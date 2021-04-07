 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Left-wing party opposed to mining wins Greenland vote, which seems totally unfair since their opponents only now figured out how to kill that elk boss and get the antler pickaxe   (aljazeera.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Greenland, Denmark, large rare-earth mining project, south of the Arctic island, Iceland, mining complex, comfortable victory, Inuit  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 2:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.


I agree in some respect, but the problem is still that mining companies get away with murder wherever they dig. Sufficient environmental protection laws would help minimize NIMBYism.

/'at least it's not as bad as [x]' isn't a winning sales pitch
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

b2theory: I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.


Last I saw, in Canada, mining is consiered a green industry and it gets tons of federal subsidies for being green. The mines are not green, they just changed the law (another Stephen Herper omnibus bill).
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At first I read that as "miming".
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

b2theory: I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.


Metal mining operations are toxic and can only profit when they don't need to safely dispose all that toxic waste from purifying the ore. It's not simply digging a hole in the ground.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, that eco-tourism is a great alternative solution to push. Your people will love low paying jobs in the service and hospitality sectors for all the rich tourists clamoring to go to farking Greenland.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Greenland has regulated the mining industry for the past 11 years exclusively and has regulated themselves regarding environmental and compensation.  Here is some information on the subject. https://www.lexology.com/lib​rary/detai​l.aspx?g=4f55d3ae-c021-4867-a366-db82a​74a3c05
 
OldJames
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you want new energy sources and electric cars, you need mining. You can't have it both ways.

I'm hoping to get an electric car before they are the majority so I can win red light drag races
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Greenland has regulated the mining industry for the past 11 years exclusively and has regulated themselves regarding environmental and compensation.  Here is some information on the subject. https://www.lexology.com/libr​ary/detail.aspx?g=4f55d3ae-c021-4867-a​366-db82a74a3c05


Wait wait wait. I was told that Greenland was really just one giant glacier that, while once settled by the Vikings, had returned to being a frozen, uninhabited wasteland? :P
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldJames: If you want new energy sources and electric cars, you need mining. You can't have it both ways.

I'm hoping to get an electric car before they are the majority so I can win red light drag races


Big problem is that mining for rare earth materials needed for electronics and such is, IIRC, more environmentally damaging than just for things like steel or aluminum.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: b2theory: I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.

Metal mining operations are toxic and can only profit when they don't need to safely dispose all that toxic waste from purifying the ore. It's not simply digging a hole in the ground.


Doesn't that sort of depend on what kind of metal you're extracting? Like, if I am mining iron ore, all I really need to do to extract the iron from the rock is to crush it, heat it up until the iron melts, then filter out the rock slag, afaik.

It's not like gold which requires cyanide leaching and whatnot to process it.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First it's the wildlife, then it's the rest of the forrest. Before you know it, even the lowest swamps and highest mountain tops aren't safe.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why the fossil fuels giants have been pushing to accelerate global warming for the last half-century.   No ice cap, no Arctic ice, easy and cheap extraction.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

b2theory: I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.


But if we allowed mining in the states, where would middle and upper class white people go to take selfies and look at their phones?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So how do I upgrade my workbench to level 6?
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: b2theory: I'm getting really tired of the NIMBYism w.r.t. mining in developed countries. Personally I would rather have most global mining happening in countries with developed labor and environmental protection laws. The alternative isn't that mining just doesn't happen. Instead a rainforest will be burned and poorly trained workers will be exploited.

Metal mining operations are toxic and can only profit when they don't need to safely dispose all that toxic waste from purifying the ore. It's not simply digging a hole in the ground.


I am well aware of that. You are making my point.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.