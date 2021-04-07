 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Man digs up dirty secret after shoveling up concrete "treasure" box in his garden   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, The Sun, The Times, HILARIOUS video of a man, Newspaper, News of the World, Septic tank, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

1085 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 11:33 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might be wrong, but don't you want some type of access to them for the honeywagon?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA later mentions that he knew it was a septic tank and that he was looking for it. Now that it's uncovered, he should install a clean-out access to make it easier to pump out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"And the contents in there, it was like the consistency of Jell-O. But not Jell-O you want to eat."

Hey, enough with the fancy talk, Shakespeare.
I aint here to see no word dance.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The clip captures the moment he prizes open the container, only to retreat in horror after he realises it's a septic tank for his house."

"Although he joked that he did know it was a waste tank when he started digging, he says he had only went in search of the box after a plumber recently informed him of its existence."


Fark, I really hope you're getting paid to greenlight this garbage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want my crappy click back that was 🐂 💩
 
JZDave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since it's the Sun I now doubt the existence of shiat.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The clip captures the moment he prizes open the container, only to retreat in horror after he realises it's a septic tank for his house."

"Although he joked that he did know it was a waste tank when he started digging, he says he had only went in search of the box after a plumber recently informed him of its existence."


Fark, I really hope you're getting paid to greenlight this garbage.


$100. per year from the rubes
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Fark, I really hope you're getting paid to greenlight this garbage.


$10/month per TFer, baby.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can only imagine what 6+ years of neglect and abuse will do to a septic tank. It's a wonder he didn't have nasty backups all over his garden and/or house.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "The clip captures the moment he prizes open the container, only to retreat in horror after he realises it's a septic tank for his house."

"Although he joked that he did know it was a waste tank when he started digging, he says he had only went in search of the box after a plumber recently informed him of its existence."


Fark, I really hope you're getting paid to greenlight this garbage.


Not just garbage, garbage from wildly abusive asshats.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: BigNumber12: Fark, I really hope you're getting paid to greenlight this garbage.

$10/month per TFer, baby.


Losers.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Grew up on a horse ranch that had a septic system.
Never forget the 1st time my parents made me open the vault...

Still makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up, 30 some odd years later.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.