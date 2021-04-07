 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Cargo ship that's been innocently sitting off the coast of Yemen for years attacked with limpet mine. Witnesses report that its Christmas lights appear distressingly tangled   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Yemen, Red Sea, Iran's Foreign Ministry, Benjamin Netanyahu  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L1mp3t is the name of my new Don Knotts themed cryptonotcurrency.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to an Iranian spokesman, S. Gull, it was a

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that was the subtlest dog whistle that I've seen in a long time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Could have been SEALs on an SDV.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Again??
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.