Reward offered for snatched beaver
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♫ Oooh, green beaver
I believe you can get me through the night... ♫
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 500x333]

♫ Oooh, green beaver
I believe you can get me through the night... ♫


With username... oh, you're good
 
sleze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a Beaver snatcher might look like...

api.time.comView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh Delco....you so crazy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's green so it isn't Wynona's Big Brown Beaver.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't offering cash for beaver illegal in most jurisdictions?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would someone want to abduct Jerry Mathers?
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably went to college

enacademic.comView Full Size
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: It's green so it isn't Wynona's Big Brown Beaver.


But she can still show it off to all her friends.
 
groverpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sleze: What a Beaver snatcher might look like...

[api.time.com image 850x444]


Came here to ask if anyone had checked Mar-a-Lago
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh, phrasing...
 
cyber_slacker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was expecting a "Kanuckistan" tag...
 
turboke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: [Fark user image 245x135]


It's a noble creature. 😆
 
