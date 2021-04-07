 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   School board with a hot mic incident had another hot mic incident whilst discussing their prior hot mic incident   (foxnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Facepalm, Board of directors, Management, school board members, California school board, Corporate governance, Superintendent, hot mic comments, board President Lisa Brizendine  
•       •       •

1558 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They sound stupider than the kids. The kids get a pass though because we understand they're not all grown up yet.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh, that's some pretty tame stuff compared to literally every job I've been in. Making fun of the customers is one of the biggest perks. Doing it on a school-issued phone was pretty dumb, though.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not that the board members said something shocking, it's just that all their comments show they don't take their job seriously. It may be a joke to them, but the parents don't seem to agree.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear most school board members are only on the board because they were at the bottom of their class and are now out for some weird displaced revenge.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.


A lot* of school board and other local government "public discussions" are done in private before or after they invite comments from the peanut gallery.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harper Valley PTA declined to comment.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dropping truth bombs on parents should happen more often.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Board members were heard making comments about parents who were complaining about schools not reopening fast enough following state-ordered coronavirus shutdowns.

"They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," Brizendine was heard saying at one point, according to SFGate.com.

I mean... she's not wrong. Though she should count herself lucky if that's all they want. Around here, where our state gave no priority for covid vaccinations to teachers, parents recently had a protest at a school board meeting to demand that their kids not just be back in school (they already are), but that they absolutely not be required to wear masks. "Don't muffle our kids!" That's the level of stupid, selfish dickishness we have here.

AmbassadorBooze: Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.


As TFA says, the original incident was before the start of a meeting. They were talking amongst themselves without realizing people were already joining and could hear them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Should we do a quick three-way?"
- Erica Ippolito, former school board member

Is she looking for work?  Because I'm always looking to hire someone who shows this kind of initiative.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you pay peanuts, you are likely to get monkeys.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have some mic coolant I can sell them.  I keep it between the headlight fluid and the elbow grease.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe the parents need to stop being whiny little snowflakes and accept the cold reality that not everyone thinks you or your stupid spawn is wonderful as you think you and your stupid spawn are.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.

A lot* of school board and other local government "public discussions" are done in private before or after they invite comments from the peanut gallery.


So school board meetings are jungle style free for alls and the members cannot talk publicly without interruption before comments?

Are the private discussions Q level secret and having them made public would be releasing state secrets allowing the Russians to get our nuclear launch codes?  Or do they just want private secret discussions because they are Overmaster class and think us undechuds are here at their pleasure?
 
gbv23
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are we reopening schools so parents can have their babysitters back and smoke marijuana in their homes while the kids are away?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.

A lot* of school board and other local government "public discussions" are done in private before or after they invite comments from the peanut gallery.

So school board meetings are jungle style free for alls and the members cannot talk publicly without interruption before comments?

Are the private discussions Q level secret and having them made public would be releasing state secrets allowing the Russians to get our nuclear launch codes?  Or do they just want private secret discussions because they are Overmaster class and think us undechuds are here at their pleasure?


Yeah.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

patrick767: Board members were heard making comments about parents who were complaining about schools not reopening fast enough following state-ordered coronavirus shutdowns.

"They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," Brizendine was heard saying at one point, according to SFGate.com.

I mean... she's not wrong. Though she should count herself lucky if that's all they want. Around here, where our state gave no priority for covid vaccinations to teachers, parents recently had a protest at a school board meeting to demand that their kids not just be back in school (they already are), but that they absolutely not be required to wear masks. "Don't muffle our kids!" That's the level of stupid, selfish dickishness we have here.

AmbassadorBooze: Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.

As TFA says, the original incident was before the start of a meeting. They were talking amongst themselves without realizing people were already joining and could hear them.


Can't thishard enough. Sooo...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: Are we reopening schools so parents can have their babysitters back and smoke marijuana in their homes while the kids are away?


Well, that and because parents are tired of putting up with their snotty little crotchfruit and having to actually parent.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reading the comments section of the article makes me sad for America.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Sheesh, that's some pretty tame stuff compared to literally every job I've been in. Making fun of the customers is one of the biggest perks. Doing it on a school-issued phone was pretty dumb, though.


This was pretty harmless chatter among adults. I don't see the problem here.
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People that get offended by jokes should be sent off to comedy school (Note: Nobody comes back from comedy school)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: UltimaCS: AmbassadorBooze: Why would the mics be turned off?  They are discussing school, a service paid for by taxes.  Everything they say at a school board meeting, should be public.  There shouldn't be any private discussions.

A lot* of school board and other local government "public discussions" are done in private before or after they invite comments from the peanut gallery.

So school board meetings are jungle style free for alls and the members cannot talk publicly without interruption before comments?

Are the private discussions Q level secret and having them made public would be releasing state secrets allowing the Russians to get our nuclear launch codes?  Or do they just want private secret discussions because they are Overmaster class and think us undechuds are here at their pleasure?

Yeah.


Why do school board members have the launch codes!?  Russian and Chinese spies are everywhere!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least it was more inventive than, "That's what she said"
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, who cares? This is the kind of back-channel chatter that goes on in every group dynamic. I'm certain people talk about me after meetings are over, and I'm glad I don't know what they say, but if I did, I'd probably agree with them.

If there's one thing I've learned in my ~30 years as an adult, it's that we all stopped maturing in about 8th grade. A play on words, or obvious innuendo will usually get a laugh. Even if we pretend to be offended at the time. I can put on my Professional Voice, and filter what comes out of my mouth whenever necessary. But when you have a group that works together frequently, those barriers come down occasionally. Just because someone said "should we have a quick threeway?" doesn't mean they were all going to cheat on their spouses. Just relax.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am disappoint.

One of my absolute favorite memes for some reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.