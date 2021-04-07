 Skip to content
(Vox)   Millennials are panicking that low-rise jeans are back   (vox.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was so shocked to hear the news that I dropped my avocado toast.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. The current trend where people are wearing pants to halfway up the chest is stupid and ugly.

/ am I old?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Good. The current trend where people are wearing pants to halfway up the chest is stupid and ugly.

/ am I old?


Yes, but only sort of.  You're not old enough for this to have been the fashion during your formative years.

//Low rise jeans only look good on very skinny people.
//Most teenagers these days don't fall into this category.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Good. The current trend where people are wearing pants to halfway up the chest is stupid and ugly.

/ am I old?


I hate low-rise jeans.  They are not made for curvy women, or women with booty.  They dont even cover up my bum, and thats with my correct size!   *shakes head*   I wont be buying these, again.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do know you can wear what you want, right?

We don't have a national uniform system.

I don't get it.  They actually showed videos of people (sorta) panicking.

Just... wear what you find comfortable and good looking?  Try that?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about apple bottom jeans and those  boots with the fur?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30-something Millenials need to stop trying to be hip and with it.  Their time is over.

i.pinimg.com
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drat.. I was hoping for the return of flammable 80's frizzy hair.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennial here.

Why do I need to repeatedly change fashions?  Why am I expected to buy new cuts and styles?

My pants aren't worn out.

/yet
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: bostonguy: Good. The current trend where people are wearing pants to halfway up the chest is stupid and ugly.

/ am I old?

Yes, but only sort of.  You're not old enough for this to have been the fashion during your formative years.

//Low rise jeans only look good on very skinny people.
//Most teenagers these days don't fall into this category.


Most/Many teenages didn't fall into that category back in the late 90s/early 00s either.  "Muffin top" was a not-uncommon phrase back then.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: What about apple bottom jeans and those  boots with the fur?


Those are so last year.  This year it's all about the Reebok's with the straps.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: RTOGUY: What about apple bottom jeans and those  boots with the fur?

Those are so last year.  This year it's all about the Reebok's with the straps.


Are baggy sweat pants still okay?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: What about apple bottom jeans and those  boots with the fur?


They dont make Apple-bottom jeans anymore (._.)
Ive looked for them.  I think Nelly closed up shop.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?


Baby Boomers?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: MythDragon: Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?

Baby Boomers?


No, Baby Boomers scare them the most.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?


I don't really go for horror these days, but I can confirm that I'm not scared of pants.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: RTOGUY: What about apple bottom jeans and those  boots with the fur?

Those are so last year.  This year it's all about the Reebok's with the straps.


Fark user image
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop wearing what I'm too chubby to look good in.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. Wake me up when bell bottoms, butterfly collars, and other, more proper dancing accoutrements are back
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not have a problem with this.
I kinda liked them.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the yoga pants don't go out of favour. That's all I really care aboot.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that some of us Millennials are pushing 40, right?  But alright, fine, I'll pull them on. The top is the best part of the muffin anyway.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?


Gay people, people of color, and  minorities are just a few examples I can think of.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I despise all fashion trends. People should wear what they want, when they want as long as it's appropriate for the location and event. In other words don't wear a bathing suit at a funeral.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those Bugle Boy jeans you're wearing?

Hell nah, ho, you know they Polo.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All jeans are "low rise" if you don't have a discernible buttocks to hold them up.
Yes, I am a middle-aged white guy.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: You know that some of us Millennials are pushing 40, right?  But alright, fine, I'll pull them on. The top is the best part of the muffin anyway.


Was about to say that Millennials should just give up and wear things that fit.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally. I've been waiting for this style to come back. I'm looking forward to a summer of 'exposed midriffs' and muffin tops.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: MythDragon: Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?

I don't really go for horror these days, but I can confirm that I'm not scared of pants.


memegenerator.net
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: RTOGUY: What about apple bottom jeans and those  boots with the fur?

They dont make Apple-bottom jeans anymore (._.)
Ive looked for them.  I think Nelly closed up shop.


Boots with the furrrrrrrrr inconsolable
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm looking forward to a summer of 'exposed midriffs' and muffin tops


Fark user image
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Good. The current trend where people are wearing pants to halfway up the chest is stupid and ugly.

/ am I old?


It's because low-rise jeans look terrible on people with larger waistlines, and people in 2020 overall have larger waistlines than they did in 2000.  It's easier to change fashion than it is to find and stick to fitness goals.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Millennial here.

Why do I need to repeatedly change fashions?  Why am I expected to buy new cuts and styles?

My pants aren't worn out.

/yet


Welcome to middle-age.  This is where your fashion sense just freezes, you can only hope that it doesn't happen in too silly of a fashion trend.

//Also if you haven't tried sushi by this point, you'll always be afraid of it.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I despise all fashion trends. People should wear what they want, when they want as long as it's appropriate for the location and event. In other words don't wear a bathing suit at a funeral.


Fascist
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: All jeans are "low rise" if you don't have a discernible buttocks to hold them up.
Yes, I am a middle-aged white guy.


Man, you need suspenders to hold your socks up.

Fark user image
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: oldfarthenry: All jeans are "low rise" if you don't have a discernible buttocks to hold them up.
Yes, I am a middle-aged white guy.

Man, you need suspenders to hold your socks up.

Fark user image image 366x750


I don't appreciate you posting pictures of me.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: bostonguy: Good. The current trend where people are wearing pants to halfway up the chest is stupid and ugly.

/ am I old?

It's because low-rise jeans look terrible on people with larger waistlines, and people in 2020 overall have larger waistlines than they did in 2000.  It's easier to change fashion than it is to find and stick to fitness goals.


Mufffffffiiiinnnn Tttttoooooopppps!
 
fatkang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm from another planet when I see articles like this. I'm pushing 40 and I don't care about any of this nor did I 20 years ago.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Algebrat: You know that some of us Millennials are pushing 40, right?  But alright, fine, I'll pull them on. The top is the best part of the muffin anyway.

Was about to say that Millennials should just give up and wear things that fit.


I'm 43, but I have to acknowledge that sometimes, clothing which doesn't fit is f*cking hot.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: bostonguy: MythDragon: Is there anything that doesn't scare millennials?

Baby Boomers?

No, Baby Boomers scare them the most.


You're a lot more fun in threads about old music. Post an old tune for a whirl, eh? Hit up those vinyls and send us something from the 60s or 70s.

As for the topic, I just realized I have surpassed the age where "mom jeans" are really comfortable and I don't care what anybody thinks of how I look in public. That's right, millennials are wearing mom jeans and we don't care.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wearing sweatpants and tees for a year and I don't give a sh*t.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so long as we stop the whole "thick" nonsense.  If your beauty standards are attainable, what's even the point?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.kym-cdn.com


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ping me when they bring back jelly bracelets and hypercolor shirts.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just waiting for the backwards baseball cap to return.

Fark user image


I don't like wearing hats to begin with, and I don't like the brim blocking my range of vision.

I'm not wearing the damn hat to keep the sun out of my eyes, I'm wearing it because sometimes I'm out the door without dealing with bed head.  I'm lazy efficient.
 
