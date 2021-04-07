 Skip to content
 
Woman with world's longest fingernails cuts them off. Is looking forward to doing things like typing, threading needles, wiping
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me of getting a physical in high school before I can play football. The lady gave me the hernia check and made me cough but I hated it since she had long POINTY fingernails. At least when spring rolled around for track she didn't do that since I passed the first time.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, how did...
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...but she's been wearing contacts for years
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All the wrong people kill themselves.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jim Rose inconsolable.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did she also let her toes grow?
 
BurghDude
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's just nasty.  And stupid to boot.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Did she also let her toes grow?


Strange, related story.

I was helping my son move into his apartment (dorm).  We were on the elevator with a couple of other college dudes.  I happened to glance down at the feet of one of them.  He was wearing sandals, even though it was pretty cold out.  And then I notice why.  He had intentionally let his toenails grow to some 3" long!!!

I was like, what the actual hell?!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess she managed to live a meaningful life.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: BitwiseShift: Did she also let her toes grow?

Strange, related story.

I was helping my son move into his apartment (dorm).  We were on the elevator with a couple of other college dudes.  I happened to glance down at the feet of one of them.  He was wearing sandals, even though it was pretty cold out.  And then I notice why.  He had intentionally let his toenails grow to some 3" long!!!

I was like, what the actual hell?!


Gross Story Bro.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To the second knuckle, baby! She's not just gonna pick her nose - she's gonna hit polyp! WHOOOOO!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: ...but she's been wearing contacts for years


Toecutter would like a word with her.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

serfdood: durbnpoisn: BitwiseShift: Did she also let her toes grow?

Strange, related story.

I was helping my son move into his apartment (dorm).  We were on the elevator with a couple of other college dudes.  I happened to glance down at the feet of one of them.  He was wearing sandals, even though it was pretty cold out.  And then I notice why.  He had intentionally let his toenails grow to some 3" long!!!

I was like, what the actual hell?!

Gross Story Bro.


Yeah, I got no defense for that.

I can't believe I even HAD that story to tell.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So what did she do with them after being cut off? Make a keritinacious decagon art project? Sell them to Lo Pan?
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: All the wrong people kill themselves.


I know. You're wishing death on someone you don't even know, protected by anonymity, on a semi-public forum, because she had the balls to make herself known for a feat that would be nigh-impossible for 99% of people...

...Goooooood for you.

Do you feel special?
 
Slypork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: BitwiseShift: Did she also let her toes grow?

Strange, related story.

I was helping my son move into his apartment (dorm).  We were on the elevator with a couple of other college dudes.  I happened to glance down at the feet of one of them.  He was wearing sandals, even though it was pretty cold out.  And then I notice why.  He had intentionally let his toenails grow to some 3" long!!!

I was like, what the actual hell?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet they smelled great.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jedekai: dothemath: All the wrong people kill themselves.

I know. You're wishing death on someone you don't even know, protected by anonymity, on a semi-public forum, because she had the balls to make herself known for a feat that would be nigh-impossible for 99% of people...

...Goooooood for you.

Do you feel special?

NIGH???


I can only imagine the crippling emotional problems that drive someone to white knight toenail lady. lol

Yikes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm upset now.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I cut the tip of my index finger on my non wiping hand and had a bandage on it for like a month and it was a real problem. For everything.
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: All the wrong people kill themselves.


Woman engages in odd (but completely innocuous) personal flamboyancy, isn't hurting or bothering anyone else, obviously deserves death for it.

:/
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose.
She can also pick her friends nose.
 
