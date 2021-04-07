 Skip to content
 
(The Bulwark)   America should vaccinate the world   (thebulwark.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

"Among the greatest obstacles to global polio eradication are the lack of basic health infrastructure, which limits vaccine distribution and delivery, the crippling effects of civil war and internal strife, and the sometimes oppositional stance that marginalized communities take against what is perceived as a potentially hostile intervention by outsiders."
"Polio vaccination efforts have also faced resistance in another form. The priority placed on vaccination by national authorities has turned it into a bargaining chip, with communities and interest groups resisting vaccination, not due to direct opposition, but to leverage other concessions from governmental authorities."

Twus ever thus.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One shot of the Pfizer vaccine, the most expensive of those currently on offer, costs the U.S. government $19.50. That would be $312 billion for 16 billion shots, more than needed to vaccinate everyone on earth and solve the world's most pressing problem once and for all.

Thought this was going to be an article about Biden forcing big pharma to waive their patent rights so other countries can produce their own vaccines. But no, its an article about making Pfizer more money.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds good to me.  Have to beat China to it.  Whoever injects the world with the most microchips will achieve total domination.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Our generation's Marshall Plan?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure.  How much we get paid?  We'll take IOU notes as well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can they vaccinate me first?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Our generation's Marshall Plan?


That would be a major overhaul of Central American economies and infrastructure so we don't have to deal with as many refugees.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: One shot of the Pfizer vaccine, the most expensive of those currently on offer, costs the U.S. government $19.50. That would be $312 billion for 16 billion shots, more than needed to vaccinate everyone on earth and solve the world's most pressing problem once and for all.

Thought this was going to be an article about Biden forcing big pharma to waive their patent rights so other countries can produce their own vaccines. But no, its an article about making Pfizer more money.


Big farking LOL if you think Pfizer has any interest in selling a $20 vaccine to the world. $120 maybe.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For years we have heard how much money we owe certain countries. We can get a clean slate for this.
 
trialpha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sure.  How much we get paid?  We'll take IOU notes as well.


You'd be paid in being able to travel to other countries, and no more variants that would require you to constantly vaccinate.
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why? It's just like the flu. One day, like a miracle, it'll just wash away.

/still bitter and incredibly pissed off at the orange twatwaffle
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The world? I can't even convince my next door neighbor.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ok. I'm fine with that.

Humanity needs the vaccine. Full stop. End of debate.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How about a vaccine for the world to get rid of social media?

/ Fark would be immune
 
