(We Are Central PA)   Nature's way of saying stay away, #475: Wearing a hard hat, holding a crockpot lid as a shield and carrying a bathroom scale in a Dollar General   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Drug addiction, state police, Bong, Joint, Drug paraphernalia, English-language films, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, people face charges  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mom?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As state police were walking out, a trooper spotted a glass marijuana pipe in the middle of the living room floor. Rowles is now charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

That's some bullshiat
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't have to get all dressed-up, as if he was going to Walmart
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
newbeautifulera.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpfully, with no pics of said perp.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dare laugh at Conan the Bargain Hunter?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This CentralPA.com site seems like a cornucopia of stupidity. Everyday it provides a goofy story or two.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever been to Clearfield?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno where to start. Dollar General is probably not where I would start.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When troopers went to investigate, Rowles told them there was no murder and that Kerfoot has a drug problem.

Way to stand by your woman, homes.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba67: This CentralPA.com site seems like a cornucopia of stupidity


Central PA itself is a cornucopia of stupidity. That site is like shooting fish in the supermarket. Which I am sure they done.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all laugh at the person with problems.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard they were being pretty cheap for the new Captain America in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrashcanMan: You ever been to Clearfield?


Yes. This story is on brand.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.


Dude, I have 99 problems but Dollar General isn't one.

/welcome to fark.com the internet
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.


Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A marijuana pipe was found?

What decade is this?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage


I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.


Its interesting that, in current society, it is more socially acceptable to hate everyone for no reason than it is to hate only a few select groups for no reason.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.


He doesn't like you.... I don't like you either

/we're wanted men
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: OkieDookie: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.

He doesn't like you.... I don't like you either

/we're wanted men


Ive been cancelled on 12 systems.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: OkieDookie: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.

He doesn't like you.... I don't like you either

/we're wanted men


Only in twelve systems.  Lazy slackers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage


Don't forget obesity and being a lesbian.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.


Hey!
 
Stavr0
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: [do-not-touch image 311x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Today's word is Aposematism  -- the bright colors serve as a warning
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

Don't forget obesity and being a lesbian.


I filed that under "disfigurement" and "emotional damage".
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: OkieDookie: dothemath: Advernaut: Let's all laugh at the person with problems.

Well we've officially decided that race is no longer an acceptable metric for ridicule so we are making do with whats left.
Disfigurement, addiction and emotional damage

I'm pretty sure laughing is the problem. We're all supposed to be dour misanthropes now.

Its interesting that, in current society, it is more socially acceptable to hate everyone for no reason than it is to hate only a few select groups for no reason.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
This is literally true
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: You ever been to Clearfield?


My best friend is originally from Clearfield.  Florida of the North, she calls it, or Pennsyltucky.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
America's answer to mental health issues:  Arrest the cray cray and her boyfriend.  Jail should keep them from getting the psychiatric help they need. Go team.

And a hot tip for rookie cops.   You can always find something in someone's home that's enough to charge them with a crime, so be sure to search whenever lawyers and smartphones aren't around. Mo $$$ for you!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby must be a suburbanite, because that's just how we roll in rural America.
 
