 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Not news: Local politician is outraged by guy stealing street sign. News: Guy stealing sign is directly underneath a Chicago Police videocamera. FARK: Guy has only one leg, is stealing sign by standing on top of getaway van (with video goodness)   (twitter.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

36 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 11:55 AM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He's gonna damage the roof of that sweet ride.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This one-legged gang banger drove half a mile to destroy city property under a POD camera for over 30 seconds! He targeted the sign to disrespect his gang opposition.

did you go verify his gang credentials and discuss his intentions?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: This one-legged gang banger drove half a mile to destroy city property under a POD camera for over 30 seconds! He targeted the sign to disrespect his gang opposition.

did you go verify his gang credentials and discuss his intentions?


My thought as well. I wonder why this alderman is so familiar with these "gangs."
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they catch up to him in his VAN DOWN BY THE RIVER?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you are walking and get lost, always ask a one-legged person how to get to your destination.  They always know the quickest way to get there.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.