from all those people in "Cardmembers Services," "The Car Warranty Department," "Microsoft Security," and "The Internal Revenues Department."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Vern: dothemath: Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: Here in Houston a guy tried to open a sex robot brothel

Texas Robot Brothel is the name of my cybermetal band.

/LOL, WTF even was a Texas robot brothel? Someone stuck a sex doll on a Roomba?

He had a whole stable of high end life size sex dolls. I think they cost a few grand.

I really wouldn't expect them to do a thorough cleaning after each client. So for that reason, I'm out.
[Fark user image image 271x186]
Whitney Cummings had a sex robot made of herself and brought it on stage.


That's really amusing, I did not know this.

"Incredible, I can't tell which is which! They both look like robots, and for that reason I'm out. And... Mr. Wonderful is farking it. Not sure which one, but he's farking something."
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In my younger days?...I dated worse....
 
catmander
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's been done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like Kellyanne has lost her supply of virginal souls.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks more like a robotic burn victim. Wtf.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dammit phone..

/Also, Robotic Burn Victim is the name of my Daft Punk/James Hetfield mash up tribute band.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like shiat....and the robot is no prize either.

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.