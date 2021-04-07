 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Kim Jong Un says North Korea is facing its "worst-ever situation," a time possibly even worse than when Dear Leader missed a five yard putt and had five hundred villagers executed by nine-iron as punishment   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Scary, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong Un, Party's cell secretaries, economic plan, party congress, members of the ruling Workers, worst-ever situation  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He fails to mention the continuing losses in the War Against the Sea.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
showed unusual candour by acknowledging that his plans to improve the economy were not succeeding.

Kim also vowed to bolster his nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes despite United States-led sanctions


Gee, I'm beginning to suspect that these two things might be related.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude needs to kidnap a fashion consultant
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Has he considered the possibility that authoritarian centrally planned economies just don't work very well?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Figured things must be getting worse since they started firing missiles at the SOJ again.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Has he considered the possibility that authoritarian centrally planned economies just don't work very well?


China's is alright.

It's more about who's doing the planning.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe Dennis Rodman can help?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The only time he has ever failed to get a hole in one.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's calling on the "grassroots" to solve the problem. Difficulty: The grassroots were eaten last year.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Raoul Eaton: Has he considered the possibility that authoritarian centrally planned economies just don't work very well?

China's is alright.

It's more about who's doing the planning.


These guys?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennifer​w​ang/2021/04/06/the-10-richest-chinese-​billionaires-in-2021/?sh=14d95a2a5ca2

"workers control the means of production"
/Does spit take
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dude, dress for the job you want not the job you have which I assume is guy making sushi at Krogers.

Side note, I actually respect them for always having an actual Asian making their sushi. A lot of grocery stores will just throw a Mexican in a kimono and call it a day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
South Korea used to provide the food for Best Korea.


Maybe if everyone sends him a selfie with the "Hawaiian Sign of Good Luck" he'll feel better and good fortune will find him.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size


/Dark times indeed.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they were serious, a strategy of modernization based on the post-Meiji modernization of Japan.

Open up trade, send the most loyal of the best and brightest students across the world to study, and enact economic reforms in the country.

Holding on to the repressive policies of the current DPRK government and Juche won't get them very far. Isolation hasn't worked, and their fear of allowing any sense of freedom has been a negative feedback loop on their economy.

Opening up will be scary, and potentially dangerous for Jong-un, but if it works out then he'll be hailed as a hero. If it doesn't, he'll be shot dead. You can see how he might be loath to take on that kind of risk.
 
indylaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Has he considered the possibility that authoritarian centrally planned economies just don't work very well?


Particularly if you've got embargoes from the US, the EU, Japan, and other major economies.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"the dead cat that i placed on top of my head, has begun to smell..."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought he was dead?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: showed unusual candour by acknowledging that his plans to improve the economy were not succeeding.

Kim also vowed to bolster his nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes despite United States-led sanctions


Gee, I'm beginning to suspect that these two things might be related.


When has North Korea *not* been under US sanctions?  I guess under his dad we'd occasionally send food and let Unicef and similar in, but I doubt any active trading.  And their only real export is meth and Soviet-style monuments (really, that's their big thing).  Maybe some counterfeiting, if they can get the tech from the Chinese.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: showed unusual candour by acknowledging that his plans to improve the economy were not succeeding.

Kim also vowed to bolster his nuclear and ballistic missiles programmes despite United States-led sanctions


Gee, I'm beginning to suspect that these two things might be related.


And possibly that the new leadership is likely yo try to buy him off rather than play hardball.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Figured things must be getting worse since they started firing missiles at the SOJ again.


Testing to see if the US will respond.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The executions will continue until the economy, pandemic, and national image improve.
 
