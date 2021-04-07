 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   In a world were everyone is wearing masks, today's bank robber has to do that little extra to get noticed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Hero, English-language films, Robbery, Bank robbery, Bank robbers, Roque Jacinto Gonzalez Almiron, Bank, police report, daring escape  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 7:03 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's hysterical. He deserves the money.

/not really
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I AM ROBBING YOU!!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Comedy Company - 'Colin Carpenter'...(1 of 3)
Youtube ylnHNt7EX7o
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A clip-on?  Come on.  Willie Sutton you ain't.
 
acouvis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, the tie is cheaper and easier than other ways to hide your natural face...

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life​/​tattoo-fan-star-film-after-23868520?__​vfz=medium%3Dstandalone_content_recirc​ulation_with_ads
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.