The story of an Irish man who tried to mail himself home in a crate from Australia in 1965. Things did not go as planned
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been done. In fact, a black slave named Henry "Box" Brown escaped slavery in Virginia by this very method in 1849. He mailed himself to Philadelphia.

It was not all that uncommon for people to mail children rather than sending them by train, presumably because the mail was not only cheaper but safer than passenger trains at the time. I seem to recall this was done as recently as the early 20th century,

https://timeline.com/this-ingenious-s​l​ave-literally-mailed-himself-to-freedo​m-31737577232f

https://www.washingtonpost.com/histor​y​/2019/12/28/slavery-cost-him-his-famil​y-thats-when-henry-box-brown-mailed-hi​mself-freedom/

Mind you, the trip from Australia to the UK is much longer.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have done his shipping through the Ace Tomato Company...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waldo Jeffers had reached his limit.
The Velvet Underground - The Gift
Youtube mI-YiaWDgB4
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he end up in Abu Dhabi?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welshman" "Irishman"...?

I though we had outgrown these disgusting racial terms.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earl Slick Band - Post Yourself Home
Youtube WCYUcW-xw0k
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he had more room inside the crate than the modern airline passenger. I know - "don't give airlines any ideas."
 
Elandriel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Welshman" "Irishman"...?

I though we had outgrown these disgusting racial terms.


Typical Farksman complaints. Get a job!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First line of TFA:

Are you Irish, were you in Australia in 1965 and did you happen to help a homesick Welshman airmail himself home in a wooden box?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, look! Somebody has sent me a young man in a crate. What a thoughtful gift!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elandriel: dothemath: "Welshman" "Irishman"...?

I though we had outgrown these disgusting racial terms.

Typical Farksman complaints. Get a job!


Sure thing you filthy racist.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MC 900 Ft. Jesus "If I Only Had A Brain" (Official Video)
Youtube 9eqtwjgvNGc
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Welshman" "Irishman"...?

I though we had outgrown these disgusting racial terms.


Not back then they hadn't.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Oh, look! Somebody has sent me a young man in a crate. What a thoughtful gift!


It would have been cheaper to just get the parts you needed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

j.lunatic: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9eqtwjgv​NGc]


Beavis & Butthead / MC 900 Ft Jesus
Youtube OQXTX3sDQLU
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: First line of TFA:

Are you Irish, were you in Australia in 1965 and did you happen to help a homesick Welshman airmail himself home in a wooden box?


If you read the rest of the article, two Irish guys helped the Welsh guy mail himself and he wants to track them down, but he only knows their first names.
 
DVD
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Elandriel: dothemath: "Welshman" "Irishman"...?

I though we had outgrown these disgusting racial terms.

Typical Farksman complaints. Get a job!

Sure thing you filthy racist.


____________

I knew it!  Farkers are a separate race!
 
JonathanMurray [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Pert: First line of TFA:

Are you Irish, were you in Australia in 1965 and did you happen to help a homesick Welshman airmail himself home in a wooden box?

If you read the rest of the article, two Irish guys helped the Welsh guy mail himself and he wants to track them down, but he only knows their first names.


Seems Pert was pointing out the issue with submitter's headline, "story of an Irish man who tried to mail himself home in a crate"
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JonathanMurray: Geotpf: Pert: First line of TFA:

Are you Irish, were you in Australia in 1965 and did you happen to help a homesick Welshman airmail himself home in a wooden box?

If you read the rest of the article, two Irish guys helped the Welsh guy mail himself and he wants to track them down, but he only knows their first names.

Seems Pert was pointing out the issue with submitter's headline, "story of an Irish man who tried to mail himself home in a crate"


Ok, fair enough.  The mailed dude was Welsh; the Irish guys helped him.
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've traveled "as cargo" on Military Airlift Command flights.  You get to sit on a jump-seat along the side of the cargo bay next to the actual cargo on pallets in the middle of the bay.  Not exactly the most comfortable way to travel, but at least you get better leg-room than on a commercial flight.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DVD: dothemath: Elandriel: dothemath: "Welshman" "Irishman"...?

I though we had outgrown these disgusting racial terms.

Typical Farksman complaints. Get a job!

Sure thing you filthy racist.

____________

I knew it!  Farkers are a separate race!


A separate but equal race.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Borat's daughter ate Johnny the Monkey | Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
Youtube 4dJx-WrKHYQ
 
