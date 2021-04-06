 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   I will not stop for a light, I will not stop for a bite, I will not stop for a cop, I'm telling you I will not stop   (local10.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Broward County, Florida, Florida, Laura Duksta, Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter, New York Times, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FORT LAUDERDALE  
•       •       •

765 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Yes you will stop," said the cop
"Once I have you in my sight,
You will stop your hopeless flight.
On your head my club will bop,
On your neck my knee will drop,
You cannot hope to run and flee
Now meet legal broo-tal-it-tee."
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: "Yes you will stop," said the cop
"Once I have you in my sight,
You will stop your hopeless flight.
On your head my club will bop,
On your neck my knee will drop,
You cannot hope to run and flee
Now meet legal broo-tal-it-tee."


👏
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that article reads like the opening sequence of every cop show ever.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds to me like Florida has an under incarceration problem.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping boxes of merchandise in plain view in the back seat of your car parked on the street is basically asking for them to be stolen.

Thieves were probably hoping for ipads instead of books though.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
CANCEL CULTURE!!!!
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nytmare: Keeping boxes of merchandise in plain view in the back seat of your car parked on the street is basically asking for them to be stolen.

Thieves were probably hoping for ipads instead of books though.


Wearing clothes that accentuate your secondary sexual characteristics is basically asking to be raped

Rapists was probably hoping for Miley instead of Karen, though.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Helicopter, two smashed cars,other mayhem over a few cheap books.  Dudes are probably out already
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glad they were caught. But, never leave anything of value in your car, especially where it can be seen by anyone looking in through the windows.
 
gbv23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Books are kryptonite.
 
goatharper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I almost always pull over for cops. But those couple of times that I decided to run, I got away. Pick your battles. Oh, it helps if you have a clue what you're doing with the throttle, brakes, and steering. Don't try this at home:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But don't worry, this story comes with a happy ending.

/reads article eagerly
//leaves disappointed
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.