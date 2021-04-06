 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   An ode to Reagan's Gate 35x... the worst airport experience this side of Siberia, the poorest parts of Africa, or LaGuardia
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Similar arrangements popped up at many airports in the 80s and 90s. They were thought to be temporary. Those little prop jobs and eventually, small jets, they were just temporary inconveniences until the real jets came back, the big ones of the major airlines.

But no, airline management had no such intention. They had locked on to a new profit stream.

Airport managers however, they couldn't see building actual jetways for those small planes. Too expensive an idea for such a small percentage of passengers. That was true enough in the beginning but today, those regionals represent half the airline traffic in America. As the small jets got a little bigger, and the major airlines big jets became fewer, they let the little guys park at real gates again.

Everybody from airline employee unions to city governments tried to make the small airlines as unwelcome as possible. They helped ensure passengers would be so miserable that they would demand all the small airlines be banished and real airlines brought back. They even segregated them from the main airport, placing them at the farthest away gate or even constructing remote parking ramps guaranteeing a longer bus ride than the flight you just arrived on.

Maybe it's going to get better.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even the rich and powerful can escape it's black hole-like gravitational pull:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's National, you arsehole. It will always be National.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For my money, DFW will always be worse. By a large margin.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flown out of there many a time.

A veritable PITA.

But the gates at Dulles where you had to take the slow-ass transporter vehicles from the midfield terminal to the main terminal were pretty bad too.  Just build a farking 300 yard tunnel and let me stretch my legs after my flight.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It was two places you'd rather not be, melded into one place."

Can't get plainer than that.

Ever been to the DC area? Don't go. Dulles is trash. National is worse. Traffic is bananas. I'd keep going but I'd hate to seem boring.

I actually do like living here. But I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Flown out of there many a time.

A veritable PITA.

But the gates at Dulles where you had to take the slow-ass transporter vehicles from the midfield terminal to the main terminal were pretty bad too.  Just build a farking 300 yard tunnel and let me stretch my legs after my flight.


300 yards? I mean, have you seen the traveling public? There would have to be rest stations equipped with electrolytes and other emergency provisions every 20 feet.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImOscar: It's National, you arsehole. It will always be National.


They can name that gate after Reagan.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Flown out of there many a time.

A veritable PITA.

But the gates at Dulles where you had to take the slow-ass transporter vehicles from the midfield terminal to the main terminal were pretty bad too.  Just build a farking 300 yard tunnel and let me stretch my legs after my flight.


Pretty sure they did that, you're in luck.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: FrancoFile: Flown out of there many a time.

A veritable PITA.

But the gates at Dulles where you had to take the slow-ass transporter vehicles from the midfield terminal to the main terminal were pretty bad too.  Just build a farking 300 yard tunnel and let me stretch my legs after my flight.

Pretty sure they did that, you're in luck.


Yes, they did.  But it took them far too long and far too much money.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

casual disregard: "It was two places you'd rather not be, melded into one place."

Can't get plainer than that.

Ever been to the DC area? Don't go. Dulles is trash. National is worse. Traffic is bananas. I'd keep going but I'd hate to seem boring.

I actually do like living here. But I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.


When I worked in luggage repair, one of my jobs was pickup/delivery. Dulles and National airports were stops on my route (along with BWI). Based on personal experience, your assessment of those airports is too kind.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Prague's Kafka International Named Most Alienating Airport
Youtube gEyFH-a-XoQ
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: For my money, DFW will always be worse. By a large margin.


LAX would like a word. It i s the worst airport experience I've ever undertaken. Consistently.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Threw a snowball at the statue of the Quipper outside his airport.  He got back at me by cancelling my flight, making me spend eight hours in a packed terminal and flying back to St. Louis in a Canadair with three rows of seats.  But the stewardess was nice.

Expected a giant mural of him firing the PATCO ATCs in the main hall of the airport.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I feel like ORD is not getting its due.
I will spend a couple of hundred dollars to avoid changing planes at Chicago O'Hare.

/worst fight of my life; connections at Laguardia and O'Hare.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still better than what came before it. Anyone else remember the "interim" terminal that used to be there?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ImOscar: It's National, you arsehole. It will always be National.


Indeed, I'll never call it Reagan.

Newt Gingrich used mafia like tactics and told the DC Airport Authority "Change the name to Reagan or you don't get any funds for the remodeling you want to do at your airports" so they had no choice. He made them an offer they couldn't refuse....aka a threat.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cajnik: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gEyFH-a-​XoQ]


If only some author had described how bureaucracies in Central and Eastern Europe treated people.
 
baronm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Still better than what came before it. Anyone else remember the "interim" terminal that used to be there?


Why yes, yes I do. OTOH, those were the days when you could still get on a plane without attending security theater, and even sell your ticket to someone else if your plans changed, so it wasn't all bad.
 
drtgb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ImOscar
It's National, you arsehole. It will always be National.

Came here to say that...

I'm old enough to remember when they first installed automated doors at National. I was about four and so terrified of getting crushed by them closing on me that I refused to go inside to meet my dad at the gate. Mom finally convinced me to just run through real fast. I promptly ran into the doors because they didn't open fast enough. Fun times.

Boston is the worst of all the airports. I have never been there when it wasn't under construction.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only worse airport gate I've experienced was at Cairo International.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Cajnik: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gEyFH-a-​XoQ]

If only some author had described how bureaucracies in Central and Eastern Europe treated people.


We've surpassed Kafka here.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay everyone. Let's not be so negative.

Sea-Tac was a delight! I didn't know airports could be well-run until I had a conference in Seattle.
Minneapolis was also pretty good TBH.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronm: even sell your ticket to someone else if your plans changed, so it wasn't all bad.


How did that even work? Did they not have names on them?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LaGuardia if you have to switch terminals. JFC.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: For my money, DFW will always be worse. By a large margin.


Don't get on the tram going the wrong way. I did that once and just rode it out. Holy sheeit that's one helluva journey.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: For my money, DFW will always be worse. By a large margin.


What's so bad about DFW? There are far worse airports. Denver comes to mind. Or Kansas City.

/ I'm the weirdo that prefers it over Love Field
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: FrancoFile: Flown out of there many a time.

A veritable PITA.

But the gates at Dulles where you had to take the slow-ass transporter vehicles from the midfield terminal to the main terminal were pretty bad too.  Just build a farking 300 yard tunnel and let me stretch my legs after my flight.

Pretty sure they did that, you're in luck.


I think they still use them for international arrivals, since those passengers have to go through customs first and international arrivals is in its own building.  Although it's been a few years since I flew into Dulles directly, so maybe that's changed since then.

I always tell people going to DC to arrive at BWI and take the Amtrak to Union Station if it's an option.  Yeah, there's a shuttle bus between the terminal and the train station, and yeah the airport is much further away than either IAD or DCA, but IMO BWI is better than either of those two in basically every other aspect and the train ride is actually quite pleasant in my experience.

/Although it must be said there's nothing quite like the views out the window when on approach to DCA
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: The only worse airport gate I've experienced was at Cairo International.


Come now. This is an airport/airplane porn thread. We need some details.

The actual worst I had was at the hands of USAF when my dad was in the service. We sat backwards and had to put in earplugs.

Needless to say there were no in-flight movies that day. It was a cargo plane. We were the cargo.

0 out of 5 would not fly again.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

casual disregard: "It was two places you'd rather not be, melded into one place."

Can't get plainer than that.

Ever been to the DC area? Don't go. Dulles is trash. National is worse. Traffic is bananas. I'd keep going but I'd hate to seem boring.

I actually do like living here. But I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.


I travel to DC often for work (well I did) and I don't mind National as long as I'm flying American.  Southwest out of the janky terminal is not fun. Then again, it adds to the whole "not fun" experience of flying Southwest in the first place.

The biggest problem with Dulles is that it's a pain to get to and from the city. Maybe someday the Silver Line will be done to make it easier.

I flew out of 35X one time a few years ago. I thought it was weird but it must not have been busy because it didn't bug me much at the time.  Denver has a similar set up for their puddle jumper flights. Flew out of there after Christmas one year and that sucked.
 
