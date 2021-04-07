 Skip to content
(ABC News)   China warns Washington not to boycott Winter Olympics, claiming it would be a shame if all those human skulls they used to line the luge track with were to be wasted   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well were definetly going now!

/fark off china, you mass murdering nazi germany 2021 wannabes
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine china bribed the Olympic committee many millions, by now.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the whataboutamerica crowd shows up.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to completely withdraw from china.  Tell apple to choose a side, either they pull out of china, or they stop selling to americans.  And deport all apple employees to china if they choose china.  Same with all other countries.  Tell the Olympics wold comittee to fully withdraw from china also.  Or a forever boycott of the olympics.  Start a US olympics without the china felators.  Make the mascot of the new US olympics be winnie the pooh.  Cut all the internet fiber going into and out of china.  Total isolation.  If they protest, nuke them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wasnt going to until you told me not to"
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
considering sports is one of the rare things the u.s can do better then china i'm not sure exactly what kind of "win" the u.s would get form a boycott compared to just going and kicking their ass.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it."

The "international community" does not exist and the IOC can be bought. Neither have any say in our actions. F*ck you.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?

Oh well, I'm sure the 1980 "Liberty Bell Classic" winners sure treasured that impotent display of ball taking.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to completely withdraw from china.  Tell apple to choose a side, either they pull out of china, or they stop selling to americans.  And deport all apple employees to china if they choose china.  Same with all other countries.  Tell the Olympics wold comittee to fully withdraw from china also.  Or a forever boycott of the olympics.  Start a US olympics without the china felators.  Make the mascot of the new US olympics be winnie the pooh.  Cut all the internet fiber going into and out of china.  Total isolation.  If they protest, nuke them.


If the world had done that against Germany in 1934, Nazi germany wouldnt have been a thing for long and ww2 wouldnt have happened.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?

Oh well, I'm sure the 1980 "Liberty Bell Classic" winners sure treasured that impotent display of ball taking.



Hey, it led indirectly to Ted Turner's Goodwill Games.  Remember those?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: AmbassadorBooze: We need to completely withdraw from china.  Tell apple to choose a side, either they pull out of china, or they stop selling to americans.  And deport all apple employees to china if they choose china.  Same with all other countries.  Tell the Olympics wold comittee to fully withdraw from china also.  Or a forever boycott of the olympics.  Start a US olympics without the china felators.  Make the mascot of the new US olympics be winnie the pooh.  Cut all the internet fiber going into and out of china.  Total isolation.  If they protest, nuke them.

If the world had done that against Germany in 1934, Nazi germany wouldnt have been a thing for long and ww2 wouldnt have happened.


I will mark you down as "boycott china", and not in the "fellate china" column.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when the Olympics were a simple celebration of athletics that was shielded from politics?

Oh yeah. That was before any of us were born. Even folk older than me. I guess if you want to get really wild you could say it goes back to the first games and the myths which spawned it. That feels like a really long, boring conversation most people wouldn't enjoy.

As for China, I like the history, the art, the language, and for god's sake the food. I'd so love some Hakka-style noodles right now. Unfortunately for me they are not available anywhere here.

As for your government you are kind of alarming us. Don't wake us up, we are very sleepy. And if you do, well .... to paraphrase a person I follow, "I'm not mad, I'm just pissed off." So don't do that, ok? I know you're watching :)
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.


Athletes are not above an obligation to recognize human rights.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.


But we'll have stamped our feet in a very manly & secure manner!

Not like children sad they won't be #1 for much longer!  Definitely not like that!

/Let the athletes play
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?


China boycotted those games too
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.

Athletes are not above an obligation to recognize human rights.


Yes, athletes definitely have the ability to pull US manufacturing back from China.  All the CEOs and free trade folks who sent it there in the first place have no power like that, of course.
 
bthom37
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LewDux: bthom37: Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?

China boycotted those games too


It's like they know how impotent a gesture it was, and learned from that, apparently unlike the US.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I wasnt going to until you told me not to"


"I don't tell you how to tell me what to do, so don't you tell me how to do what you tell me to do!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.


That is why we need to do more than just olympics.  We need to shut down all imports from china.  Shut down the internet cables going into china.  Deport their nationals.  Nothing in or out.  Excecpt nuclear fusion weapons.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Remember when the Olympics were a simple celebration of athletics that was shielded from politics?


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bthom37: LewDux: bthom37: Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?

China boycotted those games too

It's like they know how impotent a gesture it was, and learned from that, apparently unlike the US.


Are you Kevin Sorbo?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the White House is not looking at a boycott of the 2022 Olympics.

So, we're looking at all avenues to hurt China in response to their Uygher Holocaust, but the Olympics aren't one of them. History sure does rhyme.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LewDux: bthom37: LewDux: bthom37: Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?

China boycotted those games too

It's like they know how impotent a gesture it was, and learned from that, apparently unlike the US.

Are you Kevin Sorbo?


Ha!  Such a kidder! "Kevin Sorbo"?

You mean the legendarily sexy star of "Andromeda", "Hercules", and "God's Not Dead"?  I would love to have 1/10th of his raw magnetism, acting ability, and extremely good & normal brain.

But alas, I am definitely not him.

/Or am I?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Warns us? What the fark you gonna do about it, brah?
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries," said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.

Yeah, the spirit of the Olympic Charter was tarnished as soon as they started letting professional athletes compete and the introduction of professional dream teams killed that spirt.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FC
 
moto-geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Remember when the Olympics were a simple celebration of athletics that was shielded from politics?

Oh yeah. That was before any of us were born. Even folk older than me. I guess if you want to get really wild you could say it goes back to the first games and the myths which spawned it. That feels like a really long, boring conversation most people wouldn't enjoy.

As for China, I like the history, the art, the language, and for god's sake the food. I'd so love some Hakka-style noodles right now. Unfortunately for me they are not available anywhere here.

As for your government you are kind of alarming us. Don't wake us up, we are very sleepy. And if you do, well .... to paraphrase a person I follow, "I'm not mad, I'm just pissed off." So don't do that, ok? I know you're watching :)


Do you remember when the Olympic Games were held in the nude? It's pretty safe to say that the Olympics were always about politics in one way or another. An athlete is representing their country, after all.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: casual disregard: Remember when the Olympics were a simple celebration of athletics that was shielded from politics?

[static01.nyt.com image 650x476]


Yes, that was one of the lowest points.

Jesse Owens still won gold.

Black lives matter. They did then and they do now.
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.

Athletes are not above an obligation to recognize human rights.


You are right. But why should they choose this venue to make a statement? Seriously, it is an absolutely pointless gesture to, for example, boycott the Winter Olympics in China while at the same time ignoring the fact that the entire country as a whole imports over $400 billion worth of goods every year from China.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: In before the whataboutamerica crowd shows up.


I'm black so I'm in that crowd.
 
GORDON
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Every other month news of another chinese cyber attack on US infrastructure gets leaked that, if it wasn't China, would be considered an act of war.  It isn't like china is some innocent, aggrieved waif in all this.  They've got SOMETHING coming... This might be the least bloody way.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bthom37: LewDux: bthom37: LewDux: bthom37: Remember the last time we boycotted the Olympic Games, and it definitely brought down the Soviet Union?

China boycotted those games too

It's like they know how impotent a gesture it was, and learned from that, apparently unlike the US.

Are you Kevin Sorbo?

Ha!  Such a kidder! "Kevin Sorbo"?

You mean the legendarily sexy star of "Andromeda", "Hercules", and "God's Not Dead"?  I would love to have 1/10th of his raw magnetism, acting ability, and extremely good & normal brain.

But alas, I am definitely not him.

/Or am I?


Well, porpoise of boycott is not to burn down or blow up CCCP/China/chick-a-fil

thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: khatores: Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.

Athletes are not above an obligation to recognize human rights.

You are right. But why should they choose this venue to make a statement? Seriously, it is an absolutely pointless gesture to, for example, boycott the Winter Olympics in China while at the same time ignoring the fact that the entire country as a whole imports over $400 billion worth of goods every year from China.


We should stop the hypocricy and also, at the same time, stop all import of goods from china.  Stand in solidarity with the athletes we are asking to boycott china.  The whole world, in solidarity against the china.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluewave69: considering sports is one of the rare things the u.s can do better then china i'm not sure exactly what kind of "win" the u.s would get form a boycott compared to just going and kicking their ass.


We should let the athletes go crush China on their home turf but cover only the competition, not any of the opening ceremony or other pro-China showcase BS.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wouldn't go to China anyway. Too many red flags.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In before the apologists who are pretending like American cheap-sh*t consumerism favorable trade deals didn't give the CCP the economic power that it needed in order to be able to dictate terms despite their endless human rights abu-...

NuclearPenguins: In before the whataboutamerica crowd shows up.


oh for hell's sake i should've f5'd
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.

That is why we need to do more than just olympics.  We need to shut down all imports from china.  Shut down the internet cables going into china.  Deport their nationals.  Nothing in or out.  Excecpt nuclear fusion weapons.


It would be best to use neutron bombs, no point in destroying all of those useful factories and machinery built with stolen IP.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moto-geek: Do you remember when the Olympic Games were held in the nude?


Absolutely

img.vod.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark china
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Like a Good Southern Plantation - it's made from 100% involuntary labor! (tm)" just doesn't have a good ring to it for an international event....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark the ccp
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: khatores: Birnone: Boycotting the Olympics is dumb when everyone, including the US, does business with China. All boycotting the games does is cost athletes all the years of preparation they put in, just so some people can pretend they took a  stand against China's human rights abuses.

Athletes are not above an obligation to recognize human rights.

You are right. But why should they choose this venue to make a statement? Seriously, it is an absolutely pointless gesture to, for example, boycott the Winter Olympics in China while at the same time ignoring the fact that the entire country as a whole imports over $400 billion worth of goods every year from China.


The Onion couldn't come up with a more ridiculous storyline.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Remember when the Olympics were a simple celebration of athletics that was shielded from politics?

Oh yeah. That was before any of us were born. Even folk older than me. I guess if you want to get really wild you could say it goes back to the first games and the myths which spawned it. That feels like a really long, boring conversation most people wouldn't enjoy.

As for China, I like the history, the art, the language, and for god's sake the food. I'd so love some Hakka-style noodles right now. Unfortunately for me they are not available anywhere here.

As for your government you are kind of alarming us. Don't wake us up, we are very sleepy. And if you do, well .... to paraphrase a person I follow, "I'm not mad, I'm just pissed off." So don't do that, ok? I know you're watching :)


NAZIS YOU DOLT!!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Joe is gonna open a can o whoop ass on them before too long.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why is it back in China anyway? Can't every other nation who wants it have a turn before giving it back to the same ones over and over again?
 
