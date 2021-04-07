 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   It's International Beaver Day. May you all have a nice one   (happydays365.org) divider line
44
    More: Spiffy, International Beaver day, Beaver, beaver population, hunting of beavers, Natural environment, building dams beavers, deep water, Beavers Wetlands  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spread the word.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, I just had it stuffed.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brenda's Beaver Needs A Barber
Youtube QSHd2rnkRTE

NSFW
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigTimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nice Beaver" - The Naked Gun
Youtube AvWfbIe4X_4
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, Ward.  You were pretty hard on the Beaver last night.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just get a merkin
 
MaestroJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost forgot! That was a close shave.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Are The Beaver~The Arrogant Worms
Youtube sWX8uWf2LhQ
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also national beer day, so grab a six pack, a consenting beaver and have yourself a night!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my opinion, "Beaver" is the second worst slang term for a female body part after "Turd Cutter."
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny, because it's another word for vagina.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thealgorerhythm:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
penis

/amidoinitrite?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's an exit off GA-400 for a Beaver Ruin Road

/got nothin
 
Current Resident
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How I Met Your Mother - Beaver Hand Puppets | FOX Home Entertainment
Youtube knobmUd-r5E
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
s3-media3.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: In my opinion, "Beaver" is the second worst slang term for a female body part after "Turd Cutter."


What are your thoughts on fart box?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: There's an exit off GA-400 I-85for a Beaver Ruin Road

/got nothin


FTFY
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Haven't seen one in the wild for years. I don't get out much.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How To Celebrate International Beaver Day

Rub one all over your face.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Yoleus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: The Pope of Manwich Village: In my opinion, "Beaver" is the second worst slang term for a female body part after "Turd Cutter."

What are your thoughts on fart box?


Viz - The Profanisaurus

(Pretty much not safe for anything except Your Mom's basement)
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
csb: I was walking at night, without a light along a trail near my house one time. I like to walk without a light if I'm familiar with an area, so my night vision doesn't get messed up by a light. Just as I broke through the tall grass to an open sandy area by the creek, there was a huge KASPLOOSH! in the creek and I just about jumped out of my shoes. You read about beavers and it says that they "slap" the water with their tails as a warning but "slap" is a poor choice of words. It sounds more like a kid doing a cannonball off of a diving board.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Filbert The Beaver Uses Sharp Wits And Gnawledge to Solve Problem
Youtube tYRWrNhtx_M
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: There's an exit off GA-400 for a Beaver Ruin Road

/got nothin


I just ate some Hot Nashville chicks at the local Krystal's there the other night.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: gabethegoat: There's an exit off GA-400 I-85for a Beaver Ruin Road

/got nothin

FTFY


right after i posted i realized my mistake. still newish to the ATL region and they're all just "farking annoying crowded highways" to me :)
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Beaver believers see signs of rebound on the San Pedro

By Henry Brean
ARIZONA DAILY STAR


A Tucson-based environmental group says the dam-building rodents are doing better than previously thought on the federally protected river southeast of Tucson, where they were reintroduced 20 years ago after being wiped out in the early 20th century.

At least 15 beavers are now thought to be living within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area itself, up from about 12 the year before, according to a population survey conducted in December by the nonprofit Watershed Management Group.

Tucson has beavers!
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Came for the Primus video, left happy...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bob Wills - Big Beaver
Youtube 5IXmPZSM07o
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably NSFW:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=8iLUX8​dk1Dk
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Current Resident: [i.imgur.com image 350x263]


Jail bait.  It looks pretty young.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: Another Government Employee: gabethegoat: There's an exit off GA-400 I-85for a Beaver Ruin Road

/got nothin

FTFY

right after i posted i realized my mistake. still newish to the ATL region and they're all just "farking annoying crowded highways" to me :)


I've been here a whole year now and I make sure I'm never near "spaghetti junction" if I can avoid it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [static01.nyt.com image 370x500]



The dirtiest line that made 1950s television:
Ward, weren't you a little hard on the beaver last night?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eeeeeeeeevil Beaver!

Miller Commercial - Evil Beaver
Youtube IB7OU0MlIvs
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.