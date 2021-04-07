 Skip to content
(BBC)   'Covid-breach' kayaker forced to call police when he got stuck on Scottish island without paddle. If only there was some phrase to describe his predicament   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward, Scotland, Loch Lomond, police spokeswoman, mainland Scotland, Loch Ness, Loch, Travel, 2007  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Dorkney?

/hebrideeeeez nuts
//and he rowed, he rowed so Faroe way
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 400x233]


/done in one, *gets the lights*
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I need to wear Covid breaches for kayaking?

/don't want to catch the flume
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should of dropped off two weeks of MIR rations and told him to cool his jets on the island until April 12 and next time learn to make smarter decisions.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loch him up!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wallabies live on Inchconnachan, ya dumbass.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Haggis without a fork.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What was wrong with the Jet-ski? Was it in the shop? Did it sink?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'Covid-breach' kayaker doesn't even make sense. You are about as socially distanced as you can get when out on a kayak.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You'll take the high road and I'll take the kayak,
And I'll be in Scotland afore you.
Where me and my paddle will never meet again,
On the bonnie, bonnie banks of Loch Lomond.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: 'Covid-breach' kayaker doesn't even make sense. You are about as socially distanced as you can get when out on a kayak.


He drove a couple of hundred miles through two countries to get there. Lockdown rules were no travelling over 6 miles from home unless in emergency.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to Google Maps, the island is about 500 feet from the mainland. Could he not swim the kayak back? Paddled with a tree branch?
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark:  He was using the paddle for fold in the cheese.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*sigh*..... TO fold in the cheese.... TO TO TO TO
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: southernmanblog: 'Covid-breach' kayaker doesn't even make sense. You are about as socially distanced as you can get when out on a kayak.

He drove a couple of hundred miles through two countries to get there. Lockdown rules were no travelling over 6 miles from home unless in emergency.


Yes, but he's still a dumass.
 
