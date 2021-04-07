 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Over 100 killed in clashes in Afar region in Ethiopia. Well, at least it's not close   (aljazeera.com) divider line
15
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That region is on the verge of a massive war. Wouldnt surprise me if Egypt takes the opportunity to try to overthrow Ethiopia so they can sabotage the ethiopia dam on the nile river.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anyone living nearby who thinks that could never happen will just be in de nile.

:-D

......

:-/
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"100?? Thats no tragedy! I thought it was like a thousand??"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Aclose
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Afar, Afar's so far away, but it's not as far as Iran's so far away.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Was it also a long time ago?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost read that as Jafar....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anybody heard from Lucy?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing is a proxy war.

Iran and Turkey back Ethiopia. Ethiopia has bribed Sudan with cheap electricity to be on their side.

Israel, Saudi Arabia and the gulf states support Egypt.

If Ethiopia decides to fark over Egypt, Egypt is screwed since 25% of egypt population jobs are in agriculture. 95% of egypt water comes from the nile... if its cut off, Egypt is screweeeeeeed.

Egypt could do the sane thing and build desalination plants but its not like a dictatorship is gonna do that.

This is Water War 1...
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uh, they've been building a shiatload of them under Sisi.

https://www.google.com/search?client=​f​irefox-b-1-d&q=egypt+desalination
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Me: It's the Nile, how can you dam it up that much.

And thanks to google:

Fark user imageView Full Size


oh dear.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Well good. But its still nowhere near enough.

Egypt is expected to have 65 desalination plants distributed among six governorates that are Matrouh, South Sinai, Suez, Ismailiyah, North Sinai, and the Red Sea. The total daily production of those is 750,000 cubic meters.

Nile water flow per day : 300 million cubic meters.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is messed up.
I was happy for Ethiopia's latest economic development. It seemed to be a rising start in the continent (South Africa aside).
No to hear clashes here about this, and a few days back to hear about clashes in the Eritrean side. The Egypt tension is well known. I could have sworn they had issues with Sudan as well.

Sad.
 
