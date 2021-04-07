 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iranian ship acting as Iran's "logistic station" in the Red Sea attacked, possibly by cancelling their photoshop license   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Red Sea, Israel, Yemen, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran's foreign ministry, Iran, Iranian cargo ship, Israeli officials  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Other ships have been attacked with this type of mine and Iran repeatedly blamed by the usual conservative suspects.

I guess we'll have to blame Iran for this one, too. Can't admit anyone else could be trying to stir up trouble.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this another one of those 'mobile chemical labs' that could deliver a response 'in the form of a mushroom cloud'?

Just wait til we see what their underground bunkers look like. They'd make bin Laden jealous.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Joe Biden will get that war with Iran that Trump wanted so badly. Um. I don't know why Joe Biden wants to continue Trump's aggression but this is quite frankly a continuation of the McCain/Trump policy.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Other ships have been attacked with this type of mine and Iran repeatedly blamed by the usual conservative suspects.


Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Joe Biden will get that war with Iran that Trump wanted so badly. Um. I don't know why Joe Biden wants to continue Trump's aggression but this is quite frankly a continuation of the McCain/Trump policy.


My first guess for the aggressor here would be the Israelis instead of the US, IMHO.  But it could also be the Saudis or Iraqis or almost anybody else.  Iran really doesn't have a lot of friends.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how that happened. Again.
Must be that Semitex they're using.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Bennie Crabtree: Joe Biden will get that war with Iran that Trump wanted so badly. Um. I don't know why Joe Biden wants to continue Trump's aggression but this is quite frankly a continuation of the McCain/Trump policy.

My first guess for the aggressor here would be the Israelis instead of the US, IMHO.  But it could also be the Saudis or Iraqis or almost anybody else.  Iran really doesn't have a lot of friends.


It's a limpet mine. These things are placed by a frogman.

Unless any naval farkers know how you can attach a limpet mine at a distance that isn't a proper anti-ship missile. 

(Not naval)
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Bennie Crabtree: Joe Biden will get that war with Iran that Trump wanted so badly. Um. I don't know why Joe Biden wants to continue Trump's aggression but this is quite frankly a continuation of the McCain/Trump policy.

My first guess for the aggressor here would be the Israelis instead of the US, IMHO.  But it could also be the Saudis or Iraqis or almost anybody else.  Iran really doesn't have a lot of friends.


How hot is the Saudi/Iran proxy war, and how many Sunni Allies does  Saudi have.  Plenty of suspects to go around (all pointing back to the House of Saud).
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Plenty of suspects to go around


Israel let it be known they did it.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If that rust bucket in the picture is the ship in question, whacking it below the surface with a hammer would be enough to sink it.

Also, I see the Iranian fanboys are out in force today.
 
birdbro69
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's it. I'm cancelling my Red Sea cruise.
 
