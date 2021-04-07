 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1945, the battleship Yamato was sunk by Allied forces, ending Imperial Japan's last hope to destroy the Allied fleet and yet preparing the way for the eventual defeat of the Gamilons   (history.com) divider line
52
    More: Vintage, Yamato class battleship, Japanese battleship Yamato, Battleship, Washington Naval Treaty, Japanese battleship Musashi, insufficient air cover, Japan, Torpedo  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 12:41 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were the Gamilons really defeated, though? I seem to remember them reforming as a new empire and then coming back and curb stomping the Argo. But it's been entirely too long for me to trust that recollection entirely.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what the Japanese want you to think!

nextbigfuture.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Were the Gamilons really defeated, though? I seem to remember them reforming as a new empire and then coming back and curb stomping the Argo. But it's been entirely too long for me to trust that recollection entirely.


Wasnt it called the Comet Empire, etc?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x251]


In some ways, I still do.  Ya, I m geeking out
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Nadie_AZ: As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x251]

In some ways, I still do.  Ya, I m geeking out


I remember drawing it in coloring books and even in some school work.

I saw a model at a record store (Yes!) about 2 years ago. I really really had to resist the temptation to buy one.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x251]


It still holds up pretty well, as a concept.
 
bartendersam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hurry Star Blazers!  Only 75 days to save Earth!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Samfucious: It still holds up pretty well


Which is more than you can say about Yamato's hull

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mconde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SING ALONG!!!

Star Blazers intro (english)
Youtube u5oniErmeuE
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Arcadia is cooler.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: [i.imgflip.com image 592x500]


DEEEESlok Deslok Deslok!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Pocket Ninja: Were the Gamilons really defeated, though? I seem to remember them reforming as a new empire and then coming back and curb stomping the Argo. But it's been entirely too long for me to trust that recollection entirely.

Wasnt it called the Comet Empire, etc?


I watched the English-dubbed version, so your mileage may vary, but the Comet Empire was separate.

jvl: Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.


If I remember correctly, they had a year to get to Iscandar and back, but they spent most of it getting there, and they sort of hand-waived getting their asses back in time.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x251]


It was!

/still is way up there among the coolness
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
18-inch guns.  NINE 18-inch guns.  Damn.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jvl: Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.


I was going to say. Being hunted down by unopposed air wings, having her AA and radar rooms blown away, before collecting 19 American aerial torpedoes, doesn't suggest that she was in much of a position to put up a meaningful fight.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chimpy McSquirrel: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 377x289] [View Full Size image _x_]


And now, years and decades later, I look at it and caption, "I CAME!"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Y'all never watched "Space Battleship Clamato" and it shows.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jvl: Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.

I was going to say. Being hunted down by unopposed air wings, having her AA and radar rooms blown away, before collecting 19 American aerial torpedoes, doesn't suggest that she was in much of a position to put up a meaningful fight.


Wait, you guys are still talking about the historical vessel and not the Anime?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x251]


You were correct.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: aw a model at a record store


No. Effing. Way.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Samfucious: It still holds up pretty well

Which is more than you can say about Yamato's hull

[i.pinimg.com image 640x342]


It'll buff out.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: As a kid, I thought this was the coolest thing ever.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x251]


Me too. Was my absolute favorite. I've tried watching as an adult and can't quite get into it. Bummer.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Space Battleship Yamato was a fun anime.

The real battleship was yet another nail in the coffin in the idea of the ship of the line.  The anime seems to me as almost a power fantasy to benefit the memory of a ship that had a lot of work, prestige, and hopes put on it, only to get curb stomped in a rather pathetic desperation attack.

Before some dumbfark argues that "well it took 19 torpedo hits to sink!" that's just what we hit it with, doesn't mean it would have stayed afloat with 18 hits, just that you want to be really certain it goes down.  It's also how modern anti-ship tactics work.

/oh you can survive/shoot down/evade a missile?
//how about 5?
///20?
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Live-action version Space Battleship Yamato Battle Scene With Cannons
Youtube Oil6-9o86JA
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its crazy that the Japanese basically ruled their section of the planet for a hundred years. They whipped Russia and China.

But then they up and fu*ked with the wrong melon farmer.
 
ingo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 18-inch guns.  NINE 18-inch guns.  Damn.


You should look up the plans for the "Tillman" battleships proposed by the US NAvy.  The designs for Tillman ii and IV both had twenty-four (24!!!) 16 inch guns in 4 sextuple turrets.

http://myplace.frontier.com/~wellsbro​t​hers/Battleships/TillmanBB.html
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the Yamato might look like:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Samfucious: It still holds up pretty well

Which is more than you can say about Yamato's hull

[i.pinimg.com image 640x342]


That'll buff right out.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theeng: Space Battleship Yamato was a fun anime.

The real battleship was yet another nail in the coffin in the idea of the ship of the line.  The anime seems to me as almost a power fantasy to benefit the memory of a ship that had a lot of work, prestige, and hopes put on it, only to get curb stomped in a rather pathetic desperation attack.

Before some dumbfark argues that "well it took 19 torpedo hits to sink!" that's just what we hit it with, doesn't mean it would have stayed afloat with 18 hits, just that you want to be really certain it goes down.  It's also how modern anti-ship tactics work.

/oh you can survive/shoot down/evade a missile?
//how about 5?
///20?


Or a hypersonic missile if you want the new sexy
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of the most hair-raising sounds ever, the firing of the Wave Motion Gun.
Star Blazers - Wave Motion Gun
Youtube ty-1zWsXFNs
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: SpaceMonkey-66: Pocket Ninja: Were the Gamilons really defeated, though? I seem to remember them reforming as a new empire and then coming back and curb stomping the Argo. But it's been entirely too long for me to trust that recollection entirely.

Wasnt it called the Comet Empire, etc?

I watched the English-dubbed version, so your mileage may vary, but the Comet Empire was separate.

jvl: Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.

If I remember correctly, they had a year to get to Iscandar and back, but they spent most of it getting there, and they sort of hand-waived getting their asses back in time.


They had to face the might of the full Gamalon fleet just to reach Iscandar, and with the fleet seemingly destroyed, the Yamato only had to make its way back to Earth without constant attacks to slow them down.  Really don't need 13 more episodes of Nothing Happens.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 18-inch guns.  NINE 18-inch guns.  Damn.


Meh.  Doesn't matter how big your teeth and claws are when you get attacked by an angry swarm of killer bees.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Theeng: Space Battleship Yamato was a fun anime.

The real battleship was yet another nail in the coffin in the idea of the ship of the line.  The anime seems to me as almost a power fantasy to benefit the memory of a ship that had a lot of work, prestige, and hopes put on it, only to get curb stomped in a rather pathetic desperation attack.

Before some dumbfark argues that "well it took 19 torpedo hits to sink!" that's just what we hit it with, doesn't mean it would have stayed afloat with 18 hits, just that you want to be really certain it goes down.  It's also how modern anti-ship tactics work.

/oh you can survive/shoot down/evade a missile?
//how about 5?
///20?

Or a hypersonic missile if you want the new sexy


The problem with them is that for all their speed they're still vulnerable to soft countermeasures like other ASMs.  They're scary as fark, but established tactics still look to work.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: The Arcadia is cooler.

[i.pinimg.com image 736x317]


Designed by a 13 year old kid in shop class cool!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Nadie_AZ: aw a model at a record store

No. Effing. Way.


It was behind the counter on the wall. I stood there, staring. One of the young clerks asked if I needed anything. I asked to look at it. I stood there with it in hand. I still don't know if I made the right decision or not. I did tell the clerk (a young woman) how cool it was. She was less than impressed. lol
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: jvl: Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.

I was going to say. Being hunted down by unopposed air wings, having her AA and radar rooms blown away, before collecting 19 American aerial torpedoes, doesn't suggest that she was in much of a position to put up a meaningful fight.


I still want to know what an aerial torpedo is, because I would have just thought they were missiles.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mconde: SING ALONG!!!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/u5oniErm​euE]


This was a gateway drug for pretty much all fans of anime.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
clamato.comView Full Size
RIP BATTLESHIP YAMATO
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its crazy that the Japanese basically ruled their section of the planet for a hundred years. They whipped Russia and China.

But then they up and fu*ked with the wrong melon farmer.


They had the benefit of an ahistorically weak China as their impetus to rise to power.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Theeng: Before some dumbfark argues that "well it took 19 torpedo hits to sink!" that's just what we hit it with


Official Ron White - I Got Thrown Out of a Bar
Youtube neUaSTSKFZc

"Now, I didn't know how many bouncers it would have taken to kick my ass . . . but I knew how many they were gonna use."
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: 18-inch guns.  NINE 18-inch guns.  Damn.


A very good friend of mine is an employee of the USS IOWA museum and the hypothetical IOWA-YAMATO battle is a subject of many questions. (Short version: It depends. If IOWA is forced to slug it out in clear daylight, it could go either way, with YAMATO having an edge with her larger guns, countered by IOWA's better fire control. If IOWA is allowed to use her superior speed to force battle at night or in bad weather, her gunlaying radar gives her a huge advantage. Always accounting for the lucky shot, of course.)

And apparently, lots of visitors are unhappy with the idea that YAMATO wouldn't just wipe the floor with any other battleship in the world.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: BigNumber12: jvl: Last hope? It was a suicide mission with zero hope.

I was going to say. Being hunted down by unopposed air wings, having her AA and radar rooms blown away, before collecting 19 American aerial torpedoes, doesn't suggest that she was in much of a position to put up a meaningful fight.

I still want to know what an aerial torpedo is, because I would have just thought they were missiles.


A torpedo dropped from a plane, very different from a missile:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: dothemath: Its crazy that the Japanese basically ruled their section of the planet for a hundred years. They whipped Russia and China.

But then they up and fu*ked with the wrong melon farmer.

They had the benefit of an ahistorically weak China as their impetus to rise to power.


Still counts.

They were also high as a kite on their own sense of racial superiority.

Even the Nazis were like "Hey guy, maybe tone it down a smidge."
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its crazy that the Japanese basically ruled their section of the planet for a hundred years. They whipped Russia and China.

But then they up and fu*ked with the wrong melon farmer.


In hindsight, perhaps attacking Pearl Harbor was a mistake.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

exqqqme: dothemath: Its crazy that the Japanese basically ruled their section of the planet for a hundred years. They whipped Russia and China.

But then they up and fu*ked with the wrong melon farmer.

In hindsight, perhaps attacking Pearl Harbor was a mistake.


Depends on how much you enjoy watching your major metropolitan areas get hickory smoked.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.