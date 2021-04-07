 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   News: Someone stole all the drug money from the evidence lockers. Fark: They were inside the prosecutor's office at the time   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's barely even news.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"They're stealing our stolen money!"

Cry me a river.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is a sheer betrayal and disgrace of the sacred oaths taken by those who wear a badge and were involved in these appalling acts

You expected cops to be honest? Jesus you are stupid.

Also, cops were not the only people with access, now were they? I suspect the prosecutor may have had something to do with it. Perhaps we should perform a search on her car, home and possessions and take all monies thought to be part of the crime. I think there's a law on the books that would allow that. You don't even have to charge her. You charge the money. That evil, recidivist money.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't prove nothing. King Kong ain't got shiat on me!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better call the cops....wait a second..
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Time for some reverse cop math.

"Over $10,000 was stolen from evidence!"

Later: "We successfully recovered all three thousand of the dollars."
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cleaning crew blamed in 5, 4, 3, 2 .....
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It would be ironic if the cops spent it all on drugs.

I would be smarter, I'd spend it all on teenage hookers and let them spend it on drugs.

Thats money laundering 101, folks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You don't say?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The next thing you will say is the police body cam evidence in a crucial case suddenly disappeared.
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is a sheer betrayal and disgrace of the sacred oaths taken by those who wear a badge and were involved in these appalling acts

You expected cops to be honest? Jesus you are stupid.

Also, cops were not the only people with access, now were they? I suspect the prosecutor may have had something to do with it. Perhaps we should perform a search on her car, home and possessions and take all monies thought to be part of the crime. I think there's a law on the books that would allow that. You don't even have to charge her. You charge the money. That evil, recidivist money.


Obviously not as they locked it in safes

If they trusted the cops they wouldnt need to do that. The last line of the article also suggests a conspiracy between multiple parties
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With no evidence, the accused are free to go, right?

/If only it worked that way...
 
Farce-Side [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Simple solution, flag the serial numbers for the bills (because you know they wrote those down somewhere) in "the system" that tracks all dollars in circulation and arrest the guilty party immediately while they're at the gas station using the stolen money for a bag of fritos and a coca cola.
 
algman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The next thing you will say is the police body cam evidence in a crucial case suddenly disappeared.


Of course.  It was kept in the same locker. With all the copies.
 
